100 best senior high schools in Ghana (WAEC standard) 2023

Enrolling your children in the best senior high schools in Ghana can make a difference in their academic journey. Names such as Aquinas Secondary and Wesley Grammar will always ring a bell whenever top-performing institutions are mentioned. The top 100 best senior high schools in Ghana in 2023 are listed below.

The best senior high schools in Ghana prioritize all factors that build a child academically, socially, spiritually, and culturally. The healthy student-teacher relationships in these schools also develop talents and help children understand their personalities better.

Best senior high schools in Ghana

WAEC is very competitive for both the students and schools. Both old Ghanaian schools and new ones compete for top positions. Some schools have maintained excellent track records for decades. Below is a list of the top 100 senior high schools in Ghana and their locations in alphabetical order:

1. Aburi Girls Secondary School - Aburi

Location: Aburi

Aburi Founded: 1946

1946 Students: Girls

Girls Uniform: Green, Yellow

Green, Yellow Instagram: @aburigirls.photography

@aburigirls.photography Website: aburigirls.edu.gh

Aburi Girls Senior High School's former name is Aburi Girls Secondary School. It is a Presbyterian senior high boarding school for girls. The school is located south of Aburi in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

2. Accra Academy - Accra

Location: Accra

Accra Founded: 1931

1931 Students: Boys

Boys Uniform: Blue, Yellow

Blue, Yellow Instagram: @accraacademysrc

Accra Academy is a non-denominational day and boarding boys' school. The institute is located at Bubuashie near Kaneshie in Greater Accra, Ghana. Accra Academy was established as a private secondary educational institution in 1931 and became a Government-Assisted School in 1950.

3. Accra Girls Senior High School - Accra

Location: Accra

Accra Founded: 1960

1960 Students: Girls

Girls Uniform: White, Green

White, Green Website: accragirlsshs.edu.gh

Accra Girls SHS was established in 1960. It is one of the Ghana Education Trust Schools. The school trains students to acquire academic excellence. Accra Girls SHS also helps them uphold high moral values and skills that enable them to become reliable, determined, hardworking, and productive citizens.

4. Achimota Senior High School - Achimota

Location: Achimota

Achimota Founded: 1927

1927 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Gold, Purple, White

Gold, Purple, White Instagram: @achimotaschool

@achimotaschool Website: www.achimota.edu.gh

Achimota School is a co-educational boarding school located at Achimota in Accra, Ghana. Its former names are Prince of Wales College and School -Achimota and Achimota College. The school's nickname is Motown.

5. Action Secondary Technical School - Madina

Location: Madina

Madina Founded: 2000

2000 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Khaki, Navy Blue, Blue, Brown

Khaki, Navy Blue, Blue, Brown Website: action-senior-high-technical-school.business.site

Action Progressive Institute is also known as Action Secondary Technical School and Action Senior High School. It is an educational institution for secondary and technical education located in Madina Estate in the Greater Accra Region, Ghana.

6. Adisadel College - Cape Coast

Location: Cape Coast

Cape Coast Founded: 1910

1910 Students: Boys

Boys Uniform: Black, White

Black, White Instagram: @adiscoartistry

@adiscoartistry Website: www.adisadelonline.com

Adisadel College is popularly known as "ADISCO." It is an Anglican boys' boarding school in Cape Coast, Ghana. Adisadel College is among the oldest senior high schools in the country and has some of the best educational facilities in Ghana.

7. Adu Gyamfi Secondary School - Jamasi

Location: Jamasi

Jamasi Founded: 1968

1968 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Brown, Blue

Brown, Blue Instagram: @adgass50

Adu Gyamfi Senior High School is a public school. It is at Jamasi in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region of Ghana. Most students and parents feel such grades are above average.

8. Adukrom Secondary Technical School - Adukrom

Location: Adukrom

Adukrom Founded: 1991

1991 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue, White

Adukrom Secondary Technical School is a Category C School. It is a Presbyterian co-educational second-cycle institution and one of the senior high schools in the Eastern Region at Adukrom of Akwapim North District.

9. Agona Secondary School - Agona

Location: Agona

Agona Founded: 1963

1963 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Green, Brown

Green, Brown Website: agonasdashsedu.com

Agona Senior High Technical School is a senior high school in Agona in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. S.D.A Secondary School Agona is among the oldest senior high schools in the country.

10. Akim Swedru Secondary School - Akim Swedru

Location: Akim Swedru

Akim Swedru Founded: 1970

1970 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue, White

Akim Swedru Senior High School, also known as AKISSS, was established in October 1970. It is one of the top SHS schools in Ghana's Eastern Region. You use Adiembra Road to access Akim Swedru SHS.

11. Akosombo International School - Akosombo

Location: Akosombo

Akosombo Founded: 1962

1962 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue, White

Blue, White Instagram: @akosombointernationalschool

Akosombo International School (AIS) is a co-educational, international second-cycle school in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region of Ghana. AIS is among the private schools owned by the Volta River Authority.

12. Akrofuom Secondary School - Adansi

Location: Adansi

Adansi Founded: 1991

1991 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue, White

Ghana's Akrofuom Senior High Technical School was founded in 1991. The school is in Ghana's Ashanti Region near Akrofuom in the Adansi South District.

13. Anlo Secondary School - Anloga

Location: Anloga

Anloga Founded: 1959

1959 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue

Blue Website: anloshs.com

Anlo Secondary School (ANSECO) is a public school. Anlo SHS admits both male and female students and provides a learning environment and experience that emphasizes discipline.

14. Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School - Takoradi

Location: Takoradi

Takoradi Founded: 1965

1965 Students: Girls

Girls Uniform: White, Brown

White, Brown Instagram: @archbishopportergirls

The Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School was established to give girls a top-notch education. The school is in Takoradi, in the Western Region of Ghana.

15. Armed Forces Secondary - Burma Camp, Accra

Location: Accra

Accra Founded: 1978

1978 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue

The Armed Forces Secondary in Burma Camp aims to become an ultra-modern Senior High Technical School in Ghana (Model School) and a center of excellence for Science, ICT, Technical, and Vocational education.

16. Asanteman Senior High School - Kumasi

Location: Kumasi

Kumasi Founded: 1954

1954 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: White, Green, Yellow

Asanteman Senior High School is a co-educational second-cycle institution in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. The school is regarded as the official school of the Ashanti Empire. Asanteman SHS students call themselves "Nananom," an Asante word meaning "Kings and Queens."

17. Asare Bediako Secondary School - Akrokerri

Location: Akrokerri

Akrokerri Founded: 1993

1993 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Purple, White

Asare Bediako Secondary School is a center of quality education. Most Asare Bediako SHS students enter tertiary intuitions and acquire skills needed for employment.

18. Asesewa Secondary School - Asesewa

Location: Asesewa

Asesewa Founded: 1983

1983 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue, White

The vision of Asesewa Senior High is to be a center of academic excellence through discipline, hard work, knowledge, and skills acquisition for lifelong independence for our students.

19. Ashaiman Secondary School - Ashaiman

Location: Ashaiman

Ashaiman Founded: 1990

1990 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Green, White

Ashaiman Senior High School is among Tema's leading second-cycle institutions in youth training and skills development. The school was established in September 1990 with thirty students, two teachers, and no non-teaching staff.

20. Berekum Presby Senior High School - Bono

Location: Bono Region

Bono Region Founded: 1992

1992 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue, White

The school produces disciplined folks. Most Berekum Presby Senior High students are intellectually, spiritually, emotionally, and bodily sound. They have the knowledge and abilities for socio-monetary development in Ghana.

21. Bishop Herman College - Kpando

Location: Kpando

Kpando Founded: 1952

1952 Students: Boys

Boys Uniform: Green, White

Green, White Instagram: @bishophermancollegelive

The Bishop Herman College is in Kpando in the Volta Region of Ghana. It helps the youth develop in all aspects of life, from talents, communal culture, religion, and academics, to become valuable members of society.

22. Berekum Star Senior High School - Sunyani

Location: Sunyani

Sunyani Founded: 2001

2001 Students: Boys

Boys Uniform: Purple, White, Brown

Berekum Star Senior High School (STABUSCO) is a private second-cycle institution. It was established in October 2001 in Berekum. It is one of the best senior high schools in Ghana.

23. Benso Senior High Technical School - Benso

Location: Benso

Benso Founded: 1991

1991 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Green

Benso Senior High Technical School is one of the second-cycle schools established by the Ghana government in 1991. Benso SHS provides a 3-year Senior High Technical Education and also makes access to education accessible and affordable to rural Ghanaian children.

24. Boa Amponsem Senior High School - Dunkwa-on-Offin

Location: Dunkwa-on-Offin

Dunkwa-on-Offin Founded: 1961

1961 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Green, Grey

Boa Amponsem Senior High School aspires to gain international recognition and take on the challenges of a fast-changing world, making the most of every opportunity for self-development and service to humanity.

25. Bolga Girls Senior High School - Bolgatanga

Location: Bolgatanga

Bolgatanga Founded: 1956

1956 Students: Girls

Girls Uniform: Red, White

Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School is a female institution in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region of Ghana. Bogla SHS was established in 1956 as a girls' middle boarding school. It was converted to a women's teaching college in 1965 and a girls' senior high school in 1973.

26. Boso Secondary Technical School - Asuogyaman

Location: Asuogyaman

Asuogyaman Founded: 1969

1969 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Green, White

The Boso Secondary Technical School aims to provide quality Senior High Technical education to students to enable them to gain admission into tertiary institutions and to inculcate in the students the spirit of diligence and discipline as tools to achieve success.

27. Chemu Senior High School - Tema

Location: Tema

Tema Founded: 1982

1982 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Green, White

Green, White Instagram: @cosa.19_

Chemu SHS's vibrant academic environment fosters a spirit of excellence through discipline and hard work. Chemu SHS also helps learners acquire pre-requisite qualities and knowledge to assume meaningful responsibilities.

28. Christ the King Catholic School - Obuasi

Location: Obuasi

Obuasi Founded: 1977

1977 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue, White, Brown

Christ the King Catholic School aims to deliver quality and holistic Catholic education based on academic excellence and sound moral principles in all areas of study to benefit our country.

29. Christian Methodist School - Accra

Location: Accra

Accra Founded: 1960

1960 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Green, Yellow

Green, Yellow Instagram: @chrimesco_live

The Christian Methodist School in Accra aims to be a center of excellence imparting Christian values and providing a safe, orderly, caring, and supportive environment for students to excel.

30. Ebenezer Secondary School - Dansoman

Location: Dansoman

Dansoman Founded: 1941

1941 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Green, Yellow

Green, Yellow Instagram: @ebenezer_shs

@ebenezer_shs Website: ebenezer-shs.edu.gh

Ebenezer Senior High School was established in 1941. It is one of Ghana's foremost secondary educational institutions. Ebenezer SHS is committed to providing a stimulating learning environment for moral, physical, and mental growth.

31. Edinaman Senior High - Elmina

Location: Elmina

Elmina Founded: 1978

1978 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Green, Yellow

Green, Yellow Instagram: @edinaman_live

Edinaman Senior High aims to be a world-class school. It produces confident students who can overcome challenges in a fast-changing world. Edinaman Senior High also develops talents.

32. Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School - Mampong

Location: Mampong

Mampong Founded: 1973

1973 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue

Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School aims to empower Ghanaian youth with meaningful education to make them useful citizens in the country and responsible to their families.

33. Faith Montessori School and International College - Accra

Location: Accra

Accra Founded: 1988

1988 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue, White

Blue, White Instagram: @faithmontessorisch

@faithmontessorisch Website: faithms.edu.gh

Faith Montessori School aims to become a world-class Christian pre-tertiary institution. Its students learn skills to excel in the 21st-century scientific, global economy.

34. Fijai Senior High School - Takoradi

Location: Sekondi, Takoradi

Sekondi, Takoradi Founded: 1952

1952 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Green, White

Green, White Instagram: @_fijai.media

Fijai Senior High School provides the requisite academic and moral training that prepares individuals for their desired professions and careers. Fijai Senior High School also reinforces integrity among students.

35. Galaxy International School - Accra

Location: Accra

Accra Founded: 2001

2001 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue, Purple

Blue, Purple Instagram: @galaxyintschool

@galaxyintschool Website: galaxy.edu.gh

Galaxy International School offers WASSCE and Cambridge curriculums. The school has three campuses in different parts of the city. Like Presec Legon Boys, and other best SHS in Ghana, Galaxy International School also performs well academically.

36. Ghana Lebanon Islamic Senior High School - Accra

Location: Accra

Accra Founded: 2000

2000 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: White, Grey

White, Grey Website: glis.edu.gh

Ghana Lebanon Islamic Senior High School aims to empower students to acquire, demonstrate, and value knowledge and skills that will support them worldwide and provide quality education in a disciplined, moral, and Islamic environment.

37. Ghana Senior High School - Tamale

Location: Tamale

Tamale Founded: 1960

1960 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: White, Blue

The Ghana Senior High School (Ghanasco) is a co-educational second-cycle academic and moral excellence institution. The school is in Tamale, Northern Region of Ghana.

38. Ghana Senior High/Tech School (GSTS) - Takoradi

Location: Takoradi

Takoradi Founded: 1909

1909 Students: Boys

Boys Uniform: Brown, Blue

Brown, Blue Website: gsts.school

The Ghana Secondary Technical School is a category A school. GSTS is science and technology-oriented. The school is in Takoradi on the west coast of Ghana. It is the third oldest high school in Ghana.

39. Holy Child Senior High School - Cape Coast

Location: Cape Coast

Cape Coast Founded: 1946

1946 Students: Girls

Girls Uniform: Brown, Yellow

Brown, Yellow Instagram: @hcs_ediboard

Holy Child Senior High School is also known as Angel's Hill. The school is in Cape Coast, Central Region of Ghana. Holy Child is also one of the best schools in Ghana, considering the students' performance in the last five years.

40. Holy Trinity Secondary - Accra

Location: Accra

Accra Founded: 1969

1969 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Purple with White strips

Holy Trinity Secondary School in Accra aims to empower students with the knowledge, skills, and attitudes that will enable them to develop their talents in a spiritually and morally sound environment and prepare them to serve God and humanity.

41. Kaneshie Secondary - Kaneshie

Location: Kaneshie

Kaneshie Founded: 1958

1958 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: White, Green

Ghana's Kaneshie Secondary School aims to be a desirable center of secondary technical education in the country, training young people to take up positions of high responsibility.

42. Keta Senior High Technical School - Dzelukope

Location: Dzelukope

Dzelukope Founded: 1953

1953 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Khaki, Pink

Khaki, Pink Instagram: @ketasco

@ketasco Website: ketashts.com

Keta Senior High Technical School, formerly Keta Secondary School, is a mixed Public Senior High School at Dzelukope in the VOLTA Region. The school's motto is "DZO LALI," which means 'Fly Now.' When mentioned, the response is 'Now or Never."

43. Kibi Secondary Technical School - Kyebi

Location: Kyebi

Kyebi Founded: 1991

1991 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue

Kibi Secondary Technical School is committed to producing a well-rounded, creative, innovative, discipline, skillful, confident, purposeful, imaginative, and critical-thinking youth.

44. KNUST Senior High School - Kumasi

Location: Kumasi

Kumasi Founded: 1963

1963 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue, White

Blue, White Website: knust-senior-high-school.business.site

The KNUST Senior High School offers students and teachers an excellent learning and teaching environment for academic and moral excellence. The school's nickname, in the Akan language, is "Mmadwemma," meaning "people who carefully think before acting."

45. Koforidua Senior High School - Koforidua

Location: Koforidua

Koforidua Founded: 1967

1967 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Yellow, Black

Koforidua Senior High School is a technical and science School. Koforidua SHS has a conducive academic environment for learning and highly disciplined students and staff.

46. Konadu Yiaom Secondary School - Asamang

Location: Asamang

Asamang Founded: 1975

1975 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Purple

The vision of Konadu Yiaom Secondary School is to become one of the best schools in the Region, preparing boys and girls who will be well-equipped to play key roles in the development of the country.

47. Kpando Senior High School - Kpando

Location: Kpando

Kpando Founded: 1953

1953 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Green, Khaki

Green, Khaki Instagram: @kshs.live

Kpando Senior High School, formerly known as Kpando Secondary School, is one of the three second-cycle schools in the Kpando township. It is arguably the best Senior High School in the Kpando Municipality and the Volta Region.

48. Krobo Girls Senior High School - Odumasi, Krobo

Location: Odumasi, Krobo

Odumasi, Krobo Founded: 1927

1927 Students: Girls

Girls Uniform: Yellow

Yellow Instagram: @krobo_is_shining

Krobo Girls Senior High School aims to deliver quality and holistic education based on the Presbyterian tradition to prepare and equip the girl for a fuller life. Krobo SHS's purpose is to discipline the mind, body, and spirit.

49. Kumasi senior high school - Patasi, Kumasi

Location: Patasi, Kumasi

Patasi, Kumasi Founded: 1964

1964 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Brown

Kumasi senior high school's mission is to provide excellent training based on the best moral principles and practices that Christianity, Ghanaian Traditions, and other religions can offer; and superior academic and vocational training to prepare our students for the world.

50. La Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) - Legon

Location: Legon, Accra Legon

Legon, Accra Legon Founded: 1938

1938 Students: Boys

Boys Uniform: Brown, Blue

Brown, Blue Website: www.odadee.net

La Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) was founded in 1938 in Legon, Accra. The school is under the auspices of the Presbyterian Church of the Gold Coast. PRESEC-LEGON is a very prestigious secondary school.

51. Labone Secondary School - Labone

Location: Labone, Greater Accra Region of Ghana

Labone, Greater Accra Region of Ghana Founded: 1949

1949 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: White, Blue

White, Blue Instagram: @laboneseniorhigh

Labone Secondary School is committed to providing holistic education. The school focuses on training, coaching, mentoring, and inspiring students. Labone Secondary School learners get quality teaching and participate in extracurricular activities.

52. Lawra Senior High School - Lawra

Location: Lawra

Lawra Founded: 1968

1968 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue, Khaki

Lawra Senior High School nurtures and develops young minds. It is a Category A school. Lawra SHS helps them take charge of their lives and become productive.

53. Lincoln Community School - Accra

Location: Accra

Accra Founded: 1968

1968 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue

Blue Instagram: @lcsghana

@lcsghana Website: www.lincoln.edu.gh

The Lincoln Community School (LCS) is a private, non-profit college preparatory. The international school offers IB Diploma and High School Diploma options. The programs give students a rigorous academic experience that is both broad and deep.

54. Manhean Secondary School - Accra

Location: Accra

Accra Founded: 1991

1991 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Purple, Khaki

Manhean Senior High/Technical School is a co-educational second-cycle institution in Ghana, established in 1991. The school offers Visual Arts, Agricultural Science, General Arts, Technical, and Home Economics courses.

55. Mawuli Secondary School - Ho

Location: Ho Municipal District

Ho Municipal District Founded: 1950

1950 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Beige, Checked Pink

Beige, Checked Pink Website: www.mawulian.org

The school's vision is to be the premier Second Cycle Science and Agric Institute in the Region and Ghana.

56. Methodist Girls Senior High School - Mamfe

Location: Mamfe, Akuapim North

Mamfe, Akuapim North Founded: 1984

1984 Students: Girls

Girls Uniform: Yellow, Blue, Black

Yellow, Blue, Black Instagram: @meghis.live

@meghis.live Website: meghismamfe.edu.gh

The mission of this Methodist Girls school is to give students a learning atmosphere that promotes academic excellence, positive socialization, and Christian values.

57. Mfantsiman Girls' Senior High School - Mfantsiman

Location: Mfantsiman

Mfantsiman Founded: 1960

1960 Students: Girls

Girls Uniform: Purple, Blue

Mfantsiman Girls implements the second cycle aspects of the Ministry of Education. The schools' high-quality secondary education and training are relevant to the workforce needed in the country. Mfantsiman Girls makes Senior High School level education accessible to many girls.

58. Nandom Senior High School - Nandom

Location: Nandom

Nandom Founded: 1968

1968 Students: Boys

Boys Uniform: Khaki, Yellow

The school upholds the holistic development of the youth. Nandom Senior High School promotes civic, responsible, and national development through a continuous quest for academic excellence, integrity, and service.

59. Navrongo Senior High School - Navrongo

Location: Navrongo

Navrongo Founded: 1960

1960 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Pink, Khaki

Navrongo Senior High School is a notable center for education and training. The school gives Ghanaian youths the requisite academic know-how, ideas, and skills. Navrongo Senior High's friendly atmosphere guarantees a continuous supply of quality education.

60. New Edubiase Secondary School - New Edubiase

Location: New Edubiase

New Edubiase Founded: 1969

1969 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue

New Edubiase Secondary School prepares and equips all students with relevant education, training, and skills to promote the socioeconomic development of the country.

61. Nifa Secondary School - Adukrom

Location: Adukrom

Adukrom Founded: 1971

1971 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: White, Yellow

White, Yellow Instagram: @nifa_nisec

Nifa Senior High School (GREAT NISEC) is a co-educational second-cycle institution in Adukrom. The school develops the nation’s youth by offering quality and competitive education.

62. Notre Dame Girls Senior High School - Sunyani

Location: Sunyani

Sunyani Founded: 1987

1987 Students: Girls

Girls Uniform: White, Blue

The school's vision is to be an institution where people reach their potential to build God's Kingdom on earth. Notre Dame Girls was the second-best-performing senior high school in Ghana.

63. Notre Dame Seminary Senior High School - Navrongo

Location: Navrongo

Navrongo Founded: 1960

1960 Students: Boys

Boys Uniform: Blue, Beige

Notre Dame Seminary Senior High School is a boys' second-cycle educational institution. Rev. Fr. Armand Lebel founded the institution. Notre Dame Seminary's first batch of thirty-one students were admitted on September 16, 1960.

64. Nsawam Senior High School - Nsawam

Location: Nsawam

Nsawam Founded: 1991

1991 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue, White

The school aims to be the preferred choice for self-discipline, academic excellence, and moral uprightness in our youth Nsawam Senior High School opened in 1991 with a 101 students. Its first batch of 83 students completed high school in 1993.

65. Nungua Secondary School - Nungua

Location: Nungua

Nungua Founded: 1958

1958 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Green

Green Instagram: @nunsec.live

@nunsec.live Website: nunsec.com

Nungua Senior High School is a top-class educational institution emphasizing academic excellence and the students' proper moral and spiritual discipline.

66. Obuasi Secondary School - Obuasi

Location: Obuasi

Obuasi Founded: 1965

1965 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: White, Brown

Obuasi Senior High Technical School focuses on becoming the preferred trainer of students to effectively and efficiently use their heads, hands, and hearts to benefit themselves, the school, and society as a whole in the future.

67. Ofori Panin Senior High School - Kukurantumi

Location: Kukurantumi

Kukurantumi Founded: 1961

1961 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: White, Blue

The school trains students from all parts of the country who grow up to take their rightful places in developing their motherland. Ofori Panin Senior High School give them a sense of discipline, academic excellence, and service to humanity.

68. Okomfo Anokye Secondary School - Ashanti

Location: Ashanti

Ashanti Founded: 1964

1964 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Purple

The vision of Okomfo Anokye Secondary School is to be an educational center of academic excellence forever and provide relevant and requisite skills to all students.

69. Okuapeman Senior High School - Akropong

Location: Akropong

Akropong Founded: 1957

1957 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Brown, White

The school seeks to provide quality education to students. Okuapeman Senior High helps them with skill acquisition, instilling in them the moral values of honesty, devotion, and commitment to duty and respect for one another to make them disciplined, obedient, faithful, humble, and hardworking.

70. OLA Girls Senior High School - Kenyasi

Location: Kenyasi

Kenyasi Founded: 1973

1973 Students: Girls

Girls Uniform: Brown, White

OLA Girls Senior High offers affordable and holistic education to rural and urban girls. It enforces discipline, moral uprightness, and female empowerment in a competitive world.

71. Opoku Ware Senior High School - Kenyasi

Location: Kenyasi

Kenyasi Founded: 1973

1973 Students: Boys

Boys Uniform: Brown, White

Brown, White Instagram: @owassrobotech

@owassrobotech Website: opokuwareschool.edu.gh

Opoku Ware Senior High School is often referred to as OWASS. It is in Fankyenebra, near Santasi in the Ashanti Region. It is a public Catholic senior high school for boys. The School aims to deliver top-quality and holistic education.

72. Osei Tutu Senior High School - Akropong, Kumasi

Location: Akropong, Kumasi

Akropong, Kumasi Founded: 1940

1940 Students: Boys

Boys Uniform: Blue, White

Blue, White Instagram: @otshs_official

Osei Tutu Senior High School is an all-boys school. The school is in Akropong in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. It is ranked among the best senior high schools in the Ashanti Region.

73. Osu Presbyterian Secondary School - Kuku Hill, Osu

Location: Kuku Hill, Osu

Kuku Hill, Osu Founded: 1956

1956 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue, White

Blue, White Instagram: @presec_osu_live

Osu Presbyterian Secondary School aims to develop attitudes for excellence as they acquire knowledge and skills through quality training within the Presbyterian discipline to become informed, caring, responsible, and productive citizens of our community, nation, and world.

74. Oti Senior High Technical - Dambai

Location: Dambai

Dambai Founded: 1991

1991 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Green, Yellow

Oti Senior High Technical seeks to be a center for training students to become physically and morally upright, academically sound, and socially fit in a well-organized and disciplined learning environment.

75. Our Lady Of Providence Senior High School - Kwasi Buokrom

Location: Kwasi Buokrom

Kwasi Buokrom Founded: 1989

1989 Students: Girls

Girls Uniform: Blue, White

Our Lady Of Providence Senior High aims to provide an environment for moral and academic excellence for the female gender integral transmission through quality education for self-actualization and service to humanity.

76. O’Reilly Secondary School - Accra

Location: Accra

Accra Founded: 1925

1925 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue, White

Blue, White Instagram: @oreisco_official

@oreisco_official Website: oreillyseniorhighschool.com

The O’Reilly Secondary School aims to train learners to unearth their potential and to instill in them excellent values through quality teaching, supervision, and inspiration

77. Pope John Secondary School - Koforidua

Location: Koforidua

Koforidua Founded: 1958

1958 Students: Boys

Boys Uniform: Yellow, Black

Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary is in Effiduase, Koforidua. It was established in 1958 by Bishop Joseph Oliver Bowers SVD as a Catholic seminary for boys who wished to become priests.

78. Potsin T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School - Potsin

Location: Potsin

Potsin Founded: 1972

1972 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Green

Green Website: www.potsintiashs.net

Potsin T.I. Ahmadiyya School has created a conducive environment and teaches relevant knowledge and skills for students to unearth their potential and offer effective, dedicated, and committed services to humanity and God.

79. Prempeh College - Sofoline, Kumasi

Location: Sofoline, Kumasi

Sofoline, Kumasi Founded: 1949

1949 Students: Boys

Boys Uniform: Green, Brown

Green, Brown Instagram: @prempehcollege

@prempehcollege Website: prempehcollege.edu.gh

Prempeh College is a public secondary boarding school for boys. The school is in Kumasi and has a good learning environment and equipped trainers. Prempeh College was founded in 1949 by the Asanteman traditional authority, the Methodist Church, the British Colonial Government, and the Presbyterian Church.

80. Rev. John Teye Memorial Institute - Ofankor

Location: Ofankor

Ofankor Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Purple, White

Purple, White Instagram: @thejohnteyeschool

@thejohnteyeschool Website: www.johnteye.edu.gh

Rev. John Teye Memorial Institute is a private Christian school at Ofankor in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. The school is known in Ghana for its scholarship and the Reverend John Teye Memorial School Band. The school's music band performs at national events.

81. Sankore Senior High School - Sankore

Location: Sankore

Sankore Founded: 2017

2017 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue

The Sankore Senior High School is a mission school. It produces morally upright intellectuals for the development and betterment of Ghana. The school is in a heavily forested cocoa-growing area (Sankore within the Asunafo South District of the AHAFO Region of Ghana).

82. Saviour Senior High School - Oseim

Location: Oseim

Oseim Founded: 2013

2013 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Green, Yellow

The Saviour Senior High School is among the best schools in Oseim. The school was established in 2013 and quickly registered itself among the leading schools in the country.

83. Sekondi College - Takoradi

Location: Sekondi, Takoradi

Sekondi, Takoradi Founded: 1951

1951 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue, Khaki

Blue, Khaki Instagram: @sekco.live

The Sekondi College provides a holistic education that guarantees a firm foundation for higher academic pursuit and self-discovery while inculcating a sense of discipline and selflessness in the students.

84. Serwaa Kesse Girls Senior High School - Duayaw Nkwanta

Location: Duayaw Nkwanta

Duayaw Nkwanta Founded: 1965

1965 Students: Girls

Girls Uniform: Blue, White

Serwaa Kesse Girls SHS gives quality second-cycle level education to the girl child. The school has a motivated staff and a conducive environment for learning. The First President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, established it in 1965 as a Women's Training College.

85. Sogakope Secondary School - Sogakofe

Location: Sogakofe

Sogakofe Founded: 1961

1961 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Green

Green Instagram: @sogasco.live

Sogakope Secondary School offers quality education to its students to attain academic and moral excellence in discipline and a clean environment to prepare them for tertiary education.

86. St. Andrew's Senior High School - Assin Foso

Location: Assin Foso

Assin Foso Founded: 2005

2005 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Pink, Khaki

Pink, Khaki Instagram: @st.andrews_schools

St. Andrew's Senior High School focuses on producing disciplined, moral, and morally upright students with high academic standards to ensure holistic development.

87. St. Ann’s Girls Senior High School - Sampa

Location: Sampa

Sampa Founded: 2014

2014 Students: Girls

Girls Uniform: Purple

St. Ann’s Girls Senior High School is a center for the training and empowerment of women in Ghana and beyond. It was established as a private school in September 2014 by Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.

88. St. Augustine's College - Cape Coast

Location: Cape Coast, Ghana

Cape Coast, Ghana Founded: 1930

1930 Students: Boys

Boys Uniform: Green, Khaki, Black

Green, Khaki, Black Instagram: @quadrangle_

@quadrangle_ Website: auguscocapecoast.edu.gh

St. Augustine's College is an all-male academic institution in Cape Coast. The school started at Amissano, a village near Elmina, in 1930. It has consistently appeared on the list of the best educational institutions in the country.

89. St. Charles' Senior High School - Tamale

Location: Tamale

Tamale Founded: 1953

1953 Students: Boys

Boys Uniform: White, Brown

St. Charles' Senior High School has an excellent atmosphere for quality formal education. The school also has effective teaching and transforms the character of young boys through Godly teachings.

90. St. Francis Seminary Senior High - Buoyem

Location: Buoyem

Buoyem Founded: 1991

1991 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue, Brown

St. Francis Seminary Senior High creates the awareness necessary to encourage community participation in education generally and, more specifically, to provide secondary education for the youth in this community and beyond.

91. St. Hubert's Sem Snr. High School - Santasi

Location: Santasi, Kumasi

Santasi, Kumasi Founded: 1970

1970 Students: Boys

Boys Uniform: Green, Brown

Green, Brown Website: sthubertseminaryshs.net

St. Hubert's Seminary SHS is very close to Opoku Ware School. The school offers holistic excellent Catholic education for boys and has become a formation center of excellence for the training of young boys.

92. St. James Seminary Snr. High School - Sunyani

Location: Sunyani

Sunyani Founded: 1978

1978 Students: Boys

Boys Uniform: White, Brown

St. James Seminary Snr. High School performs exceptionally well in WAEC. The school is in Sunyani, the capital of the Bono region of Ghana. It was founded in 1978 by Most Rev. James Kwadwo Owusu, the late bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sunyani.

93. St. John’s Senior High School - Sekondi

Location: Sekondi

Sekondi Founded: 1952

1952 Students: Boys

Boys Uniform: White, Brown

White, Brown Website: www.stjohnschool.org

St. John’s Senior High School's vision is to educate the students' minds and hearts and strive to become a model Christian second-cycle institution in Ghana. St. John's School graduates are affectionately called the "Old Saints."

94. St. Louis Senior High School - Kumasi

Location: Kumasi

Kumasi Founded: 1952

1952 Students: Girls

Girls Uniform: Green, White

Green, White Website: stlouisshs.edu.gh

St. Louis Senior High School is a notable educational institution for girls in Ghana. The Ghanaian educational institution is in the Oduom suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

95. St. Martin’s Secondary School - Adoagyiri

Location: Adoagyiri

Adoagyiri Founded: 1996

1996 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue, White

Blue, White Website: st-martinsshs.business.site

St. Martin’s Secondary School aims to maintain its enviable state of being the best institution in academic excellence and moral discipline in the Region and country

96. St. Mary’s Secondary School - Korle Gonno

Location: Korle Gonno

Korle Gonno Founded: 1950

1950 Students: Girls

Girls Uniform: Purple, White

The Catholic Missionary Sisters founded St. Mary’s SHS. The school is on Guggisberg Avenue, opposite KorleBu Polyclinic. St. Mary’s SHS improves the lives of young adolescent girls through learning.

97. St. Paul’s Secondary School - Denu

Location: Hatsukope near Denu

Hatsukope near Denu Founded: 1958

1958 Students: Boys

Boys Uniform: Blue, Brown

St. Paul’s Secondary School upholds Catholic principles of excellence. It educates students per the rules and regulations of Ghana Education Service and makes them beneficial citizens of the nation.

98. St. Peter's Mission School - Accra

Location: Accra

Accra Founded: 1990

1990 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Yellow

Yellow Instagram: @spms.gh

@spms.gh Website: stpetersmission.edu.gh

St. Peter's Mission School is committed to providing a comprehensive education that will guarantee the outstanding success of all students intellectually, morally, socially, culturally, and psychologically.

99. St. Rose Senior High School - Akwatia

Location: Akwatia

Akwatia Founded: 1965

1965 Students: Girls

Girls Uniform: Blue

St. Rose Senior High School is an all-female Catholic private school. It enrolls children regardless of their religious denominations. St. Rose is on the Guggisberg Avenue, opposite KorleBu Polyclinic.

100. St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School - Osu, Accra

Location: Osu, Accra

Osu, Accra Founded: 1952

1952 Students: Boys

Boys Uniform: Blue, Brown

Blue, Brown Instagram: @aquinaslive_

St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School is among Category A SHS in Ghana. It always aims to be a center of sound education with moral and religious training for the youth. St. Thomas SHTS is a Community Day School.

101. Sunyani Senior High School - Sunyani

Location: Sunyani

Sunyani Founded: 1958

1958 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue, Green

Blue, Green Website: susec.edupage.org

Sunyani Senior High School is popularly known as SUSEC. It is a central purpose of the school. Sunyani SHS provides a broad second-cycle education and proper training for young men and women.

102. Tamale Senior High School - Tamale

Location: Tamale

Tamale Founded: 1951

1951 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: White, Khaki, Blue

The mission of Tamale SHS is to recruit and maintain qualified, competent, and devoted staff and admit BECE leavers who have attained the requisite qualification and ensure quality education delivery with the view to achieving academic excellence

103. Tema Methodist Day Secondary School - Kwahu Asakraka

Location: Kwahu Asakraka

Kwahu Asakraka Founded: 1958

1958 Students: Boys

Boys Uniform: Blue

Blue Instagram: @pasco_live

The Tema Methodist Day Secondary School (SPACO) aims to be a center of academic excellence, moral discipline, and unalloyed integrity for young people in the country. It is a Ghanaian boys' senior high school at Hatsukope-Denu in the Ketu South Municipal District of the Volta Region.

104. Tema Senior High School - Accra

Location: Community 5, Accra

Community 5, Accra Founded: 1961

1961 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Green

The school aims to provide children with quality education and moral uprightness. Tema Methodist Day Secondary School was the first second-cycle Mission school and the third second-cycle institution established in Tema Metropolis, besides Chemu and Tema Secondary Schools.

105. Tepa Senior High - Tepa

Location: Tepa

Tepa Founded: 1965

1965 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Green, Brown, White

Green, Brown, White Instagram: @tepashs

@tepashs Website: tepashs.edu.gh

The school aims to help students acquire the necessary education. Tepa Senior High also makes them valuable citizens and responsible to their families.

106. Wesley Girls Senior High School - Cape Coast

Location: Cape Coast

Cape Coast Founded: 1836

1836 Students: Girls

Girls Uniform: Green, Yellow

Green, Yellow Instagram: @wesleygirlshigh

Wesley Girls' Senior High School is among the leading girls' schools in the country. The institution is in Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana. It was founded by the wife of the 2nd Methodist Missionary to the Gold Coast, Harriest Wrigley, in 1836 with 25 girls.

107. Wesley Grammar Senior High School - Dansoman

Location: Dansoman, Greater Accra region

Dansoman, Greater Accra region Founded: 1956

1956 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Blue, White

Wesley Grammar Senior High School sticks to the vision of its founders. They established the school to offer quality holistic education for the youth and uphold Methodist moral principles.

108. Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High School - Kumasi

Location: Kumasi

Kumasi Founded: 1960

1960 Students: Girls

Girls Uniform: Blue, White, Pink

Blue, White, Pink Instagram: @yaaasantewaagirlshigh

@yaaasantewaagirlshigh Website: yagshs.edu.gh

Yaa Asantewaa Girls SHS offers students excellent academics. Every activity its students engage in promotes moral values, tolerance, and self-discipline.

109. Yilo Krobo Secondary Commercial School - Somanya

Location: Somanya

Somanya Founded: 1964

1964 Students: Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls Uniform: Green

Yilo Krobo Secondary Commercial School aims to create a friendly environment for productive academic pursuits and for developing high moral values in the students for the future.

What are the top 10 best SHS in Ghana according to WAEC?

Most senior high schools in Ghana that perform best in WAEC exams encourage students to work as teams. They also implement strategies like friendly teacher-student relationships. Below are the top 10 best senior high schools in Ghana in 2023 and their WAEC scores:

Ranking School WAEC score 1. St. Andrews SHS 98.80% 2. St. James Seminary Senior High School 96.40% 3. St. Francis Xavier Junior Seminary 94.73% 4. Opoku Ware Senior High School 88.23% 5. Wesley Girls Senior High School 87.63% 6. Holy Child Senior High School 87.53% 7. Adisadel College 86.31% 8. St. Peter’s Senior High School 84.81% 9. St. Augustine’s College 83.06% 10. Rev. John Teye Memorial Institute 81.96%

What are the top 10 best private senior high schools in Ghana?

The best private senior high schools in Ghana perform well in WAEC and have modern teaching and learning facilities. Below are the top 10 best private senior high schools in Ghana:

School Gender Location AI-Basar Senior High Mixed Awoshie AME Zion Girls Senior High School Girls Winneba Abbeam Institute of Technology Mixed Greater Accra Abbi College (Abi Creation) Mixed Greater Accra Abbeam Institute of Technology Mixed Obuasic Armed Forces Catering Training School Mixed Greater Accra Artic Senior High Mixed Obuasi Asante Akyem Technology Institute Mixed Konongo Axim Community Development Institute Mixed Western Ghana Azoka Memorial Academy Mixed Upper East Ghana

What are the best Islamic senior high schools in Ghana?

You can take your child to non-Islamic senior high schools in Ghana, even if you are Muslim. You can also enroll your child in an Islamic senior high school even if you are not Muslim. Below are some known Islamic senior high schools in Ghana:

School Gender Location Ahamansu Islamic Senior High Mixed Ahamansu Al-Khulafau Arashiduun Islamic Senior High Mixed Ekumfi Twea Anbariya Senior High Mixed Tamale Anisa Senior High Mixed Madina Aswaj Senior High Mixed Sombo Ejura Islamic Senior High School Mixed Ejura Dromankuma Ghana Muslim Mission Senior High Mixed Beposo Ghana-Lebanon Islamic Senior High Mixed Accra Metropolitan Islamic Senior High, Wa Mixed Wa Jamiat Al-Hidaya Islamic Girls Senior High Girls Wa

Which SHS is the best in Ghana?

Getting an excellent education is crucial to the growth of individuals and their surroundings. The best schools are characterized by a good learning environment, availability and access to modern learning/instructional materials, and other reasons. Below are the 100 best senior high schools in Ghana in 2023:

Aburi Girls Secondary School - Aburi

Accra Academy - Accra

Accra Girls Senior High School - Accra

Achimota Senior High School - Achimota

Action Secondary Technical School - Madina

Adisadel College - Cape Coast

Adu Gyamfi Secondary School - Jamasi

Adukrom Secondary Technical School - Adukrom

Agona Secondary School - Agona

Akim Swedru Secondary School - Akim Swedru

Akosombo International School - Akosombo

Akrofuom Secondary School - Adansi

Anlo Secondary School - Anloga

Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School - Takoradi

Armed Forces Secondary - Burma Camp, Accra

Asanteman Senior High School - Kumasi

Asare Bediako Secondary School - Akrokerri

Asesewa Secondary School - Asesewa

Ashaiman Secondary School - Ashaiman

Berekum Presby Senior High School - Bono

Bishop Herman College - Kpando

Berekum Star Senior High School - Sunyani

Benso Senior High Technical School - Benso

Boa Amponsem Senior High School - Dunkwa-on-Offin

Bolga Girls Senior High School - Bolgatanga

Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School - Bolgatanga

Boso Secondary Technical School - Asuogyaman

Chemu Senior High School - Tema

Christ the King Catholic School - Obuasi

Christian Methodist School - Accra

Ebenezer Secondary School - Dansoman

Edinaman Senior High - Elmina

Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School - Mampong

Faith Montessori School and International College - Accra

Fijai Senior High School - Takoradi

Galaxy International School - Accra

Ghana Lebanon Islamic Senior High School - Accra

Ghana Senior High School - Tamale

Ghana Senior High/Tech School (GSTS) - Takoradi

Holy Child Senior High School - Cape Coast

Holy Trinity Secondary - Accra

Kaneshie Secondary - Kaneshie

Keta Senior High Technical School - Dzelukope

Kibi Secondary Technical School - Kyebi

KNUST Senior High School - Kumasi

Koforidua Senior High School - Koforidua

Konadu Yiaom Secondary School - Asamang

Kpando Senior High School - Kpando

Krobo Girls Senior High School - Odumasi, Krobo

Kumasi senior high school - Patasi, Kumasi

La Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) - Legon

Labone Secondary School - Labone

Lawra Senior High School - Lawra

Lincoln Community School - Accra

Manhean Secondary School - Accra

Mawuli Secondary School - Ho

Methodist Girls Senior High School - Mamfe

Mfantsiman Girls' Senior High School - Mfantsiman

Nandom Senior High School - Nandom

Navrongo Senior High School - Navrongo

New Edubiase Secondary School - New Edubiase

Nifa Secondary School - Adukrom

Notre Dame Girls Senior High School - Sunyani

Notre Dame Seminary Senior High School - Navrongo

Nsawam Senior High School - Nsawam

Nungua Secondary School - Nungua

Obuasi Secondary School - Obuasi

Ofori Panin Senior High School - Kukurantumi

Okomfo Anokye Secondary School - Ashanti

Okuapeman Senior High School - Akropong

Opoku Ware Senior High School - Kenyasi

Osei Tutu Senior High School - Akropong, Kumasi

Osu Presbyterian Secondary School - Kuku Hill, Osu

Oti Senior High Technical - Dambai

Our Lady Of Providence Senior High School - Kwasi Buokrom

O’Reilly Secondary School - Accra

Pope John Secondary School - Koforidua

Potsin T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School - Potsin

Prempeh College - Sofoline, Kumasi

Rev. John Teye Memorial Institute - Ofankor

Sankore Senior High School - Sankore

Saviour Senior High School - Oseim

Sekondi College - Takoradi

Serwaa Kesse Girls Senior High School - Duayaw Nkwanta

Sogakope Secondary School - Sogakofe

St. Andrew's Senior High School - Assin Foso

St. Ann’s Girls Senior High School - Sampa

St. Augustine's College - Cape Coast

St. Charles' Senior High School - Tamale

St. Francis Seminary Senior High - Buoyem

St. Hubert's Sem Snr. High School - Santasi

St. James Seminary Snr. High School - Sunyani

St. John’s Senior High School - Sekondi

St. Louis Senior High School - Kumasi

St. Martin’s Secondary School - Adoagyiri

St. Mary’s Secondary School - Korle Gonno

St. Paul’s Secondary School - Denu

St. Peter's Mission School - Accra

St. Rose Senior High School - Akwatia

St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School - Osu, Accra

Sunyani Senior High School - Sunyani

Tamale Senior High School - Tamale

Tema Methodist Day Secondary School - Kwahu Asakraka

Tema Senior High School - Accra

Tepa Senior High - Tepa

Wesley Girls Senior High School - Cape Coast

Wesley Grammar Senior High School - Dansoman

Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High School - Kumasi

Yilo Krobo Secondary Commercial School - Somanya

What is the biggest SHS in Ghana?

Presbyterian Boys’ Senior School is one of the biggest senior high schools in the country. The school is popularly referred to as PRESEC. It was founded in 1938 and has about 3,000 students.

Which region has the most senior high schools in Ghana?

Ghana has 16 regions. The Ashanti Region has the most senior high schools, followed by the Eastern Region. The Upper West Region has the lowest number of senior high schools.

What are the best business secondary high colleges?

Business education prepares students to manage their money, make wise investment decisions, and live on a budget. Below are the top 10 best business SHS in Ghana:

University of Education Winneba Faculty Of Business

University for Development Studies School Of Business And Law

PwC Ghana Business School

Nobel International Business School

Islamic University College, Ghana School Of Business

Concord Business College

Valley View University School Of Business

Ghana School Of Business at Catholic University College

Now that you have the best Senior High Schools in Ghana, the knowledge can help you decide what top-performing school you should enroll your kid in.

Yen.com.gh shared a comprehensive list of category D schools in Ghana. The list is based on their performance in WAEC exams over the years.

If you are a parent seeking a quality institution for your child to enroll in, this list provides plenty of options. Most of these schools outperform many public SHS in academics and other areas.

Source: YEN.com.gh