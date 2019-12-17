Richest man in Ghana: 27 Ghanaians with the highest net worth in 2023
Many people are curious about the richest man in Ghana. Ghana has many high-net-worth individuals who have invested in multiple sectors, both locally and internationally. Their investments have contributed to the country's economic growth.
The richest man in Ghana is worth over a billion dollars. Discover who this person is and how they made their wealth.
Richest man in Ghana in 2023: top 30 list
Many people desire and dream of wealth and riches. The richest people in Ghana have invested in multiple sectors. Some are self-made, while others have inherited generational wealth.
30. Kwesi Botchwey's family - $200 million
- Date of birth: 13th September 1942
- Date of death: 19th November 2022
- Age: 80 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Tamale
- Source of wealth: Political and academic career
- Net worth: $200 million
Kwesi Botchwey was a Ghanaian government official. He was also a professor of Practice in Development Economics at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy of Tufts University. He was worth about $200 million when he died, and his heirs have taken over his estate.
29. Dr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo - $220 million
- Year of birth: 1942
- Age: 81 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Akyem Awisa
- Source of wealth: Banking, engineering, and political career
Dr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo is a Senior Minister of the Republic of Ghana in the Nana Akufo-Addo administration. He is also a consultant to the World Bank, the African Development Bank, and the United Nations Development Programme. He is worth about $220 million.
28. Tsatsu Tsikata - $245 million
- Date of birth: 1st October 1950
- Age: 72 years (as of 2023)
- Source of wealth: Career at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation
- Net worth: $245 million
Tsatsu Tsikata's net worth is $245 million. He is the former Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and the lead Counsel for the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in an electoral petition in Ghana.
27. Nana Akufo-Addo - $250 million
- Date of birth: 29th March 1944
- Age: 79 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Accra
- Source of wealth: Political career
- Net worth: $250 million
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the sitting President of the Republic of Ghana. He assumed office in 2017. Before then, he was the country's Attorney General. Nana Akufo-Addo's net worth is $250 million.
26. Alex Kofi Mensah Mould - $282 million
- Source of wealth: Political career
- Net worth: $282 million
Alex Kofi Mensah Mould is a chemical engineer and politician who is a former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation. He is the former CEO of the National Petroleum Authority, and his net worth is $282 million.
25. Haruna Iddrisu - $312 million
- Date of birth: 8th September 1970
- Age: 52 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Tamale
- Source of wealth: Law and political career
- Net worth: $312 million
Haruna Iddrisu is a lawyer and politician. He is a member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, representing Tamale South. He has held various positions in government, including Minister for Communications and Minister for Trade between 2013 and 2014. He is worth about $312 million.
24. Dr. Kofi Amoah - $350 million
- Source of wealth: Venture capital
- Net worth: $350 million
Dr. Kofi Amoah is an economist, businessman, the CEO of Progeny Ventures International. He is also the owner of Global Access, Citizen Kofi Entertainment Centre, J.S. Investments Inc., and PPVIA Ghana Limited. He is worth $350 million as of 2023.
23. Papa Kwesi Nduom - $410 million
- Date of birth: 15th February 1953
- Age: 70 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Elmina
- Source of wealth: Business and political career
- Net worth: $410 million
Papa Kwesi Nduom is a business consultant, politician, and founding member of Ghana's Progressive People's Party. He is the president and CEO of Groupe Nduom, a business group with operations in Ghana, Liberia, Togo and America, and his net worth is $410 million.
22. Serge Bakalian - $460 million
- Source of wealth: Flour milling and inheritance
- Net worth: $460 million
Serge Bakalian runs a flour milling company called Takoradi Flour Mills. He inherited the firm from his dad, Vasken Bakalian. The company accounts for about 40% of the wheat flour market in Ghana. Serge Bakalian's net worth is $460 million.
21. Ghassan Yared - $480 million
- Source of wealth: Real estate, distribution, and marketing
- Net worth: $480 million
Ghassan Yared's net worth is $480 million as of 2023. He is known as the founder of Forewin, a distribution and marketing company founded in 1993. He also owns Zoobashop, Mabani Holdings, and HMD Africa.
20. Kwabena Adjare Danquah - $500 million
- Place of birth: Accra
- Source of wealth: Manufacturing metal and brick roofing materials
- Net worth: $500 million
Kwabena Adjare Danquah is the founding father of Metalex, a company that manufactures metal and brick roofing materials. He has accumulated a net worth of $500 million through the company.
The company exports its products to West African countries, including Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Mali and Togo.
19. The Azar family - $520 million
- Source of wealth: Manufacturing paint
- Net worth: $520 million
The Azar family is worth $520 million in 2023. Azar Chemical Industries, a paint manufacturing company was established in 1968 by Elias Azar. Today, the firm is run by two of Elias' grandsons, Ghazi and Rustom Azar.
18. The Hitti Family - $540 million
- Source of wealth: Production of foam products, paint, and PVC
- Net worth: $540 million
Robert Hitti set up Qualiplast in 1973. The firm has since grown into nine companies under the HITTI Group. The conglomerate offers more than 2000 employment opportunities, and the Hitti Family is worth $540 million.
17. Ramchand Udharam Mohinani's family - $580 million
- Date of birth: 10th March 1934
- Date of death: 12th June 2021
- Age at death: 87 years
- Source of wealth: Manufacturing poly products
Ramchand Udharam Mohinani passed away in June 2021 at 87 years. He is remembered for establishing Ghana's first polyethylene factory. Until his demise, he was the chair of the Mohinani Group. His family is worth $580 million.
16. Milad Millet and family - $620 million
- Source of wealth: Textiles
- Net worth: $620 million
Milad Millet started Millet Textile Corporation Limited in 1958. Initially, the company produced towels. Its name changed to Spintex Limited and later Printex Ghana Limited.
Today, Printex exports fine print fabric products to West African nations. Milad Millet and family's net worth is $620 million.
15. The Awuah-Darko Family - $650 million
- Source of wealth: Insurance and finance
- Net worth: $650 million
The late Nana Awuah-Darko Ampem established Marine and General Insurance Brokers in 1969. In 1975, he started Vanguard Assurance which later became The Vanguard Group. Today, the family is worth $650 million.
14. Kwabena Duffuor - $680 million
- Year of birth: 1946
- Age: 77 years (as of 2023)
- Source of wealth: Banking and political career
- Net worth: $680 million
Kwabena Duffuor was the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning of the Republic of Ghana. He also served as the governor of the Bank of Ghana. Today, he is the founder, president, and adviser to House of Duffuor Assets (HODA) Holdings, and he is worth $680 million.
13. The Kalmonis - $700 million
- Source of wealth: Motor imports
- Net worth: $700 million
Salem Kalmoni started Kalmoni & Sons, a firm that grew and diversified in the Ghanaian motor industry. Today, his company has five branches across Ghana. It employs over 330 people and is run by his heirs. The family is worth $700 million.
12. Patricia Poku-Diaby - $720 million
- Source of wealth: Cocoa processing
- Net worth: $720 million
Patricia Poku-Diaby's net worth is $720 million as of 2023. Patricia is a businesswoman and cocoa merchant. She is the CEO of Plot Enterprise Ghana Limited, a cocoa processing company based in Takoradi.
11. The Ilanis - $800 million
- Source of wealth: Wheatflour production
- Net worth: $800 million
Anthony Irani and Edmund Irani founded Irani Brothers & Others Limited in 1967. The firm accounts for about 60% of wheat flour sales in Ghana. The brothers are now deceased, and the firm is worth $800 million. It is run by their heirs.
10. Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong - $800 million
- Date of birth: 20th March 1971
- Age: 52 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Assin-Amoabeng
- Source of wealth: Entrepreneurship
- Net worth: $800 million
Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong is worth $800 million as of 2023. He is the founder and CEO of Jospong Group of Companies, one of the largest group of businesses in Ghana. The group operates in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.
9. Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Odaymat - $850 million
- Source of wealth: Manufacturing paint
- Net worth: $850 million
Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Odaymat's net worth is $850 million as of 2023. He bought BBC Industrial Company in 1978 and is the creator of the Leyland and Leylac paint brand. He also founded Rana Motors and Metal Works Engineering.
8. Michael Ibrahim Mahama - $860 million
- Date of birth: 29th January 1971
- Age: 52 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Tamale
- Source of wealth: Mining
- Net worth: $860 million
Ibrahim Mahama is a Ghanaian businessman. He is the founder of Engineers and Planners. His firm is the largest indigenous-owned mining company in West Africa, and his net worth is $860 million as of 2023.
7. John Mahama - $900 million
- Date of birth: 29th November 1958
- Age: 64 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Damongo
- Source of wealth: Political career and businesses
- Net worth: $900 million
John Mahama is worth $900 million as of 2023. He is a politician who served as President of Ghana from 24th July 2012 to 7th January 2017. He is a communication expert, historian, and writer.
6. Nabil Edmond Moukarzel - $900 million
- Source of wealth: Food manufacturing and distribution
- Net worth: $900 million
Nabil Edmond Moukarzel owns Finatrade, one of West Africa’s leading food production and distribution enterprises. He is worth $900 million as of 2023.
5. Osei Kwame Despite - $1 billion
- Year of birth: 1962
- Age: 61 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Ashanti
- Source of wealth: Entrepreneurship
- Net worth: $1 billion
Osei Kwame Despite is worth about $1 billion as of 2023. He is an entrepreneur and philanthropist. Despite is the CEO of Despite Firm Ltd, a trading company with multiple subsidiaries in the media industry.
4. Samuel Esson Jonah - $1.2 billion
- Date of birth: 19th November 1949
- Age: 73 years (as of 2023)
- Source of wealth: Equity finance
- Net worth: $1.2 billion
Samuel Esson Jonah's net worth is $1.2 billion. He is a businessman and the executive chairman of Jonah Capital, an equity fund. He formerly served as the CEO of Ashanti Goldfields.
3. Dr. Kwame Addo Kuffuor - $1.2 billion
- Date of birth: 14th July 1940
- Age: 82 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Kumasi
- Source of wealth: Medical and political career
- Net worth: $1.2 billion
Dr. Kwame Addo Kuffuor is a politician and physician. He is a former member of parliament for Manhyia. From 2001 to 2007, he was the Minister for Defence under his brother's presidency. Dr. Kwame Addo Kuffuor's net worth is $1.2 billion.
2. Ernesto Taricone - $1.3 billion
- Source of wealth: Real estate and other businesses
- Net worth: $1.3 billion
Ernesto Taricone is a widely recognised entrepreneur and investor known for his significant impact in Ghana’s business arena. He is the founder of Trasacco Group, a conglomerate with interests in multiple sectors. Ernesto Taricone's net worth is $1.3 billion.
1. Charles Ampofo - $1.46 billion
- Year of birth: 1960
- Age: 63 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Juaso
- Source of wealth: Oil and petroleum processing
- Net worth: $1.46 billion
Charles Ampofo is the richest man in Ghana in 2023, with a net worth of $1.46 billion. He is the founder and CEO of the Kampac Group, a firm that deals with oil transactions in Dubai and the Philippines. He is also the owner of Kampac Travels, Kampac Resources, Kampac Properties, Kampac Telecom, and Kampas Flora.
The richest man in Ghana is worth billions of dollars. The country has wealthy people who are boosting its economy.
