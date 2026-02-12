Yaytseslav, a man claiming to be from Russia, shared private videos with Ghanaian women online, igniting outrage

His TikTok, YouTube, and Telegram platforms feature about 40 clips, raising concerns about consent and privacy

Social media users have been questioning the vulnerability of women involved in the videos

A man claiming to be a Russian native has sparked outrage online after sharing some videos of private moments he had with some Ghanaian ladies online.

Supposed Russian man, Yaytseslav, shares videos of private moments with Ghanaian women online. Photo source: @yaytseslav2

The man who introduces himself as Yaytseslav from Russia often moves around the Accra Mall area, gets acquainted with shoppers and other passersby, and records their conversations to share online.

In many instances, he is able to convince the ladies to exchange their phone numbers with him and even get them to visit his residence later, all of which he records to put.

News of his activities was first shared by Gosspip 24 TV's Clement Nana Asamoah, who indicated that the supposed Russian guy was sharing his videos in two main parts.

First, he shares a summary of what each encounter on Telegram, while other private videos are shared in a private channel.

According to him, there was no information as to whether the women involved were aware of the videos or not.

Further checks by YEN.com.gh indicate that the Russian guy also operates a TikTok and YouTube account.

On the TikTok and YouTube accounts, there are many videos summarising his moments with some of the victims. In all, there are about 40 such videos involving Ghanaian women.

A screenshot of Yaytseslav's TikTok showing thumbnails of some of the videos he shared. Photo source: @yaytseslav2

While videos on TikTok and YouTube are free to watch, access to his videos in his private Telegram channel is by subscription, which, YEN.com.gh gathers, is pegged at around five dollars per month.

In one instance, a lady he met while shopping at the mall followed him home and was spotted in a big towel, apparently after freshening up.

Interestingly, Lad's TikTok also features videos with ladies from other countries like Kenya.

It is not known how he records his videos, but from the look of things, he likely uses a body camera.

Reactions to Russian guy Yaytseslav's Ghana videos

The videos of Yaytseslay have sparked outrage online. While many condemned his behaviour, others criticised the ladies for being casual about their lives. Some also saw the videos as mere content creation. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Tomy Anum Martey said:

"Watching those videos, you could tell that these women were very much aware of the cameras, and they knew what they were doing. Some of the scenes are scripted."

Nana Onyameba Yeboah said:

"This is shameful....decent girls on the street. So naive to the extent that someone says, come with me to see my place, and immediately, they jump into the car, unfortunately, they may wait as much as 5 minutes waiting for bolt, yet they can't raise any meaningful conversation or ask questions....follow me, and the next thing he is doing them......eeeish. This is so cold."

Pap Skiro said:

"Ebi, these same girls wey dey claim for our top when we call them?? Ah chale, The Esther and the supermarket girl dey funny me pass eeii."

Godwill DemiGod said:

"Interiority complex. Smh. If it were to be their fellow Ghana boy, they will stress them saaa .. share the link err chale."

