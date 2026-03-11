Antoine Semenyo made his UEFA Champions League debut after being named in the starting line-up by Pep Guardiola for Manchester City’s last-16 clash with Real Madrid

Antoine Semenyo achieved a remarkable milestone on Wednesday night, doing something only one other player in football history has managed after making his Champions League debut.

Pep Guardiola handed Semenyo his first appearance in the competition by naming him in the starting line-up for Manchester City’s Champions League round-of-16 first-leg clash against Real Madrid.

The match marked another chapter in the growing rivalry between the two European giants.

Per ESPN, it was the 15th meeting between Manchester City and Real Madrid in the Champions League, and their second encounter this season following City’s 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Semenyo achieves rare Champions League feat

For Semenyo, however, it was a particularly special occasion. The Ghana international had scored seven goals in all competitions since completing a £62 million move from Bournemouth in January, but he had been unable to feature during the competition’s league phase.

Despite that, Guardiola decided to throw him straight into action against the 15-time European champions.

By stepping onto the pitch in Europe’s premier club competition, Semenyo became just the second player ever to feature in all four divisions of English football, as well as Non-League football, and the Champions League, talkSPORT reported.

The Ghana international’s journey through the English football pyramid began at Championship side Bristol City. Earlier in his career he also gained experience in Non-League football during a spell with Bath City.

He later spent time on loan in the lower divisions, representing Newport County in League Two and Sunderland in League One, before eventually establishing himself in the Premier League with Bournemouth.

Who was the first player to achieve the feat?

The first footballer to accomplish this rare achievement was former Liverpool defender Steve Finnan.

He reached the milestone during the same season Liverpool famously won the Champions League in Istanbul in 2005.

Finnan’s career path also began outside the Football League after he was released by Wimbledon, starting out with Welling United.

He went on to make his Champions League debut in a qualifier against Austrian side Grazer AK in 2004.

During his career in England, the Irish international also represented clubs such as Birmingham City, Notts County, Fulham and Portsmouth, and he later enjoyed a spell in Spain with Espanyol.

Finnan still has one accomplishment that Semenyo has yet to match, as he also appeared at the World Cup with the Republic of Ireland in 2002.

However, Semenyo could equal that achievement this summer if he represents Ghana at the World Cup as expected.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

Semenyo's UCL debut ends in heavy loss

