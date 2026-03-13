A Kantanka staff member introduced the Kantanka Boafo, also called the Kantanka Aboboyaa, in a video recorded inside the company’s warehouse

The tricycle-style vehicle comes with a maximum load capacity of 1,500kg and a hydraulic-controlled tipping cargo bed designed to make loading easier for businesses

Buyers can secure the vehicle with a GH¢55,000 pre-order, while the price will increase to GH¢65,000 once it becomes available at the Kantanka showroom

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A new business vehicle from Kantanka Automobile has started attracting attention online after a staff member introduced it in a presentation video recorded inside the company’s warehouse.

Kantanka Aboboyaa arrives with a strong cargo capacity at an affordable price. Image credit: Kantanka Safo Studios

Source: UGC

The vehicle, known as the Kantanka Boafo, is also popularly referred to as the Kantanka Aboboyaa because of its tricycle-style design, which is commonly used for transporting goods in Ghana.

During the presentation, the Kantanka staff member stood in front of the vehicle and explained that the Boafo was built to support people who rely on transport for serious business activities.

Features of the Kantanka Boafo are explained

According to him, the vehicle was designed to redefine what people expect from cargo tricycles used for commercial purposes.

He explained that the Kantanka Boafo comes with a maximum load capacity of 1,500 kilograms, making it suitable for transporting goods, farm produce, and other heavy items.

One of the key features highlighted in the presentation was the hydraulic-controlled tipping cargo bed.

The staff member explained that the system allows users to unload cargo more easily without struggling.

As demonstrated in the video, the cargo bed can tip automatically, which reduces the effort required when offloading heavy goods.

The cargo space itself was also described as spacious and practical.

According to the presenter, the cargo bed measures 2,000 by 1,200 millimetres, giving drivers enough room to carry large quantities of goods at once.

Fuel efficiency and endurance were also mentioned as part of the vehicle’s design. The Kantanka Boafo comes with a 12-litre fuel tank along with an additional 25-litre auxiliary tank.

The staff member explained that the combined fuel capacity allows the vehicle to work for long hours without frequent refuelling, making it suitable for people who depend on their vehicles throughout the day.

Safety features were also highlighted during the presentation. The vehicle is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, which the presenter said helps improve control and safety while driving.

He noted that this braking system ensures that drivers can maintain control even when carrying heavy loads.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Kantanka Boafo ranges from GH¢55,000.

The Kantanka representative further explained that the Boafo is currently being assembled at the Kantanka assembly plant in Ghana.

However, interested buyers do not necessarily have to wait until production is completed. According to him, people who want to secure the vehicle early can place a pre-order for GH¢55,000.

He added that once the vehicle is fully assembled and officially available at the Kantanka showroom, the price will increase to GH¢65,000.

The introduction of the Kantanka Boafo has sparked interest among many Ghanaians online, especially those involved in small businesses and goods transportation, as the vehicle appears to offer a locally produced alternative for commercial transport.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr details a compact Kantanka car priced between GH₵45k and GH₵60k. Image credit: Kwadwo Safo, Kantanka Automobile

Source: UGC

Kwadwo Safo introduced the Kantanka Amoanimaa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwadwo Safo Jnr explained that Kantanka once developed a compact car aimed at making locally built vehicles accessible to ordinary Ghanaians.

He noted that the idea came after the company was advised to focus on smaller cars, so the average person in Ghana could realistically own one.

Safo Jnr also addressed the widespread assumption that locally-made cars should be cheap despite the cost of the parts used in the production.

Source: YEN.com.gh