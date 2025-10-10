Pete Hegseth's children, Gunner, Boone, Rex, and Gwendolyn, are the heart of the United States Secretary of Defence's family. He has four biological kids from two of his three marriages: three sons with Samantha Deering, and one daughter with Jennifer Rauchet, his current wife. These four, along with his three step-children, form Hegseth's complete family.

Pete Hegseth and his three, Gunner, Boone, Rex sons pose for a photo (L), and his daughter, Gwendolyn, smiles for a picture (R). Photo: @petehegseth on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Pete Hegseth has a large blended family comprising seven children .

. He has three biological children with Samantha Deering , second wife, to whom he was married from 2010 to 2017.

, second wife, to whom he was married from 2010 to 2017. In 2017, while still married to Samantha, Hegseth welcomed a biological daughter named Gwendolyn with his current wife, Jennifer Rauchet.

named Gwendolyn with his current wife, Jennifer Rauchet. He has three step-children, Jackson, Luke, and Kenzie, from his current wife, Jennifer Rauchet's previous marriage.

Pete Hegseth's profile summary

Full name Peter Brian Hegseth Gender Male Date of birth 6 June 1980 Age 45 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States Current residence Goodlettsville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6′ Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown-blue Marital status Married Wife Jennifer Rauchet Children Gunner, Boone, Rex, Gwendolyn Father Brian Hegseth Mother Penelope Hegseth Siblings Philip "Phil" Hegseth Education Harvard Kennedy School, Princeton University, Forest Lake Area High School Profession Author, former television personality, former Army National Guard officer Net worth $3 million Instagram @petehegseth X (Twitter) @PeteHegseth Facebook

Meet Pete Hegseth's children

Pete Hegseth has four biological kids: three sons with his ex-partner Samantha Deering and one daughter with his current spouse, Jennifer Rauchet. He also has three step-children from Rauchet's previous marriage. Pete Hegseth's biological kids include:

Gunner

Gunner poses for a photo on Fox & Friends in New York, NY, United States on 30 December 2017. Photo: @PeteHegseth (modified by author)

Full name: Gunner Hegseth

Gunner Hegseth Date of birth: 13 June 2010

13 June 2010 Age: 15 years old (as of 2025)

Gunner Hegseth is the eldest son of the former television personality and his second wife, Samantha Deering. He is 15 years old as of 2025. Gunner was born on 13 June 2010. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Boone

Pete Hegseth poses for a photo with his son Boone. Photo: @petehegseth (modified by author)

Full name: Peter Boone Hegseth

Peter Boone Hegseth Date of birth: 7 August 2012

7 August 2012 Age: 13 years old (as of 2025)

Boone is one of the three kids from Pete Hegseth's second marriage to Samantha Deering, which ended in divorce in 2017. He was born on 7 August 2012 and is 13 years old as of 2025. Peter Boone's zodiac sign is Leo.

Rex

Rex poses for a photo with Jennifer Rauchet's arm around him. Photo: @petehegseth (modified by author)

Full name: Rex Brian Hegseth

Rex Brian Hegseth Date of birth: 1 October 2015

1 October 2015 Age: 10 years old (as of 2025)

Rex Brian is the third son of Pete Hegseth and his ex-wife, Samantha Deering. He was born on 1 October 2015. His father announced his arrival on Instagram with a photograph of Rex, the newborn baby, being carried by his older brothers, Gunner and Boone, with the caption:

Blessed to welcome Rex Brian Hegseth to our family today. He's a healthy & sturdy 9 lbs 13 oz. Big brothers Gunner & Boone are fascinated, and Samantha is doing great. Grateful for all the love and prayers.

The celebrity child is 10 years old as of 2025. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Gwendolyn

Gwendolyn smiles while holding a small figurine and a framed certificate. Photo: @petehegseth (modified by author)

Full name: Gwendolyn Hope Hegseth

Gwendolyn Hope Hegseth Date of birth: August 2017

August 2017 Age: 8 years old (as of 2025)

Gwendolyn Hegseth is the daughter of US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth and his third spouse, Jennifer Rauchet Hegseth. She was born while her father was married to his second wife, Samantha Deering. Pete Hegseth's daughter, Gwendolyn, was born in August 2017 and is 8 years old as of 2025.

Inside Pete Hegseth's blended family

Pete Hegseth and his third wife, former Fox News executive producer Jennifer Rauchet, have a blended family of seven children together. Jennifer Rauchet has three children, Jackson, Luke, and Kenzie, from her first marriage.

Hegseth and Rauchet have one daughter, Gwendolyn, who was born in August 2017.

FAQs

How many children has Pete Hegseth fathered? Pete Hegseth is the biological father of four children: three sons, Gunner, Boone, and Rex, and one daughter, Gwendolyn. Has Samantha Hegseth married? As of October 2025, she has not remarried. Samantha was previously married to Pete Hegseth, an American author, but they split in 2017. How many years was Pete Hegseth on Fox and Friends? He co-hosted Fox and Friends for seven years, from 2017 to 2024. Did Pete Hegseth have children with his first wife? The United States Secretary of Defence did not have children with his first wife, Meredith Schwarz. Who are Pete Hegseth's children's mothers? His biological children's mothers are Samantha Deering, his second wife, and Jennifer Rauchet, his current wife. Do Pete Hegseth's children live with him? Pete Hegseth lives with his seven children in a blended family with his wife, Jennifer Rauchet Hegseth, in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. What are Pete Hegseth's children's ages? Hegseth's first son, Gunner, is 15, his second son, Boone, is 13, his third son, Rex, is 10, and his daughter, Gwendolyn, is eight as of 2025.

Pete Hegseth's children make up a large, blended family of seven with his current wife, Jennifer Rauchet. He has four biological children from his second marriage to Samantha Deering and a daughter, Gwendolyn, whom he shares with Jennifer Rauchet. The family is completed by his three step-children from Jennifer's prior relationships.

