20 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Brazil 1-1 Morocco: Ancelotti's men chase the second goal 56 min: Morocco nearly lands in trouble as an attempt to build from the back sees Igor Thiago charge in only to foul his opponent. Foul in favour of the North African giants. 58 min: It is Brazil's turn to invite trouble as they dangerously knock the ball around in front of their box. 59 min: The Selecao are looking to complete the comeback, but have been so far locked out. They build up steadily, looking to catch the Moroccans off guard, but they are alert to the threat of Brazil, and they deal with the attempt. 60 min: Tables have turned, somewhat. But Morocco should be careful. It seems they are playing with fire with their buildup from the back. 61 min: Ancelotti continues to shuffle his pack. He has thrown on Matheus Cunha and Luiz Henrique for Igor Thiago and Lucas Paqueta. 62 min: Brazil is in possession as they look like an improved side from the side that began the first half. Saibari fouled Bruno Guimares in the middle of the park as the Newcastle United midfielder looked to break into the Moroccan box with a quick upturn in pace. 63 min: Morocco now looks to refresh their squad with two substitutions. Bilal El Khannouss is replaced by Chemsdine Talbi, with Samir El Mourbet taking the place of Azzedine Ounahi. 65 min: Brazil resumes from where they left off after Morocco's substitutions. Henrique gets into a promising position, but his cross could not beat the first marker. Poor attempt from the substitute. 67 min: Henrique tees up Guimares, but the midfielder's pull-out misses the only Brazilian player in the box

33 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Brazil 1-1 Morocco: We are back underway in New Jersey. Carlo Ancelotti is the first to go to his bench as the Italian tactician reshuffles his cards. He brings on Fabinho and Danilo in place of Casemiro and Roger Ibanez, respectively. 45 min: Brazil gets us underway as the kick-off for the second half. The Seleção are on the front foot early on, and they win a corner kick. 46 min: Raphinha played it low but Morocco dealt with it. Another opportunity, this time he changes the pattern, but the ball does not trouble the backline of the Atlas Lions. 47 min: It's Morocco's turn to enjoy possession, but they lose out, albeit through unfair means, and the referee blows his whistle for a foul on Achraf Hakimi. Bruno Guimares was the culprit. 50 min: Morocco controls the tempo of the game by exchanging some neat passes. 51 min: Vinicius attempts to find a teammate, but Morocco clear the lines easily. Brazil is on the ascendancy. 52 min: Igor Thiago goes close. The Brentford striker misses another chance to score for Brazil. This time Yaccine Bounou pulls off a great save. 53 min: That was some dirty play from Brazil as Fabinho intentionally got into the path of Hakimi to disrupt his flow. The referee whistles for a foul against Fabinho. 54 min: Morocco is looking to cause problems for Brazil, but it amounts to nothing. They instead foul Lucas Paqueta instead

46 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Brazil 1-1 Morocco: First-half analysis Morocco flew out of the blocks and deservedly took the lead through a stunning strike from Ismael Saibari. The Atlas Lions controlled possession for large spells of the opening half and could easily have extended their advantage had they shown a bit more composure and ruthlessness in the final third. Brazil, however, found a lifeline through the individual brilliance of Vinícius Júnior. Against the run of Morocco's dominance, the Real Madrid forward produced a moment of magic just after the half-hour mark to bring the Selecao level and gradually shift the momentum in their favour. Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping his Samba Boys rediscover their rhythm and expressive attacking football after the restart. While Brazil possess the match-winners capable of deciding games in an instant, Morocco's organisation, intensity and collective display suggest they remain more than capable of causing a major upset if they maintain the standards they set in the opening 45 minutes.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Brazil 1-1 Morocco: Half time in New Jersey 34 min: Goal scorer Vinicius brings his opponent down, and the referee does not hesitate to whistle for a foul. Morocco has a free kick. 35 min: Hakimi delivers a cross, but the Brazilian defence led by Champions League-winning captain Marquinhos clears their lines. 38 min: Casemiro enters the referee's books for a foul on his opponent. Freekick for Morocco and it amounts to nought as Vini Jr closes down his marker and wins a goal kick for his nation. He is proving he can do the best of both worlds. 39 min: The game is becoming a little feisty with fouls here and there. Morocco's earlier composure and assuredness on the ball have given way to some poor passes since Brazil equalised. 40 min: Ancelotti's men now looking like the Samba Boys from the early 2000s. A long pass into the box in search of Barcelona star Raphinha only gets into the hands of Bounou. 41 min: Paqueta draws a foul as he cools down the pressure from Morocco. Almost everybody in Brazil's backline had a feel of the ball before it got into the opposition half. An attempted cross fizzles out. 43 min: Roger Ibanez becomes the second Brazilian to enter the referee's book after he brought down his marker in an attempt to forestall a dangerous attack from Morocco. 44 min: It's now Brazil's turn to enjoy the referee's whistle as Ayyoub Bouaddi brings down Raphinha around the centre circle. Brazil's free kick is wasted. Referee signals for four minutes of additional time 45+1 min: Morocco on the attack, but this time they choose to be patient with their build-up. Possibly, they are looking to wind down the clock as they still have possession. 45+2 min: A quick transition for Brazil nearly results in a goal as Lucas Paqueta's instinctive acrobatic effort is saved by Bounou. Corner kick Brazil. 45+3 min: Raphina whips in a good cross, but Marquinhos' glancing header does not threaten the opposition. Goal kick to Morocco. 45+4 min: Vinicius was looking to get a foul, but the referee ignored him after he tried to beat Hakimi with his tricks and flicks. The ball is recycled, and Morocco is awarded a free kick instead. 45+5 min: The referee blows his whistle to bring proceedings to an end for the first half. Brazil 1-1 Morocco.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Brazil 1-1 Morocco: Vinícius nets a scorcher to level the score 23 min: Almost immediately after Saibari's opener, the referee calls for the first hydration break of the contest, allowing both sets of players a chance to cool off and receive fresh tactical instructions from the touchline. 25 min: We are back underway, and Brazil look eager to respond. However, Morocco continue to ask questions of the Selecao, with Achraf Hakimi bursting into the penalty area before dragging his effort wide of the target. 27 min: Casemiro is dispossessed in midfield and appeals for a foul, but the referee waves play on. Morocco quickly transition into attack and earn themselves a free-kick in a promising area as the Atlas Lions continue to grow in confidence. 28 min: Hakimi stands over the resulting set-piece and delivers an inviting ball into the box. A Moroccan head meets it, but the effort lacks direction. They recycle possession afterwards, but Brazil eventually clear the danger. 30 min: Hakimi is involved again at the heart of Morocco's attacking play, finding space at the end of a slick move before firing over the crossbar. Even so, Mohamed Ouahbi will be delighted with the way his side have imposed themselves on this encounter. 31 min: GOAL! Vinícius Júnior levels for Brazil! Just when Morocco appeared to be taking control, the Real Madrid star produces a moment of brilliance. Receiving the ball in stride, Vinícius glides past his marker with ease, shifts it onto his right foot and unleashes a thunderous strike beyond the goalkeeper to restore parity. Brazil 1-1 Morocco.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Brazil 0-1 Morocco: The Atlas Lions roar as Saibari scores 12 min: Golden opportunity wasted! Brazil finally managed to carve out a chance of their own, and a daring run from Vinicius saw the Real Madrid winger deliver an excellent cross into the box, but Igor Thiago mistimed his header. 14 min: Brazil are beginning to grow into the contest. Lucas Paquetá spots the run of Vinícius Júnior and attempts to pick him out with a searching pass, but Morocco read the danger well and deal with it. 15 min: Carlo Ancelotti's men are starting to resemble the favourites many expected them to be. However, they continue to struggle to break down a Morocco side built on discipline, structure and outstanding organisation. 17 min: A hopeful delivery into the penalty area is comfortably claimed by Yassine Bounou. Raphinha lurks in anticipation of a rebound, but the Moroccan goalkeeper is composed and leaves no scraps for the Barcelona winger to pounce on. 18 min: Brazil win possession high up the pitch, and Raphinha quickly releases Vinícius Júnior through on goal. The Real Madrid star tries to weave his way through a sea of red shirts, but Morocco stand firm and clear the danger for a corner. 19 min: The resulting corner is only partially cleared and drops kindly to Vinícius on the edge of the box. His initial effort is charged down before he lays the ball off to a teammate, whose tame attempt fails to trouble Bounou. 20 min: GOAL! Ismael Saibari gives Morocco the lead! Brazil are caught cold at the back as Brahim Díaz threads a magnificent pass between the centre-halves. Saibari races onto it with remarkable composure and, with ice in his veins, delicately lifts the ball over the advancing Alisson Becker to send the Atlas Lions into dreamland. Brazil 0-1 Morocco.