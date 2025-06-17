Inside the messy Brighton Butler's divorce and her split from Duncan

Brighton Butler's divorce from Duncan was completed in May 2025. The reason for their spilt is alleged to be their differing opinions on religion, educational options, and how to raise their children. Learn more about their marriage, the challenges they faced, and the details of their messy divorce.

Brighton Butler poses for a photo in her living room (L), Butler and her ex-husband Duncan (R). Photo: @brightonbutler on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Brighton Butler and Duncan Butler III officially divorced in May 2025.

The pair tied the knot on 25 January 2020 in Austin, Texas, United States.

in Austin, Texas, United States. The ex-couple are parents to two children; a son, Charlie, and a daughter, Four.

Brighton Butler's profile summary

Full name Brighton Keller Butler Gender Female Date of birth 8 December 1989 Age 35 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Current residence Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′6″ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Steve Keller Mother Dee Siblings Three Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Duncan Butler III Children Two Education The University of Texas at Austin Profession Fashion blogger, social media influencer Net worth $5 million Instagram @brightonbutler

Brighton Butler's divorce from Duncan Butler III: relationship timeline

Brighton and Duncan's divorce has been a subject of interest to many since they have never disclosed to the public why they ended their marriage. The ex-couple were married for almost three years between 2020 and 2023. Below are more details about Duncan & Brighton Butler's marriage timeline.

2019: The ex-couple got engaged

Brighton Butler spending a nice moment on Sea Island. Photo: @brightonbutler

Brighton and the well-known entrepreneur got engaged in 2019. However, the former lovebirds' early dating life, particularly how they first met and when they struck a romantic relationship remains unclear.

January 2020: Brighton and Duncan wed in Austin

The American social media influencer and Duncan walked down the aisle on 25 January 2020 in Austin, Texas, United States.

May 2023: Brighton filed for divorce against Duncan

The American social media personality filed for divorce against Duncan on 2 May 2023. The legal proceedings were initiated in Texas District Courts, and Dallas County Civil District Courts located in Texas. The Judges who oversaw the case were Adkins, Ladeitra, and Beauchamp Scott.

The former couple's marriage ended allegedly because they held different views on their educational options, religion, and how to raise their kids.

May 2025: Duncan and Brighton officially divorced

The lawyer and Brighton Butler's divorce trial eventually ended in May 2025. The American fashion designer announced on her Instagram page the conclusion of their divorce case by uploading a video of a flying plane. She captioned the video,

Only took 827 days, one nervous system and just a few tears.

Does Brighton Butler have children?

Butler shares a son called Charlie and a daughter named Four with her ex-husband, Duncan. Charlie and Four were born in 2018 and 2021, respectively. The Baton Rouge native shared her cute photo with her two children dressed in matching outfits and lying on a bed on her Instagram page in March 2025. She captioned the picture,

Just some (very) random moments from recently what’s one thing bringing you JOY?

FAQs

Who is Brighton Keller? Brighton is an American fashion blogger and social media personality. She is widely known as the founder of BrightonTheDay LLC. Who is Brighton Butler's ex-husband? Her ex-husband is Duncan, an entrepreneur and lawyer. He is the founder and CEO of The Butler Group Atlanta. When did Brighton Butler and Duncan Butler III get married? The pair exchanged marriage vows on 25 January 2020 in Austin, Texas, United States. Did Brighton Butler file for divorce? She filed for divorce from Duncan on 2 May 2023. When was Brighton Butler and Duncan's divorce case concluded? Their divorce trial was completed in May 2025. Why did Brighton Butler divorce Duncan? The duo reportedly divorced because they held different views on how to raise their children, educational options, and religion. Who are Brighton Butler's children? Brighton and Duncan have two kids named Charlie and Four. What is Brighton Butler's height? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall.

Brighton Butler divorced Duncan Butler III in May 2025. The pair split allegedly because they held different opinions on their educational options and religion. Butler and Duncan have two children: Charlie and Four.

