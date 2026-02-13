Prince Elisha Osei Kofi: Popular Ghanaian Pastor Reportedly Passes Away
- Popular Ghanaian pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi reportedly passed away in the early hours of Friday, February 13, 2026, with posts from blogger Aba the Great and others confirming the sad development
- The founder of Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship and Pastor Prince Ministries International was known for his prophetic ministry and occasional controversial utterances
- Tributes poured in across social media as Ghanaians expressed shock and sorrow, with many urging pastors to prioritise their health while reflecting on life’s fragility
Popular Ghanaian pastor, Prince Elisha Osei Kofi, has reportedly passed away.
The popular man of God, founder of the Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship and Pastor Prince Ministries International, reportedly passed away in the early hours of Friday, February 13, 2026.
Popular blogger Aba the Great hinted at the news in a post on Instagram, sharing a photo of the man of God with a caption indicating looming tragedy.
Other posts on Facebook confirmed the news of Elisha Osei Kofi's death, including one from an individual purporting to have confirmed it from his wife.
The news of Pastor Elisha Osei Kofi's death has sparked an outpouring of grief online, with many Ghanaians expressing disbelief at his reported death.
Elisha Osei Kofi is a popular man of God who like many Ghanaian pastors, dabbles into prophetic ministry.
In 2019, he grabbed headlines after claiming that popular actress Suzzy Williams' death was caused by some prominent politicians working behind the scenes.
He led executive-focused religious services and was active in public ministry, including events like Foundation Night 2025 in Accra.
Reactions to Prince Elisha Osei Kofi's death
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of popular Ghanaian pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi.
Ngwoke Nobert Ifeanyichukwu said:
"Men of God be taking care of your health ooooo. Many fasting, preaching engagement, worrying over people and the church…… it’s not easy. If Pastor go members go continue."
Patience Michaels wrote:
"No this can't be true 💔 😔."
Meet Prophet Eric Uche Boahen, the rich preacher with the best collection of luxury vehicles in Ghana, videos
Antwilistic Jey commented:
"Huh.Chale, we are indeed strangers and passengers on borrowed time on this earth.We should prepare for the inevitable and His coming."
Nicholas A Sackey said:
"Oooh how, please what happened?"
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh