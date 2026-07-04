Colombia vs Ghana LIVE: Score, Goals and Latest Updates From World Cup Clash
Colombia 1-0 Ghana: Black Stars picking up after hydration break
22 min: The South Americans continue with possession as they knock the ball around with ease, trying to bait Ghana out of their low block.
23 min: Hydration break. Both teams walk to their respective benches as they receive fresh instructions. Ghana, in particular, will be happy for the break, as Colombia had absolute control in the opening quarter.
26 min: We are back underway and it's Colombia that restarts play with Daniel Muñoz effecting the throw-in.
27 min: The 2024 Copa America finalists continue to probe, albeit patiently. Unfortunately, their attack is cut short, with Ghana switching things up and going on the attack.
28 min: Ghana's attack is short-lived, though, as Colombia threaten to get a second. But Partey wins possession and sets Caleb Yirenkyi on his bike, but the youngster's attempt to connect with Antoine Semenyo did not go according to plan.
30 min: Colombia's build-up looks pleasing to the eye as the interchange of play in an attempt to bait Ghana sees almost every player touching the ball.
31 min: Ghana are not overawed as they win possession. Jerome Opoku's cross-field pass to Alidu Seidu goes out of play, with the substitute struggling to get a foothold of the game since coming on for Senaya.
32 min: Inaki Williams' industriousness wins a corner kick for Ghana. Referee Clement Turpin tries to bring some calm in the box.
33 min: Jordan Ayew's cross is repelled but the attack is sustained with the ball getting into the box only for the cross to hit a human wall. Ghana's attack breaks down.
34 min: Ghana recyle play as they build from the back. Ati-Zigi locates Opoku wjho stretches play. But his effort is overhit and Colombia will get the chance to restart.
35 min: Ghana looking to cause Colombia some problems.
Colombia 1-0 Ghana: Jhon Arias breaks the deadlock
12 min: Alidu Seidu finally comes on for his first taste of action at the 2026 World Cup.
13 min: Ghana gets a throw-in. An attempt to win a foul falls on deaf ears as Jordan Ayew's appeal is waved off with Colombia building from that sequence.
14 min: Goal! Colombia scores
The stadium erupts as Jhon Arias plants the ball at the back of the net. Suarez whips in a cross from a second attempt, as Arias had the simplest of tasks to score.
15 min: Ghana restarts proceedings. A long ball in search of Ayew finds no one in particular. Colombia gets the chance to recycle possession.
16 min: The Black Stars force their opponents to send the ball back to their own half as they look to build patiently from the back.
17 min: Derrick Luckassen makes a timely interception to foil an intricate play from Colombia. Ivan Mojica's attempt to locate Munoz does not go according to plan as the ball goes out of touch.
18 min: Colombia is still in possession as they look to draw Ghana out of their low block.
19 min: Antoine Semenyo is fouled by Munoz. The free kick is wasted as Los Cafeteros turn defence into attack. Luis Diaz gets the better of Alidu Seidu, but the attack ends with a tame effort at goal as Lawrence Ati-Zigi effortlessly grabs the ball.
20 min: Ivan Mojica gets on the byline and overcooks his cross as Ghana deals with the threat with Jerome Opoku and Gideon Mensah combining.
Colombia 0-0 Ghana: Two injury-induced changes for both teams
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the last Round of 32 fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Colombia and Ghana.
1 min: Colombia gets us underway, but the Black Stars nearly score in the opening round. Thomas Partey unleashes a powerful shot just centimetres wide off the post. Huge let off for Colombia.
3 min: Colombia is trying to assert itself. Los Cafeteros try to carve out Ghana's defence but they lose out on possession in the box as Thomas Partey gets the ball away. He sets up Antoine Semenyo, who is fouled.
5 min: Nestor Lorenzo continues to dominate Ghana in terms of possession. But their attack ends up nowhere with the ball going out of touch.
6 min: Ghana quickly switch things up and seek to build an attack of their own. A lofted pass to switch play sees Jordan Ayew unable to control the ball. Throw in.
7 min: Jhon Cordoba leaves the pitch for Luis Suarez after picking up an injury from a tussle with Jerome Opoku.
8 min: It's Ghana's turn to sweat over a player as Marvin Senaya appears to have pulled his hamstring as he holds onto the back of his thigh.
9 min: Ghana might be forced into a change as Senaya is unable to shrug off the injury, with Alidu Seidu set to replace him. In the interim, Colombia get a corner kick.
10 min: The corner is taken quickly but Ghana's defence deals with the threat despite being one man down due to Senaya's injury.