Popular Ghanaian pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi reportedly passed away in the early hours of Friday, February 13, 2026, with posts from blogger Aba the Great and others confirming the sad development

The founder of Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship and Pastor Prince Ministries International was known for his prophetic ministry and occasional controversial utterances

Tributes poured in across social media as Ghanaians expressed shock and sorrow, with many urging pastors to prioritise their health while reflecting on life’s fragility

Prince Elisha Osei Kofi: Popular Ghanaian Pastor Reportedly Passes Away

The popular man of God, founder of the Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship and Pastor Prince Ministries International, reportedly passed away in the early hours of Friday, February 13, 2026.

Popular blogger Aba the Great hinted at the news in a post on Instagram, sharing a photo of the man of God with a caption indicating looming tragedy.

Other posts on Facebook confirmed the news of Elisha Osei Kofi's death, including one from an individual purporting to have confirmed it from his wife.

The news of Pastor Elisha Osei Kofi's death has sparked an outpouring of grief online, with many Ghanaians expressing disbelief at his reported death.

Elisha Osei Kofi is a popular man of God who like many Ghanaian pastors, dabbles into prophetic ministry.

In 2019, he grabbed headlines after claiming that popular actress Suzzy Williams' death was caused by some prominent politicians working behind the scenes.

He led executive-focused religious services and was active in public ministry, including events like Foundation Night 2025 in Accra.

Reactions to Prince Elisha Osei Kofi's death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of popular Ghanaian pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi.

Ngwoke Nobert Ifeanyichukwu said:

"Men of God be taking care of your health ooooo. Many fasting, preaching engagement, worrying over people and the church…… it’s not easy. If Pastor go members go continue."

Patience Michaels wrote:

"No this can't be true 💔 😔."

Antwilistic Jey commented:

"Huh.Chale, we are indeed strangers and passengers on borrowed time on this earth.We should prepare for the inevitable and His coming."

Nicholas A Sackey said:

"Oooh how, please what happened?"

