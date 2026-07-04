31 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe

Colombia 1-0 Ghana: Black Stars picking up after hydration break

22 min: The South Americans continue with possession as they knock the ball around with ease, trying to bait Ghana out of their low block.

23 min: Hydration break. Both teams walk to their respective benches as they receive fresh instructions. Ghana, in particular, will be happy for the break, as Colombia had absolute control in the opening quarter.

26 min: We are back underway and it's Colombia that restarts play with Daniel Muñoz effecting the throw-in.

27 min: The 2024 Copa America finalists continue to probe, albeit patiently. Unfortunately, their attack is cut short, with Ghana switching things up and going on the attack.

28 min: Ghana's attack is short-lived, though, as Colombia threaten to get a second. But Partey wins possession and sets Caleb Yirenkyi on his bike, but the youngster's attempt to connect with Antoine Semenyo did not go according to plan.

30 min: Colombia's build-up looks pleasing to the eye as the interchange of play in an attempt to bait Ghana sees almost every player touching the ball.

31 min: Ghana are not overawed as they win possession. Jerome Opoku's cross-field pass to Alidu Seidu goes out of play, with the substitute struggling to get a foothold of the game since coming on for Senaya.

32 min: Inaki Williams' industriousness wins a corner kick for Ghana. Referee Clement Turpin tries to bring some calm in the box.

33 min: Jordan Ayew's cross is repelled but the attack is sustained with the ball getting into the box only for the cross to hit a human wall. Ghana's attack breaks down.

34 min: Ghana recyle play as they build from the back. Ati-Zigi locates Opoku wjho stretches play. But his effort is overhit and Colombia will get the chance to restart.

35 min: Ghana looking to cause Colombia some problems.