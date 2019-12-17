Richest man in Ghana: 27 Ghanaians with the highest net worth in 2023

Many people are curious about the richest man in Ghana. Ghana has many high-net-worth individuals who have invested in multiple sectors, both locally and internationally. Their investments have contributed to the country's economic growth.

Richest man in Ghana. Photo: @Hon. Yaw Osafo-Maafo, @mould.alex, @jsagyepong, @Kwame Addo-Kufuor Jr. (modified by author)

The richest man in Ghana is worth over a billion dollars. Discover who this person is and how they made their wealth.

Richest man in Ghana in 2023: top 30 list

Many people desire and dream of wealth and riches. The richest people in Ghana have invested in multiple sectors. Some are self-made, while others have inherited generational wealth.

30. Kwesi Botchwey's family - $200 million

Date of birth: 13th September 1942

13th September 1942 Date of death: 19th November 2022

19th November 2022 Age: 80 years (as of 2023)

80 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Tamale

Tamale Source of wealth: Political and academic career

Political and academic career Net worth: $200 million

Kwesi Botchwey was a Ghanaian government official. He was also a professor of Practice in Development Economics at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy of Tufts University. He was worth about $200 million when he died, and his heirs have taken over his estate.

29. Dr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo - $220 million

Dr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo is pictured in the office. Photo: @Hon. Yaw Osafo-Maafo (modified by author)

Year of birth: 1942

1942 Age: 81 years (as of 2023)

81 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Akyem Awisa

Akyem Awisa Source of wealth: Banking, engineering, and political career

Dr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo is a Senior Minister of the Republic of Ghana in the Nana Akufo-Addo administration. He is also a consultant to the World Bank, the African Development Bank, and the United Nations Development Programme. He is worth about $220 million.

28. Tsatsu Tsikata - $245 million

Date of birth: 1st October 1950

1st October 1950 Age: 72 years (as of 2023)

72 years (as of 2023) Source of wealth: Career at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation

Career at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Net worth: $245 million

Tsatsu Tsikata's net worth is $245 million. He is the former Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and the lead Counsel for the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in an electoral petition in Ghana.

27. Nana Akufo-Addo - $250 million

Nana Akufo-Addo arrives for the Leaders' Retreat on the sidelines of the 2022 Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting at the Intare Conference Centre. Photo: Dan Kitwood - Pool/Getty Images

Date of birth: 29th March 1944

29th March 1944 Age: 79 years (as of 2023)

79 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Accra

Accra Source of wealth: Political career

Political career Net worth: $250 million

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the sitting President of the Republic of Ghana. He assumed office in 2017. Before then, he was the country's Attorney General. Nana Akufo-Addo's net worth is $250 million.

26. Alex Kofi Mensah Mould - $282 million

Alex Kofi Mensah Mould posing for pictures in colourful outfits. Photo: @mould.alex (modified by author)

Source of wealth: Political career

Political career Net worth: $282 million

Alex Kofi Mensah Mould is a chemical engineer and politician who is a former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation. He is the former CEO of the National Petroleum Authority, and his net worth is $282 million.

25. Haruna Iddrisu - $312 million

Haruna Iddrisu talks to the press as he contests the results of the presidential election in Accra. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Date of birth: 8th September 1970

8th September 1970 Age: 52 years (as of 2023)

52 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Tamale

Tamale Source of wealth: Law and political career

Law and political career Net worth: $312 million

Haruna Iddrisu is a lawyer and politician. He is a member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, representing Tamale South. He has held various positions in government, including Minister for Communications and Minister for Trade between 2013 and 2014. He is worth about $312 million.

24. Dr. Kofi Amoah - $350 million

Dr. Kofi Amoah is pictured wearing suits. Photo: @Business & Financial Times (modified by author)

Source of wealth: Venture capital

Venture capital Net worth: $350 million

Dr. Kofi Amoah is an economist, businessman, the CEO of Progeny Ventures International. He is also the owner of Global Access, Citizen Kofi Entertainment Centre, J.S. Investments Inc., and PPVIA Ghana Limited. He is worth $350 million as of 2023.

23. Papa Kwesi Nduom - $410 million

Date of birth: 15th February 1953

15th February 1953 Age: 70 years (as of 2023)

70 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Elmina

Elmina Source of wealth: Business and political career

Business and political career Net worth: $410 million

Papa Kwesi Nduom is a business consultant, politician, and founding member of Ghana's Progressive People's Party. He is the president and CEO of Groupe Nduom, a business group with operations in Ghana, Liberia, Togo and America, and his net worth is $410 million.

22. Serge Bakalian - $460 million

Source of wealth: Flour milling and inheritance

Flour milling and inheritance Net worth: $460 million

Serge Bakalian runs a flour milling company called Takoradi Flour Mills. He inherited the firm from his dad, Vasken Bakalian. The company accounts for about 40% of the wheat flour market in Ghana. Serge Bakalian's net worth is $460 million.

21. Ghassan Yared - $480 million

Source of wealth: Real estate, distribution, and marketing

Real estate, distribution, and marketing Net worth: $480 million

Ghassan Yared's net worth is $480 million as of 2023. He is known as the founder of Forewin, a distribution and marketing company founded in 1993. He also owns Zoobashop, Mabani Holdings, and HMD Africa.

20. Kwabena Adjare Danquah - $500 million

Place of birth: Accra

Accra Source of wealth: Manufacturing metal and brick roofing materials

Manufacturing metal and brick roofing materials Net worth: $500 million

Kwabena Adjare Danquah is the founding father of Metalex, a company that manufactures metal and brick roofing materials. He has accumulated a net worth of $500 million through the company.

The company exports its products to West African countries, including Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Mali and Togo.

19. The Azar family - $520 million

Source of wealth: Manufacturing paint

Manufacturing paint Net worth: $520 million

The Azar family is worth $520 million in 2023. Azar Chemical Industries, a paint manufacturing company was established in 1968 by Elias Azar. Today, the firm is run by two of Elias' grandsons, Ghazi and Rustom Azar.

18. The Hitti Family - $540 million

Source of wealth: Production of foam products, paint, and PVC

Production of foam products, paint, and PVC Net worth: $540 million

Robert Hitti set up Qualiplast in 1973. The firm has since grown into nine companies under the HITTI Group. The conglomerate offers more than 2000 employment opportunities, and the Hitti Family is worth $540 million.

17. Ramchand Udharam Mohinani's family - $580 million

Date of birth: 10th March 1934

10th March 1934 Date of death: 12th June 2021

12th June 2021 Age at death: 87 years

87 years Source of wealth: Manufacturing poly products

Ramchand Udharam Mohinani passed away in June 2021 at 87 years. He is remembered for establishing Ghana's first polyethylene factory. Until his demise, he was the chair of the Mohinani Group. His family is worth $580 million.

16. Milad Millet and family - $620 million

Source of wealth: Textiles

Textiles Net worth: $620 million

Milad Millet started Millet Textile Corporation Limited in 1958. Initially, the company produced towels. Its name changed to Spintex Limited and later Printex Ghana Limited.

Today, Printex exports fine print fabric products to West African nations. Milad Millet and family's net worth is $620 million.

15. The Awuah-Darko Family - $650 million

Source of wealth: Insurance and finance

Insurance and finance Net worth: $650 million

The late Nana Awuah-Darko Ampem established Marine and General Insurance Brokers in 1969. In 1975, he started Vanguard Assurance which later became The Vanguard Group. Today, the family is worth $650 million.

14. Kwabena Duffuor - $680 million

Kwabena Duffuor smiling for the camera. Photo: @Dr. Kwabena Duffuor (modified by author)

Year of birth: 1946

1946 Age: 77 years (as of 2023)

77 years (as of 2023) Source of wealth: Banking and political career

Banking and political career Net worth: $680 million

Kwabena Duffuor was the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning of the Republic of Ghana. He also served as the governor of the Bank of Ghana. Today, he is the founder, president, and adviser to House of Duffuor Assets (HODA) Holdings, and he is worth $680 million.

13. The Kalmonis - $700 million

Source of wealth: Motor imports

Motor imports Net worth: $700 million

Salem Kalmoni started Kalmoni & Sons, a firm that grew and diversified in the Ghanaian motor industry. Today, his company has five branches across Ghana. It employs over 330 people and is run by his heirs. The family is worth $700 million.

12. Patricia Poku-Diaby - $720 million

Source of wealth: Cocoa processing

Cocoa processing Net worth: $720 million

Patricia Poku-Diaby's net worth is $720 million as of 2023. Patricia is a businesswoman and cocoa merchant. She is the CEO of Plot Enterprise Ghana Limited, a cocoa processing company based in Takoradi.

11. The Ilanis - $800 million

Source of wealth: Wheatflour production

Wheatflour production Net worth: $800 million

Anthony Irani and Edmund Irani founded Irani Brothers & Others Limited in 1967. The firm accounts for about 60% of wheat flour sales in Ghana. The brothers are now deceased, and the firm is worth $800 million. It is run by their heirs.

10. Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong - $800 million

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong is pictured addressing people. Photo: @jsagyepong (modified by author)

Date of birth: 20th March 1971

20th March 1971 Age: 52 years (as of 2023)

52 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Assin-Amoabeng

Assin-Amoabeng Source of wealth: Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship Net worth: $800 million

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong is worth $800 million as of 2023. He is the founder and CEO of Jospong Group of Companies, one of the largest group of businesses in Ghana. The group operates in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

9. Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Odaymat - $850 million

Source of wealth: Manufacturing paint

Manufacturing paint Net worth: $850 million

Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Odaymat's net worth is $850 million as of 2023. He bought BBC Industrial Company in 1978 and is the creator of the Leyland and Leylac paint brand. He also founded Rana Motors and Metal Works Engineering.

8. Michael Ibrahim Mahama - $860 million

Michael Ibrahim Mahama in a black suit. Photo: @OMGVoice (modified by author)

Date of birth: 29th January 1971

29th January 1971 Age: 52 years (as of 2023)

52 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Tamale

Tamale Source of wealth: Mining

Mining Net worth: $860 million

Ibrahim Mahama is a Ghanaian businessman. He is the founder of Engineers and Planners. His firm is the largest indigenous-owned mining company in West Africa, and his net worth is $860 million as of 2023.

7. John Mahama - $900 million

John Dramani Mahama is pictured in grey outfits. Photo: @officialjdmahama (modified by author)

Date of birth: 29th November 1958

29th November 1958 Age: 64 years (as of 2023)

64 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Damongo

Damongo Source of wealth: Political career and businesses

Political career and businesses Net worth: $900 million

John Mahama is worth $900 million as of 2023. He is a politician who served as President of Ghana from 24th July 2012 to 7th January 2017. He is a communication expert, historian, and writer.

6. Nabil Edmond Moukarzel - $900 million

Source of wealth: Food manufacturing and distribution

Food manufacturing and distribution Net worth: $900 million

Nabil Edmond Moukarzel owns Finatrade, one of West Africa’s leading food production and distribution enterprises. He is worth $900 million as of 2023.

5. Osei Kwame Despite - $1 billion

Osei Kwame Despite posing for pictures. Photo: @FameBugs (modified by author)

Year of birth: 1962

1962 Age: 61 years (as of 2023)

61 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Ashanti

Ashanti Source of wealth: Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship Net worth: $1 billion

Osei Kwame Despite is worth about $1 billion as of 2023. He is an entrepreneur and philanthropist. Despite is the CEO of Despite Firm Ltd, a trading company with multiple subsidiaries in the media industry.

4. Samuel Esson Jonah - $1.2 billion

Date of birth: 19th November 1949

19th November 1949 Age: 73 years (as of 2023)

73 years (as of 2023) Source of wealth: Equity finance

Equity finance Net worth: $1.2 billion

Samuel Esson Jonah's net worth is $1.2 billion. He is a businessman and the executive chairman of Jonah Capital, an equity fund. He formerly served as the CEO of Ashanti Goldfields.

3. Dr. Kwame Addo Kuffuor - $1.2 billion

Dr. Kwame Addo Kuffuor smiling for the camera. Photo: @Kwame Addo-Kufuor Jr. (modified by author)

Date of birth: 14th July 1940

14th July 1940 Age: 82 years (as of 2023)

82 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Kumasi

Kumasi Source of wealth: Medical and political career

Medical and political career Net worth: $1.2 billion

Dr. Kwame Addo Kuffuor is a politician and physician. He is a former member of parliament for Manhyia. From 2001 to 2007, he was the Minister for Defence under his brother's presidency. Dr. Kwame Addo Kuffuor's net worth is $1.2 billion.

2. Ernesto Taricone - $1.3 billion

Source of wealth: Real estate and other businesses

Real estate and other businesses Net worth: $1.3 billion

Ernesto Taricone is a widely recognised entrepreneur and investor known for his significant impact in Ghana’s business arena. He is the founder of Trasacco Group, a conglomerate with interests in multiple sectors. Ernesto Taricone's net worth is $1.3 billion.

1. Charles Ampofo - $1.46 billion

Year of birth: 1960

1960 Age: 63 years (as of 2023)

63 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Juaso

Juaso Source of wealth: Oil and petroleum processing

Oil and petroleum processing Net worth: $1.46 billion

Charles Ampofo is the richest man in Ghana in 2023, with a net worth of $1.46 billion. He is the founder and CEO of the Kampac Group, a firm that deals with oil transactions in Dubai and the Philippines. He is also the owner of Kampac Travels, Kampac Resources, Kampac Properties, Kampac Telecom, and Kampas Flora.

Recap of the richest men in Ghana in 2023

1 Charles Ampofo $1.46 billion 2 Ernesto Taricone $1.3 billion 3 Dr. Kwame Addo Kuffuor $1.2 billion 4 Samuel Esson Jonah $1.2 billion 5 Osei Kwame Despite $1 billion 6 Nabil Edmond Moukarzel $900 million 7 John Mahama $900 million 8 Michael Ibrahim Mahama $860 million 9 Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Odaymat $850 million 10 Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong $800 million 11 The Ilanis $800 million 12 Patricia Poku-Diaby $720 million 13 The Kalmonis $700 million 14 Kwabena Duffuor $680 million 15 The Awuah-Darko Family $650 million 16 Milad Millet and family $620 million 17 Ramchand Udharam Mohinani's family $580 million 18 The Hitti Family $540 million 19 The Azar family $520 million 20 Kwabena Adjare Danquah $500 million 21 Ghassan Yared $480 million 22 Serge Bakalian $460 million 23 Papa Kwesi Nduom $410 million 24 Dr. Kofi Amoah $350 million 25 Haruna Iddrisu $312 million 26 Alex Kofi Mensah Mould $282 million 27 Nana Akufo-Addo $250 million 28 Tsatsu Tsikata $245 million 29 Dr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo $220 million 30 Kwesi Botchwey's family $200 million

Who is the richest man in Ghana in 2023?

Ghana's wealthiest man is Charles Ampofo. He is worth $1.46 billion as of 2023.

Who are the top 10 richest men in Ghana?

The top ten richest Ghanaians are Charles Ampofo, Ernesto Taricone, Dr. Kwame Addo Kuffuor, Samuel Esson Jonah, Osei Kwame Despite, Nabil Edmond Moukarzel, John Mahama, Michael Ibrahim Mahama, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Odaymat, and Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong.

How many millionaires are in Ghana?

There are about 2,900 high-net-worth individuals in Ghana who have a net worth of over $1 million.

Who is Africa's richest man?

Aliko Dangote is Africa's richest man. He is worth $13.6 billion, and most of his wealth comes from Dangote Cement, Africa's largest cement producer.

The richest man in Ghana is worth billions of dollars. The country has wealthy people who are boosting its economy.

