Croatia vs Ghana LIVE: Score, Goals and Latest Updates From World Cup Group L Clash
Croatia 0-0 Ghana: Goal! Black Stars concede for the first time
22 min: Benjamin Asare to the rescue as the Black Stars glovesman claims another cross into Ghana's box.
23 min: A turnover from another poor pass from Ghana nearly causes trouble, but the defence, in conjunction with Asare, prevents the opposition from scoring.
24 min: Ante Budimir goes down in the box, seeking a penalty after a challenge from Derrick Luckassen. But the referee is sure of his decision and waves off the claims by the Croats.
25 min: The referee blows his whistle for a hydration break as both technical benches take advantage of the pause to share tactical insights with the players.
28 min: We are back underway. And it's Croatia that sets the tone as they pass the ball around trying to draw Ghana out of their shell.
29 min: Elisha Owusu fouls Baturina. Luka Modric puts in a dangerous-looking cross from the resulting free kick, but Asare is at the right place at the right time to make an easy save.
30 min: Ghana's attempt to build from the back fails as Croatia reclaim possession.
31 min: Goal! Ghana concede for the first time. A turnover sees Kovacic pass the ball to Patrick Šušić, and the Inter Milan midfielder unleashes an unstoppable drive into the corner of the goal.
Croatia 0-0 Ghana: Black Stars nearly concede
11 min: Croatia has the greater possession so far as they move the ball around more effectively than their counterparts from West Africa.
13 min: Peter Sucic attempts to find his teammates with a pass from outside the box, but the opposition's defence is quick to react and thwarts the attack.
17 min: Oh my goodness! Croatia nearly scores. A reckless pass from one of Ghana's players sees the 2018 World Cup runner-ups pounce on a quick turnover, and Nikola Vlasic smashes his effort off the foot of the post.
20 min: Kwasi Sibo fouls his marker, and the referee awarded a free-kick to Croatia. It's been a worrying start for Ghana so far.
Croatia 0-0 Ghana: Match begins
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ghana's third and final Group L fixture at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
1 min: Referee Drew Fischer blows his whistle for the match and Ghana's Marvin Senaya is the first to commit a foul.
3 min: A cagey affair so far. Not much to separate the two sides as the Black Stars maintain the water-tight defence that has mustered two clean sheets in previous matches.
5 min: Croatia is looking like the side ready to do damage as they probe for the game's opener.
6 min: The Black Stars, just like their previous encounters, struggle to breach the opposition defence as their build-up is pretty slow.
8 min: Elisha Owusu, preferred ahead of Caleb Yirenkyi, fouls his opponent as the referee does not hesitate to whistle in favour of the Croats.
10 min: Ivan Perišić sends a teasing cross into Ghana's box, but Benjamin Asare responds with an excellent claim of the ball and goes to ground with the ball.