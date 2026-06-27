13 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe

Croatia 0-0 Ghana: Goal! Black Stars concede for the first time

22 min: Benjamin Asare to the rescue as the Black Stars glovesman claims another cross into Ghana's box.

23 min: A turnover from another poor pass from Ghana nearly causes trouble, but the defence, in conjunction with Asare, prevents the opposition from scoring.

24 min: Ante Budimir goes down in the box, seeking a penalty after a challenge from Derrick Luckassen. But the referee is sure of his decision and waves off the claims by the Croats.

25 min: The referee blows his whistle for a hydration break as both technical benches take advantage of the pause to share tactical insights with the players.

28 min: We are back underway. And it's Croatia that sets the tone as they pass the ball around trying to draw Ghana out of their shell.

29 min: Elisha Owusu fouls Baturina. Luka Modric puts in a dangerous-looking cross from the resulting free kick, but Asare is at the right place at the right time to make an easy save.

30 min: Ghana's attempt to build from the back fails as Croatia reclaim possession.

31 min: Goal! Ghana concede for the first time. A turnover sees Kovacic pass the ball to Patrick Šušić, and the Inter Milan midfielder unleashes an unstoppable drive into the corner of the goal.