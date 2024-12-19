Many country music fans are familiar with Trace Adkins's private life, especially his tumultuous marriage to his second ex-wife, Julie Lauren Curtis, which ended dramatically in 1994. Though he remarried twice after their divorce, details about his ex-wife remain scarce.

Julie Lauren Curtis' ex-husband Trace Adkins during the 2006 CMT Music Awards (L) and the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors (R). Photo: Jeff Kravitz, Jason Kempin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Julie Lauren Curtis is best known as the second ex-wife of country music star Trace Adkins. Her three-year marriage to Adkins is famous for its dramatic end, a shooting that nearly cost the country musician his life. Since their divorce, Julie has maintained a low profile, and her privacy has generated interest from the public.

Julie Lauren Curtis' profile summary

Full name Julie Lauren Curtis Gender Female Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Ex-husband Trace Adkins

Who is Julie Lauren Curtis?

Julie Lauren Curtis is best known as Trace Adkins' second ex-wife. She was also an insurance salesperson in the 1990s. The former couple were married for three years, from 1991 to 1994, when their marriage ended after a near-fatal altercation that left Adkins fighting for his life.

Following their divorce, Julie lived a quiet life away from the media, and not much about her whereabouts has been known since then.

How long were Julie Lauren Curtis and Trace Adkins together?

Julie Lauren Curtis' ex-husband, Trace Adkins, attends the 2022 Fox Upfront event in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Julie Lauren first met Trace Adkins in 1989 in Springhill, Louisiana, where Trace was working on an oil rig and pursuing his dream of becoming a country music star. Julie and Trace were coming off previous marriages, and their shared experiences and mutual attraction drew them together. Trace had two daughters, Tarah and Sarah Adkins.

After dating for nearly two years, Trace Adkins tied the knot on 3 February 1991 during a weekend trip to Lake Tahoe. Shortly after marrying, Trace convinced his new wife to relocate to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue his dream of becoming a country singer.

Adkins revealed the events in his 2007 book A Personal Stand: Observations and Opinions from a Free-Thinking Roughneck.

Deep inside, I still hadn't completely shaken the music bug. I missed singin' and pickin'. I talked it over with my new wife. She was game for us to relocate.

The couple and Trace's daughters relocated to Nashville, where he worked in construction while pursuing his music career. Their marriage wasn't perfect, and the couple had occasional volatile arguments.

Julie Lauren Curtis and Trace Adkins shooting incident

In February 1994, Trace came home drunk after a day of drinking while doing some yard work. He had developed alcoholism, working as a and a struggling music artist. Mad that her husband had broken his promise to quit drinking beer, Julie confronted Adkins.

She tried to call her mother, but Trace slapped the phone off the wall, and Julie grabbed the family's firearm from the fridge to scare him. What resulted was a shoving match that ended with Adkins being shot.

Adkins revealed the events that followed during a 1997 interview with People magazine:

Being a macho guy like I am, I tried to scare it out of her hand. I said, 'Give me the gun, or I'm gonna take it away from you and beat your brains out with it.' I would never have done that, but I told her, hoping it would scare her.

Instead, the firearm went off. Adkins continued:

[The bullet] went through both my lungs and both ventricles of my heart.

He was rushed to the hospital via helicopter, where doctors performed emergency surgery to save his life. Adkins spent a significant amount of time in the ICU, undergoing treatments to drain his lung and patch the hole in his heart.

Despite the severity of his injuries, he made a remarkable recovery. He chose not to press charges against Julie, acknowledging that he threatened Julie with physical violence in an attempt to disarm her. The police subsequently classified the incident as an accident.

Due to the incident, the former couple ended up divorcing. In Trace's book, he revealed that Julie had remarried and that he was happy for her.

FAQs

Who is Julie Lauren Curtis? Julie Lauren Curtis is the second ex-wife of country singer Trace Adkins. They were married from 1991 to 1994. Who are Julie Lauren Curtis' parents? There is no publicly available information about Julie Curtis' parents. What happened with Trace Adkins and his ex-wife? Trace Adkins and Julie Lauren Curtis had a tumultuous relationship that ended in 1994 after Julie shot Trace during an argument about his drinking. What is Julie Lauren Curtis' career? Julie worked as an insurance salesperson in the 1990s. However, current online search results claim Julie Lauren Curtis is an actress, but there is no proof that it is Trace Adkins's ex-wife or a namesake. Who are Julie Lauren Curtis' kids? Julie Lauren Curtis had no children with her ex-husband Trace Adkins, and there is no information about whether she had any after her divorce. Did Trace Adkins' wife shoot him? Trace Adkins was shot by his ex-wife, Julie Lauren Curtis, in February 1994 during a heated argument. Why did Julie Curtis shoot Trace Adkins? Julie Curtis shot Trace Adkins during a heated argument about his drinking. How many children does Trace Adkins have? Trace Adkins has five daughters: Tarah and Sarah (with his first wife, Barbara Lewis) and Mackenzie, Brianna, and Trinity (with his third wife, Rhonda Forlaw). Is Trace Adkins single? No, Trace Adkins is not single. He is currently married to Victoria Pratt, a Canadian actress. They got married in October 2019. Did Trace Adkins pass away? No, Trace Adkins is alive. Despite several near-death experiences, including being shot by his ex-wife, he is currently 62 years old (as of this writing) and continues to be active in his career.

Julie Lauren Curtis is best known for her marriage and divorce to country singer Trace Adkins. Their marriage, which began in 1991, ended in 1994 after a dramatic and violent incident that left Trace Adkins with life-threatening injuries. Since then, Julie Lauren Curtis has chosen to keep a low profile, focusing on her personal life and professional endeavours.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Andrew Huberman's love life. Andrew is an American neuroscientist best known for hosting the Huberman Lab podcast. He is an associate professor of neurobiology and ophthalmology at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

Andrew Huberman's fame has generated interest in his love life. The podcaster rarely reveals details about his personal life on his show. So, is he married? Read the article to learn about Andrew Huberman's marital status.

Source: YEN.com.gh