Russian man Yaytseslav has been facing backlash for filming women in Ghana and other African countries without their consent

After being 'forced' to delete his videos related to Ghana, he has concentrated on other countries like Kenya

In one of his latest, Yaytseslav has shared a video a lady washing his boxer shorts, sparking reactions online

Yaytseslav deletes controversial videos amid rising social media condemnation

A Russian man identified as Yaytseslav is facing mounting criticism on social media after posting videos of women he encountered in Ghana.

Yaytseslav went viral on social media after the videos of his encounters with some Ghanaian women on Thursday, February 12, 2026, surfaced on social media.

Russian man Yaytseslav's escapades in Ghana

In many instances, he was able to convince the Ghanaian ladies to exchange their phone numbers with him before convincing them to visit his residence later, all of which he records to put online.

After their escapades, he uploaded his content on TikTok, YouTube, and Telegram, where he has a private channel.

Excerpts of his videos appear on TikTok and YouTube, while the full content can be accessed on the private Telegram channel at a subscription fee of five dollars per month.

The videos, suspected to have been filmed using Meta glasses, continue to generate heated debate online, with many social media users calling on authorities in both countries to take action against

The videos sparked outrage among Ghanaians on social media, with many questioning how he was able to enter the country and engage in his activities without being caught.

Yaytselav deletes videos of Ghana escapades

Amid the backlash over his activities, Yaytseslav deleted videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women from his official TikTok account.

A quick search of his account showed only videos of his escapades outside Ghana present on his page, including his time in Kenya.

Did Kenyan lady clean boxers for Russian man?

Among the footage from his Kenyan escapades, one has caught attention after it showed one of the women performing domestic tasks for him.

In the controversial footage, the Kenyan woman, identified as Choice Kinoti, is spotted washing Yaytseslav's white boxer shorts and cleaning dishes at an Airbnb rental.

The woman, a slim, tall, and dark-skinned with blonde braids, was among dozens of women Yaytseslav filmed during his time in Kenya.

Reactions to lady washing Yaytseslav's boxers

Government wants to extradite Yaytseslav for prosecution

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Government of Ghana was seeking the extradition of Yaytseslav for the alleged filming of Ghanaian women without their consent.

Communications Minister Sam George shared plans to bring Yaytseslav to book for his actions, which he described as serious crimes against Ghana's laws.

In an interview, he assured that the government would protect citizens' rights and pursue legal action against Yaytseslav

