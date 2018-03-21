100 best senior high schools in Ghana (WAEC standard) 2023
Enrolling your children in the best senior high schools in Ghana can make a difference in their academic journey. Names such as Aquinas Secondary and Wesley Grammar will always ring a bell whenever top-performing institutions are mentioned. The top 100 best senior high schools in Ghana in 2023 are listed below.
The best senior high schools in Ghana prioritize all factors that build a child academically, socially, spiritually, and culturally. The healthy student-teacher relationships in these schools also develop talents and help children understand their personalities better.
Best senior high schools in Ghana
WAEC is very competitive for both the students and schools. Both old Ghanaian schools and new ones compete for top positions. Some schools have maintained excellent track records for decades. Below is a list of the top 100 senior high schools in Ghana and their locations in alphabetical order:
1. Aburi Girls Secondary School - Aburi
- Location: Aburi
- Founded: 1946
- Students: Girls
- Uniform: Green, Yellow
- Instagram: @aburigirls.photography
- Website: aburigirls.edu.gh
Aburi Girls Senior High School's former name is Aburi Girls Secondary School. It is a Presbyterian senior high boarding school for girls. The school is located south of Aburi in the Eastern Region of Ghana.
2. Accra Academy - Accra
- Location: Accra
- Founded: 1931
- Students: Boys
- Uniform: Blue, Yellow
- Instagram: @accraacademysrc
Accra Academy is a non-denominational day and boarding boys' school. The institute is located at Bubuashie near Kaneshie in Greater Accra, Ghana. Accra Academy was established as a private secondary educational institution in 1931 and became a Government-Assisted School in 1950.
3. Accra Girls Senior High School - Accra
- Location: Accra
- Founded: 1960
- Students: Girls
- Uniform: White, Green
- Website: accragirlsshs.edu.gh
Accra Girls SHS was established in 1960. It is one of the Ghana Education Trust Schools. The school trains students to acquire academic excellence. Accra Girls SHS also helps them uphold high moral values and skills that enable them to become reliable, determined, hardworking, and productive citizens.
4. Achimota Senior High School - Achimota
- Location: Achimota
- Founded: 1927
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Gold, Purple, White
- Instagram: @achimotaschool
- Website: www.achimota.edu.gh
Achimota School is a co-educational boarding school located at Achimota in Accra, Ghana. Its former names are Prince of Wales College and School -Achimota and Achimota College. The school's nickname is Motown.
5. Action Secondary Technical School - Madina
- Location: Madina
- Founded: 2000
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Khaki, Navy Blue, Blue, Brown
- Website: action-senior-high-technical-school.business.site
Action Progressive Institute is also known as Action Secondary Technical School and Action Senior High School. It is an educational institution for secondary and technical education located in Madina Estate in the Greater Accra Region, Ghana.
6. Adisadel College - Cape Coast
- Location: Cape Coast
- Founded: 1910
- Students: Boys
- Uniform: Black, White
- Instagram: @adiscoartistry
- Website: www.adisadelonline.com
Adisadel College is popularly known as "ADISCO." It is an Anglican boys' boarding school in Cape Coast, Ghana. Adisadel College is among the oldest senior high schools in the country and has some of the best educational facilities in Ghana.
7. Adu Gyamfi Secondary School - Jamasi
- Location: Jamasi
- Founded: 1968
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Brown, Blue
- Instagram: @adgass50
Adu Gyamfi Senior High School is a public school. It is at Jamasi in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region of Ghana. Most students and parents feel such grades are above average.
8. Adukrom Secondary Technical School - Adukrom
- Location: Adukrom
- Founded: 1991
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue, White
Adukrom Secondary Technical School is a Category C School. It is a Presbyterian co-educational second-cycle institution and one of the senior high schools in the Eastern Region at Adukrom of Akwapim North District.
9. Agona Secondary School - Agona
- Location: Agona
- Founded: 1963
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Green, Brown
- Website: agonasdashsedu.com
Agona Senior High Technical School is a senior high school in Agona in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. S.D.A Secondary School Agona is among the oldest senior high schools in the country.
10. Akim Swedru Secondary School - Akim Swedru
- Location: Akim Swedru
- Founded: 1970
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue, White
Akim Swedru Senior High School, also known as AKISSS, was established in October 1970. It is one of the top SHS schools in Ghana's Eastern Region. You use Adiembra Road to access Akim Swedru SHS.
11. Akosombo International School - Akosombo
- Location: Akosombo
- Founded: 1962
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue, White
- Instagram: @akosombointernationalschool
Akosombo International School (AIS) is a co-educational, international second-cycle school in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region of Ghana. AIS is among the private schools owned by the Volta River Authority.
12. Akrofuom Secondary School - Adansi
- Location: Adansi
- Founded: 1991
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue, White
Ghana's Akrofuom Senior High Technical School was founded in 1991. The school is in Ghana's Ashanti Region near Akrofuom in the Adansi South District.
13. Anlo Secondary School - Anloga
- Location: Anloga
- Founded: 1959
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue
- Website: anloshs.com
Anlo Secondary School (ANSECO) is a public school. Anlo SHS admits both male and female students and provides a learning environment and experience that emphasizes discipline.
14. Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School - Takoradi
- Location: Takoradi
- Founded: 1965
- Students: Girls
- Uniform: White, Brown
- Instagram: @archbishopportergirls
The Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School was established to give girls a top-notch education. The school is in Takoradi, in the Western Region of Ghana.
15. Armed Forces Secondary - Burma Camp, Accra
- Location: Accra
- Founded: 1978
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue
The Armed Forces Secondary in Burma Camp aims to become an ultra-modern Senior High Technical School in Ghana (Model School) and a center of excellence for Science, ICT, Technical, and Vocational education.
16. Asanteman Senior High School - Kumasi
- Location: Kumasi
- Founded: 1954
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: White, Green, Yellow
Asanteman Senior High School is a co-educational second-cycle institution in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. The school is regarded as the official school of the Ashanti Empire. Asanteman SHS students call themselves "Nananom," an Asante word meaning "Kings and Queens."
17. Asare Bediako Secondary School - Akrokerri
- Location: Akrokerri
- Founded: 1993
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Purple, White
Asare Bediako Secondary School is a center of quality education. Most Asare Bediako SHS students enter tertiary intuitions and acquire skills needed for employment.
18. Asesewa Secondary School - Asesewa
- Location: Asesewa
- Founded: 1983
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue, White
The vision of Asesewa Senior High is to be a center of academic excellence through discipline, hard work, knowledge, and skills acquisition for lifelong independence for our students.
19. Ashaiman Secondary School - Ashaiman
- Location: Ashaiman
- Founded: 1990
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Green, White
Ashaiman Senior High School is among Tema's leading second-cycle institutions in youth training and skills development. The school was established in September 1990 with thirty students, two teachers, and no non-teaching staff.
20. Berekum Presby Senior High School - Bono
- Location: Bono Region
- Founded: 1992
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue, White
The school produces disciplined folks. Most Berekum Presby Senior High students are intellectually, spiritually, emotionally, and bodily sound. They have the knowledge and abilities for socio-monetary development in Ghana.
21. Bishop Herman College - Kpando
- Location: Kpando
- Founded: 1952
- Students: Boys
- Uniform: Green, White
- Instagram: @bishophermancollegelive
The Bishop Herman College is in Kpando in the Volta Region of Ghana. It helps the youth develop in all aspects of life, from talents, communal culture, religion, and academics, to become valuable members of society.
22. Berekum Star Senior High School - Sunyani
- Location: Sunyani
- Founded: 2001
- Students: Boys
- Uniform: Purple, White, Brown
Berekum Star Senior High School (STABUSCO) is a private second-cycle institution. It was established in October 2001 in Berekum. It is one of the best senior high schools in Ghana.
23. Benso Senior High Technical School - Benso
- Location: Benso
- Founded: 1991
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Green
Benso Senior High Technical School is one of the second-cycle schools established by the Ghana government in 1991. Benso SHS provides a 3-year Senior High Technical Education and also makes access to education accessible and affordable to rural Ghanaian children.
24. Boa Amponsem Senior High School - Dunkwa-on-Offin
- Location: Dunkwa-on-Offin
- Founded: 1961
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Green, Grey
Boa Amponsem Senior High School aspires to gain international recognition and take on the challenges of a fast-changing world, making the most of every opportunity for self-development and service to humanity.
25. Bolga Girls Senior High School - Bolgatanga
- Location: Bolgatanga
- Founded: 1956
- Students: Girls
- Uniform: Red, White
Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School is a female institution in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region of Ghana. Bogla SHS was established in 1956 as a girls' middle boarding school. It was converted to a women's teaching college in 1965 and a girls' senior high school in 1973.
26. Boso Secondary Technical School - Asuogyaman
- Location: Asuogyaman
- Founded: 1969
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Green, White
The Boso Secondary Technical School aims to provide quality Senior High Technical education to students to enable them to gain admission into tertiary institutions and to inculcate in the students the spirit of diligence and discipline as tools to achieve success.
27. Chemu Senior High School - Tema
- Location: Tema
- Founded: 1982
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Green, White
- Instagram: @cosa.19_
Chemu SHS's vibrant academic environment fosters a spirit of excellence through discipline and hard work. Chemu SHS also helps learners acquire pre-requisite qualities and knowledge to assume meaningful responsibilities.
28. Christ the King Catholic School - Obuasi
- Location: Obuasi
- Founded: 1977
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue, White, Brown
Christ the King Catholic School aims to deliver quality and holistic Catholic education based on academic excellence and sound moral principles in all areas of study to benefit our country.
29. Christian Methodist School - Accra
- Location: Accra
- Founded: 1960
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Green, Yellow
- Instagram: @chrimesco_live
The Christian Methodist School in Accra aims to be a center of excellence imparting Christian values and providing a safe, orderly, caring, and supportive environment for students to excel.
30. Ebenezer Secondary School - Dansoman
- Location: Dansoman
- Founded: 1941
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Green, Yellow
- Instagram: @ebenezer_shs
- Website: ebenezer-shs.edu.gh
Ebenezer Senior High School was established in 1941. It is one of Ghana's foremost secondary educational institutions. Ebenezer SHS is committed to providing a stimulating learning environment for moral, physical, and mental growth.
31. Edinaman Senior High - Elmina
- Location: Elmina
- Founded: 1978
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Green, Yellow
- Instagram: @edinaman_live
Edinaman Senior High aims to be a world-class school. It produces confident students who can overcome challenges in a fast-changing world. Edinaman Senior High also develops talents.
32. Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School - Mampong
- Location: Mampong
- Founded: 1973
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue
Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School aims to empower Ghanaian youth with meaningful education to make them useful citizens in the country and responsible to their families.
33. Faith Montessori School and International College - Accra
- Location: Accra
- Founded: 1988
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue, White
- Instagram: @faithmontessorisch
- Website: faithms.edu.gh
Faith Montessori School aims to become a world-class Christian pre-tertiary institution. Its students learn skills to excel in the 21st-century scientific, global economy.
34. Fijai Senior High School - Takoradi
- Location: Sekondi, Takoradi
- Founded: 1952
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Green, White
- Instagram: @_fijai.media
Fijai Senior High School provides the requisite academic and moral training that prepares individuals for their desired professions and careers. Fijai Senior High School also reinforces integrity among students.
35. Galaxy International School - Accra
- Location: Accra
- Founded: 2001
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue, Purple
- Instagram: @galaxyintschool
- Website: galaxy.edu.gh
Galaxy International School offers WASSCE and Cambridge curriculums. The school has three campuses in different parts of the city. Like Presec Legon Boys, and other best SHS in Ghana, Galaxy International School also performs well academically.
36. Ghana Lebanon Islamic Senior High School - Accra
- Location: Accra
- Founded: 2000
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: White, Grey
- Website: glis.edu.gh
Ghana Lebanon Islamic Senior High School aims to empower students to acquire, demonstrate, and value knowledge and skills that will support them worldwide and provide quality education in a disciplined, moral, and Islamic environment.
37. Ghana Senior High School - Tamale
- Location: Tamale
- Founded: 1960
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: White, Blue
The Ghana Senior High School (Ghanasco) is a co-educational second-cycle academic and moral excellence institution. The school is in Tamale, Northern Region of Ghana.
38. Ghana Senior High/Tech School (GSTS) - Takoradi
- Location: Takoradi
- Founded: 1909
- Students: Boys
- Uniform: Brown, Blue
- Website: gsts.school
The Ghana Secondary Technical School is a category A school. GSTS is science and technology-oriented. The school is in Takoradi on the west coast of Ghana. It is the third oldest high school in Ghana.
39. Holy Child Senior High School - Cape Coast
- Location: Cape Coast
- Founded: 1946
- Students: Girls
- Uniform: Brown, Yellow
- Instagram: @hcs_ediboard
Holy Child Senior High School is also known as Angel's Hill. The school is in Cape Coast, Central Region of Ghana. Holy Child is also one of the best schools in Ghana, considering the students' performance in the last five years.
40. Holy Trinity Secondary - Accra
- Location: Accra
- Founded: 1969
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Purple with White strips
Holy Trinity Secondary School in Accra aims to empower students with the knowledge, skills, and attitudes that will enable them to develop their talents in a spiritually and morally sound environment and prepare them to serve God and humanity.
41. Kaneshie Secondary - Kaneshie
- Location: Kaneshie
- Founded: 1958
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: White, Green
Ghana's Kaneshie Secondary School aims to be a desirable center of secondary technical education in the country, training young people to take up positions of high responsibility.
42. Keta Senior High Technical School - Dzelukope
- Location: Dzelukope
- Founded: 1953
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Khaki, Pink
- Instagram: @ketasco
- Website: ketashts.com
Keta Senior High Technical School, formerly Keta Secondary School, is a mixed Public Senior High School at Dzelukope in the VOLTA Region. The school's motto is "DZO LALI," which means 'Fly Now.' When mentioned, the response is 'Now or Never."
43. Kibi Secondary Technical School - Kyebi
- Location: Kyebi
- Founded: 1991
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue
Kibi Secondary Technical School is committed to producing a well-rounded, creative, innovative, discipline, skillful, confident, purposeful, imaginative, and critical-thinking youth.
44. KNUST Senior High School - Kumasi
- Location: Kumasi
- Founded: 1963
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue, White
- Website: knust-senior-high-school.business.site
The KNUST Senior High School offers students and teachers an excellent learning and teaching environment for academic and moral excellence. The school's nickname, in the Akan language, is "Mmadwemma," meaning "people who carefully think before acting."
45. Koforidua Senior High School - Koforidua
- Location: Koforidua
- Founded: 1967
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Yellow, Black
Koforidua Senior High School is a technical and science School. Koforidua SHS has a conducive academic environment for learning and highly disciplined students and staff.
46. Konadu Yiaom Secondary School - Asamang
- Location: Asamang
- Founded: 1975
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Purple
The vision of Konadu Yiaom Secondary School is to become one of the best schools in the Region, preparing boys and girls who will be well-equipped to play key roles in the development of the country.
47. Kpando Senior High School - Kpando
- Location: Kpando
- Founded: 1953
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Green, Khaki
- Instagram: @kshs.live
Kpando Senior High School, formerly known as Kpando Secondary School, is one of the three second-cycle schools in the Kpando township. It is arguably the best Senior High School in the Kpando Municipality and the Volta Region.
48. Krobo Girls Senior High School - Odumasi, Krobo
- Location: Odumasi, Krobo
- Founded: 1927
- Students: Girls
- Uniform: Yellow
- Instagram: @krobo_is_shining
Krobo Girls Senior High School aims to deliver quality and holistic education based on the Presbyterian tradition to prepare and equip the girl for a fuller life. Krobo SHS's purpose is to discipline the mind, body, and spirit.
49. Kumasi senior high school - Patasi, Kumasi
- Location: Patasi, Kumasi
- Founded: 1964
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Brown
Kumasi senior high school's mission is to provide excellent training based on the best moral principles and practices that Christianity, Ghanaian Traditions, and other religions can offer; and superior academic and vocational training to prepare our students for the world.
50. La Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) - Legon
- Location: Legon, Accra Legon
- Founded: 1938
- Students: Boys
- Uniform: Brown, Blue
- Website: www.odadee.net
La Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) was founded in 1938 in Legon, Accra. The school is under the auspices of the Presbyterian Church of the Gold Coast. PRESEC-LEGON is a very prestigious secondary school.
51. Labone Secondary School - Labone
- Location: Labone, Greater Accra Region of Ghana
- Founded: 1949
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: White, Blue
- Instagram: @laboneseniorhigh
Labone Secondary School is committed to providing holistic education. The school focuses on training, coaching, mentoring, and inspiring students. Labone Secondary School learners get quality teaching and participate in extracurricular activities.
52. Lawra Senior High School - Lawra
- Location: Lawra
- Founded: 1968
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue, Khaki
Lawra Senior High School nurtures and develops young minds. It is a Category A school. Lawra SHS helps them take charge of their lives and become productive.
53. Lincoln Community School - Accra
- Location: Accra
- Founded: 1968
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue
- Instagram: @lcsghana
- Website: www.lincoln.edu.gh
The Lincoln Community School (LCS) is a private, non-profit college preparatory. The international school offers IB Diploma and High School Diploma options. The programs give students a rigorous academic experience that is both broad and deep.
54. Manhean Secondary School - Accra
- Location: Accra
- Founded: 1991
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Purple, Khaki
Manhean Senior High/Technical School is a co-educational second-cycle institution in Ghana, established in 1991. The school offers Visual Arts, Agricultural Science, General Arts, Technical, and Home Economics courses.
55. Mawuli Secondary School - Ho
- Location: Ho Municipal District
- Founded: 1950
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Beige, Checked Pink
- Website: www.mawulian.org
The school's vision is to be the premier Second Cycle Science and Agric Institute in the Region and Ghana.
56. Methodist Girls Senior High School - Mamfe
- Location: Mamfe, Akuapim North
- Founded: 1984
- Students: Girls
- Uniform: Yellow, Blue, Black
- Instagram: @meghis.live
- Website: meghismamfe.edu.gh
The mission of this Methodist Girls school is to give students a learning atmosphere that promotes academic excellence, positive socialization, and Christian values.
57. Mfantsiman Girls' Senior High School - Mfantsiman
- Location: Mfantsiman
- Founded: 1960
- Students: Girls
- Uniform: Purple, Blue
Mfantsiman Girls implements the second cycle aspects of the Ministry of Education. The schools' high-quality secondary education and training are relevant to the workforce needed in the country. Mfantsiman Girls makes Senior High School level education accessible to many girls.
58. Nandom Senior High School - Nandom
- Location: Nandom
- Founded: 1968
- Students: Boys
- Uniform: Khaki, Yellow
The school upholds the holistic development of the youth. Nandom Senior High School promotes civic, responsible, and national development through a continuous quest for academic excellence, integrity, and service.
59. Navrongo Senior High School - Navrongo
- Location: Navrongo
- Founded: 1960
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Pink, Khaki
Navrongo Senior High School is a notable center for education and training. The school gives Ghanaian youths the requisite academic know-how, ideas, and skills. Navrongo Senior High's friendly atmosphere guarantees a continuous supply of quality education.
60. New Edubiase Secondary School - New Edubiase
- Location: New Edubiase
- Founded: 1969
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue
New Edubiase Secondary School prepares and equips all students with relevant education, training, and skills to promote the socioeconomic development of the country.
61. Nifa Secondary School - Adukrom
- Location: Adukrom
- Founded: 1971
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: White, Yellow
- Instagram: @nifa_nisec
Nifa Senior High School (GREAT NISEC) is a co-educational second-cycle institution in Adukrom. The school develops the nation’s youth by offering quality and competitive education.
62. Notre Dame Girls Senior High School - Sunyani
- Location: Sunyani
- Founded: 1987
- Students: Girls
- Uniform: White, Blue
The school's vision is to be an institution where people reach their potential to build God's Kingdom on earth. Notre Dame Girls was the second-best-performing senior high school in Ghana.
63. Notre Dame Seminary Senior High School - Navrongo
- Location: Navrongo
- Founded: 1960
- Students: Boys
- Uniform: Blue, Beige
Notre Dame Seminary Senior High School is a boys' second-cycle educational institution. Rev. Fr. Armand Lebel founded the institution. Notre Dame Seminary's first batch of thirty-one students were admitted on September 16, 1960.
64. Nsawam Senior High School - Nsawam
- Location: Nsawam
- Founded: 1991
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue, White
The school aims to be the preferred choice for self-discipline, academic excellence, and moral uprightness in our youth Nsawam Senior High School opened in 1991 with a 101 students. Its first batch of 83 students completed high school in 1993.
65. Nungua Secondary School - Nungua
- Location: Nungua
- Founded: 1958
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Green
- Instagram: @nunsec.live
- Website: nunsec.com
Nungua Senior High School is a top-class educational institution emphasizing academic excellence and the students' proper moral and spiritual discipline.
66. Obuasi Secondary School - Obuasi
- Location: Obuasi
- Founded: 1965
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: White, Brown
Obuasi Senior High Technical School focuses on becoming the preferred trainer of students to effectively and efficiently use their heads, hands, and hearts to benefit themselves, the school, and society as a whole in the future.
67. Ofori Panin Senior High School - Kukurantumi
- Location: Kukurantumi
- Founded: 1961
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: White, Blue
The school trains students from all parts of the country who grow up to take their rightful places in developing their motherland. Ofori Panin Senior High School give them a sense of discipline, academic excellence, and service to humanity.
68. Okomfo Anokye Secondary School - Ashanti
- Location: Ashanti
- Founded: 1964
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Purple
The vision of Okomfo Anokye Secondary School is to be an educational center of academic excellence forever and provide relevant and requisite skills to all students.
69. Okuapeman Senior High School - Akropong
- Location: Akropong
- Founded: 1957
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Brown, White
The school seeks to provide quality education to students. Okuapeman Senior High helps them with skill acquisition, instilling in them the moral values of honesty, devotion, and commitment to duty and respect for one another to make them disciplined, obedient, faithful, humble, and hardworking.
70. OLA Girls Senior High School - Kenyasi
- Location: Kenyasi
- Founded: 1973
- Students: Girls
- Uniform: Brown, White
OLA Girls Senior High offers affordable and holistic education to rural and urban girls. It enforces discipline, moral uprightness, and female empowerment in a competitive world.
71. Opoku Ware Senior High School - Kenyasi
- Location: Kenyasi
- Founded: 1973
- Students: Boys
- Uniform: Brown, White
- Instagram: @owassrobotech
- Website: opokuwareschool.edu.gh
Opoku Ware Senior High School is often referred to as OWASS. It is in Fankyenebra, near Santasi in the Ashanti Region. It is a public Catholic senior high school for boys. The School aims to deliver top-quality and holistic education.
72. Osei Tutu Senior High School - Akropong, Kumasi
- Location: Akropong, Kumasi
- Founded: 1940
- Students: Boys
- Uniform: Blue, White
- Instagram: @otshs_official
Osei Tutu Senior High School is an all-boys school. The school is in Akropong in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. It is ranked among the best senior high schools in the Ashanti Region.
73. Osu Presbyterian Secondary School - Kuku Hill, Osu
- Location: Kuku Hill, Osu
- Founded: 1956
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue, White
- Instagram: @presec_osu_live
Osu Presbyterian Secondary School aims to develop attitudes for excellence as they acquire knowledge and skills through quality training within the Presbyterian discipline to become informed, caring, responsible, and productive citizens of our community, nation, and world.
74. Oti Senior High Technical - Dambai
- Location: Dambai
- Founded: 1991
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Green, Yellow
Oti Senior High Technical seeks to be a center for training students to become physically and morally upright, academically sound, and socially fit in a well-organized and disciplined learning environment.
75. Our Lady Of Providence Senior High School - Kwasi Buokrom
- Location: Kwasi Buokrom
- Founded: 1989
- Students: Girls
- Uniform: Blue, White
Our Lady Of Providence Senior High aims to provide an environment for moral and academic excellence for the female gender integral transmission through quality education for self-actualization and service to humanity.
76. O’Reilly Secondary School - Accra
- Location: Accra
- Founded: 1925
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue, White
- Instagram: @oreisco_official
- Website: oreillyseniorhighschool.com
The O’Reilly Secondary School aims to train learners to unearth their potential and to instill in them excellent values through quality teaching, supervision, and inspiration
77. Pope John Secondary School - Koforidua
- Location: Koforidua
- Founded: 1958
- Students: Boys
- Uniform: Yellow, Black
Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary is in Effiduase, Koforidua. It was established in 1958 by Bishop Joseph Oliver Bowers SVD as a Catholic seminary for boys who wished to become priests.
78. Potsin T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School - Potsin
- Location: Potsin
- Founded: 1972
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Green
- Website: www.potsintiashs.net
Potsin T.I. Ahmadiyya School has created a conducive environment and teaches relevant knowledge and skills for students to unearth their potential and offer effective, dedicated, and committed services to humanity and God.
79. Prempeh College - Sofoline, Kumasi
- Location: Sofoline, Kumasi
- Founded: 1949
- Students: Boys
- Uniform: Green, Brown
- Instagram: @prempehcollege
- Website: prempehcollege.edu.gh
Prempeh College is a public secondary boarding school for boys. The school is in Kumasi and has a good learning environment and equipped trainers. Prempeh College was founded in 1949 by the Asanteman traditional authority, the Methodist Church, the British Colonial Government, and the Presbyterian Church.
80. Rev. John Teye Memorial Institute - Ofankor
- Location: Ofankor
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Purple, White
- Instagram: @thejohnteyeschool
- Website: www.johnteye.edu.gh
Rev. John Teye Memorial Institute is a private Christian school at Ofankor in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. The school is known in Ghana for its scholarship and the Reverend John Teye Memorial School Band. The school's music band performs at national events.
81. Sankore Senior High School - Sankore
- Location: Sankore
- Founded: 2017
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue
The Sankore Senior High School is a mission school. It produces morally upright intellectuals for the development and betterment of Ghana. The school is in a heavily forested cocoa-growing area (Sankore within the Asunafo South District of the AHAFO Region of Ghana).
82. Saviour Senior High School - Oseim
- Location: Oseim
- Founded: 2013
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Green, Yellow
The Saviour Senior High School is among the best schools in Oseim. The school was established in 2013 and quickly registered itself among the leading schools in the country.
83. Sekondi College - Takoradi
- Location: Sekondi, Takoradi
- Founded: 1951
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue, Khaki
- Instagram: @sekco.live
The Sekondi College provides a holistic education that guarantees a firm foundation for higher academic pursuit and self-discovery while inculcating a sense of discipline and selflessness in the students.
84. Serwaa Kesse Girls Senior High School - Duayaw Nkwanta
- Location: Duayaw Nkwanta
- Founded: 1965
- Students: Girls
- Uniform: Blue, White
Serwaa Kesse Girls SHS gives quality second-cycle level education to the girl child. The school has a motivated staff and a conducive environment for learning. The First President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, established it in 1965 as a Women's Training College.
85. Sogakope Secondary School - Sogakofe
- Location: Sogakofe
- Founded: 1961
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Green
- Instagram: @sogasco.live
Sogakope Secondary School offers quality education to its students to attain academic and moral excellence in discipline and a clean environment to prepare them for tertiary education.
86. St. Andrew's Senior High School - Assin Foso
- Location: Assin Foso
- Founded: 2005
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Pink, Khaki
- Instagram: @st.andrews_schools
St. Andrew's Senior High School focuses on producing disciplined, moral, and morally upright students with high academic standards to ensure holistic development.
87. St. Ann’s Girls Senior High School - Sampa
- Location: Sampa
- Founded: 2014
- Students: Girls
- Uniform: Purple
St. Ann’s Girls Senior High School is a center for the training and empowerment of women in Ghana and beyond. It was established as a private school in September 2014 by Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
88. St. Augustine's College - Cape Coast
- Location: Cape Coast, Ghana
- Founded: 1930
- Students: Boys
- Uniform: Green, Khaki, Black
- Instagram: @quadrangle_
- Website: auguscocapecoast.edu.gh
St. Augustine's College is an all-male academic institution in Cape Coast. The school started at Amissano, a village near Elmina, in 1930. It has consistently appeared on the list of the best educational institutions in the country.
89. St. Charles' Senior High School - Tamale
- Location: Tamale
- Founded: 1953
- Students: Boys
- Uniform: White, Brown
St. Charles' Senior High School has an excellent atmosphere for quality formal education. The school also has effective teaching and transforms the character of young boys through Godly teachings.
90. St. Francis Seminary Senior High - Buoyem
- Location: Buoyem
- Founded: 1991
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue, Brown
St. Francis Seminary Senior High creates the awareness necessary to encourage community participation in education generally and, more specifically, to provide secondary education for the youth in this community and beyond.
91. St. Hubert's Sem Snr. High School - Santasi
- Location: Santasi, Kumasi
- Founded: 1970
- Students: Boys
- Uniform: Green, Brown
- Website: sthubertseminaryshs.net
St. Hubert's Seminary SHS is very close to Opoku Ware School. The school offers holistic excellent Catholic education for boys and has become a formation center of excellence for the training of young boys.
92. St. James Seminary Snr. High School - Sunyani
- Location: Sunyani
- Founded: 1978
- Students: Boys
- Uniform: White, Brown
St. James Seminary Snr. High School performs exceptionally well in WAEC. The school is in Sunyani, the capital of the Bono region of Ghana. It was founded in 1978 by Most Rev. James Kwadwo Owusu, the late bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sunyani.
93. St. John’s Senior High School - Sekondi
- Location: Sekondi
- Founded: 1952
- Students: Boys
- Uniform: White, Brown
- Website: www.stjohnschool.org
St. John’s Senior High School's vision is to educate the students' minds and hearts and strive to become a model Christian second-cycle institution in Ghana. St. John's School graduates are affectionately called the "Old Saints."
94. St. Louis Senior High School - Kumasi
- Location: Kumasi
- Founded: 1952
- Students: Girls
- Uniform: Green, White
- Website: stlouisshs.edu.gh
St. Louis Senior High School is a notable educational institution for girls in Ghana. The Ghanaian educational institution is in the Oduom suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.
95. St. Martin’s Secondary School - Adoagyiri
- Location: Adoagyiri
- Founded: 1996
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue, White
- Website: st-martinsshs.business.site
St. Martin’s Secondary School aims to maintain its enviable state of being the best institution in academic excellence and moral discipline in the Region and country
96. St. Mary’s Secondary School - Korle Gonno
- Location: Korle Gonno
- Founded: 1950
- Students: Girls
- Uniform: Purple, White
The Catholic Missionary Sisters founded St. Mary’s SHS. The school is on Guggisberg Avenue, opposite KorleBu Polyclinic. St. Mary’s SHS improves the lives of young adolescent girls through learning.
97. St. Paul’s Secondary School - Denu
- Location: Hatsukope near Denu
- Founded: 1958
- Students: Boys
- Uniform: Blue, Brown
St. Paul’s Secondary School upholds Catholic principles of excellence. It educates students per the rules and regulations of Ghana Education Service and makes them beneficial citizens of the nation.
98. St. Peter's Mission School - Accra
- Location: Accra
- Founded: 1990
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Yellow
- Instagram: @spms.gh
- Website: stpetersmission.edu.gh
St. Peter's Mission School is committed to providing a comprehensive education that will guarantee the outstanding success of all students intellectually, morally, socially, culturally, and psychologically.
99. St. Rose Senior High School - Akwatia
- Location: Akwatia
- Founded: 1965
- Students: Girls
- Uniform: Blue
St. Rose Senior High School is an all-female Catholic private school. It enrolls children regardless of their religious denominations. St. Rose is on the Guggisberg Avenue, opposite KorleBu Polyclinic.
100. St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School - Osu, Accra
- Location: Osu, Accra
- Founded: 1952
- Students: Boys
- Uniform: Blue, Brown
- Instagram: @aquinaslive_
St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School is among Category A SHS in Ghana. It always aims to be a center of sound education with moral and religious training for the youth. St. Thomas SHTS is a Community Day School.
101. Sunyani Senior High School - Sunyani
- Location: Sunyani
- Founded: 1958
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue, Green
- Website: susec.edupage.org
Sunyani Senior High School is popularly known as SUSEC. It is a central purpose of the school. Sunyani SHS provides a broad second-cycle education and proper training for young men and women.
102. Tamale Senior High School - Tamale
- Location: Tamale
- Founded: 1951
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: White, Khaki, Blue
The mission of Tamale SHS is to recruit and maintain qualified, competent, and devoted staff and admit BECE leavers who have attained the requisite qualification and ensure quality education delivery with the view to achieving academic excellence
103. Tema Methodist Day Secondary School - Kwahu Asakraka
- Location: Kwahu Asakraka
- Founded: 1958
- Students: Boys
- Uniform: Blue
- Instagram: @pasco_live
The Tema Methodist Day Secondary School (SPACO) aims to be a center of academic excellence, moral discipline, and unalloyed integrity for young people in the country. It is a Ghanaian boys' senior high school at Hatsukope-Denu in the Ketu South Municipal District of the Volta Region.
104. Tema Senior High School - Accra
- Location: Community 5, Accra
- Founded: 1961
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Green
The school aims to provide children with quality education and moral uprightness. Tema Methodist Day Secondary School was the first second-cycle Mission school and the third second-cycle institution established in Tema Metropolis, besides Chemu and Tema Secondary Schools.
105. Tepa Senior High - Tepa
- Location: Tepa
- Founded: 1965
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Green, Brown, White
- Instagram: @tepashs
- Website: tepashs.edu.gh
The school aims to help students acquire the necessary education. Tepa Senior High also makes them valuable citizens and responsible to their families.
106. Wesley Girls Senior High School - Cape Coast
- Location: Cape Coast
- Founded: 1836
- Students: Girls
- Uniform: Green, Yellow
- Instagram: @wesleygirlshigh
Wesley Girls' Senior High School is among the leading girls' schools in the country. The institution is in Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana. It was founded by the wife of the 2nd Methodist Missionary to the Gold Coast, Harriest Wrigley, in 1836 with 25 girls.
107. Wesley Grammar Senior High School - Dansoman
- Location: Dansoman, Greater Accra region
- Founded: 1956
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Blue, White
Wesley Grammar Senior High School sticks to the vision of its founders. They established the school to offer quality holistic education for the youth and uphold Methodist moral principles.
108. Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High School - Kumasi
- Location: Kumasi
- Founded: 1960
- Students: Girls
- Uniform: Blue, White, Pink
- Instagram: @yaaasantewaagirlshigh
- Website: yagshs.edu.gh
Yaa Asantewaa Girls SHS offers students excellent academics. Every activity its students engage in promotes moral values, tolerance, and self-discipline.
109. Yilo Krobo Secondary Commercial School - Somanya
- Location: Somanya
- Founded: 1964
- Students: Boys and Girls
- Uniform: Green
Yilo Krobo Secondary Commercial School aims to create a friendly environment for productive academic pursuits and for developing high moral values in the students for the future.
What are the top 10 best SHS in Ghana according to WAEC?
Most senior high schools in Ghana that perform best in WAEC exams encourage students to work as teams. They also implement strategies like friendly teacher-student relationships. Below are the top 10 best senior high schools in Ghana in 2023 and their WAEC scores:
|Ranking
|School
|WAEC score
|1.
|St. Andrews SHS
|98.80%
|2.
|St. James Seminary Senior High School
|96.40%
|3.
|St. Francis Xavier Junior Seminary
|94.73%
|4.
|Opoku Ware Senior High School
|88.23%
|5.
|Wesley Girls Senior High School
|87.63%
|6.
|Holy Child Senior High School
|87.53%
|7.
|Adisadel College
|86.31%
|8.
|St. Peter’s Senior High School
|84.81%
|9.
|St. Augustine’s College
|83.06%
|10.
|Rev. John Teye Memorial Institute
|81.96%
What are the top 10 best private senior high schools in Ghana?
The best private senior high schools in Ghana perform well in WAEC and have modern teaching and learning facilities. Below are the top 10 best private senior high schools in Ghana:
|School
|Gender
|Location
|AI-Basar Senior High
|Mixed
|Awoshie
|AME Zion Girls Senior High School
|Girls
|Winneba
|Abbeam Institute of Technology
|Mixed
|Greater Accra
|Abbi College (Abi Creation)
|Mixed
|Greater Accra
|Abbeam Institute of Technology
|Mixed
|Obuasic
|Armed Forces Catering Training School
|Mixed
|Greater Accra
|Artic Senior High
|Mixed
|Obuasi
|Asante Akyem Technology Institute
|Mixed
|Konongo
|Axim Community Development Institute
|Mixed
|Western Ghana
|Azoka Memorial Academy
|Mixed
|Upper East Ghana
What are the best Islamic senior high schools in Ghana?
You can take your child to non-Islamic senior high schools in Ghana, even if you are Muslim. You can also enroll your child in an Islamic senior high school even if you are not Muslim. Below are some known Islamic senior high schools in Ghana:
|School
|Gender
|Location
|Ahamansu Islamic Senior High
|Mixed
|Ahamansu
|Al-Khulafau Arashiduun Islamic Senior High
|Mixed
|Ekumfi Twea
|Anbariya Senior High
|Mixed
|Tamale
|Anisa Senior High
|Mixed
|Madina
|Aswaj Senior High
|Mixed
|Sombo
|Ejura Islamic Senior High School
|Mixed
|Ejura Dromankuma
|Ghana Muslim Mission Senior High
|Mixed
|Beposo
|Ghana-Lebanon Islamic Senior High
|Mixed
|Accra Metropolitan
|Islamic Senior High, Wa
|Mixed
|Wa
|Jamiat Al-Hidaya Islamic Girls Senior High
|Girls
|Wa
Which SHS is the best in Ghana?
Getting an excellent education is crucial to the growth of individuals and their surroundings. The best schools are characterized by a good learning environment, availability and access to modern learning/instructional materials, and other reasons. Below are the 100 best senior high schools in Ghana in 2023:
- Aburi Girls Secondary School - Aburi
- Accra Academy - Accra
- Accra Girls Senior High School - Accra
- Achimota Senior High School - Achimota
- Action Secondary Technical School - Madina
- Adisadel College - Cape Coast
- Adu Gyamfi Secondary School - Jamasi
- Adukrom Secondary Technical School - Adukrom
- Agona Secondary School - Agona
- Akim Swedru Secondary School - Akim Swedru
- Akosombo International School - Akosombo
- Akrofuom Secondary School - Adansi
- Anlo Secondary School - Anloga
- Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School - Takoradi
- Armed Forces Secondary - Burma Camp, Accra
- Asanteman Senior High School - Kumasi
- Asare Bediako Secondary School - Akrokerri
- Asesewa Secondary School - Asesewa
- Ashaiman Secondary School - Ashaiman
- Berekum Presby Senior High School - Bono
- Bishop Herman College - Kpando
- Berekum Star Senior High School - Sunyani
- Benso Senior High Technical School - Benso
- Boa Amponsem Senior High School - Dunkwa-on-Offin
- Bolga Girls Senior High School - Bolgatanga
- Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School - Bolgatanga
- Boso Secondary Technical School - Asuogyaman
- Chemu Senior High School - Tema
- Christ the King Catholic School - Obuasi
- Christian Methodist School - Accra
- Ebenezer Secondary School - Dansoman
- Edinaman Senior High - Elmina
- Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School - Mampong
- Faith Montessori School and International College - Accra
- Fijai Senior High School - Takoradi
- Galaxy International School - Accra
- Ghana Lebanon Islamic Senior High School - Accra
- Ghana Senior High School - Tamale
- Ghana Senior High/Tech School (GSTS) - Takoradi
- Holy Child Senior High School - Cape Coast
- Holy Trinity Secondary - Accra
- Kaneshie Secondary - Kaneshie
- Keta Senior High Technical School - Dzelukope
- Kibi Secondary Technical School - Kyebi
- KNUST Senior High School - Kumasi
- Koforidua Senior High School - Koforidua
- Konadu Yiaom Secondary School - Asamang
- Kpando Senior High School - Kpando
- Krobo Girls Senior High School - Odumasi, Krobo
- Kumasi senior high school - Patasi, Kumasi
- La Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) - Legon
- Labone Secondary School - Labone
- Lawra Senior High School - Lawra
- Lincoln Community School - Accra
- Manhean Secondary School - Accra
- Mawuli Secondary School - Ho
- Methodist Girls Senior High School - Mamfe
- Mfantsiman Girls' Senior High School - Mfantsiman
- Nandom Senior High School - Nandom
- Navrongo Senior High School - Navrongo
- New Edubiase Secondary School - New Edubiase
- Nifa Secondary School - Adukrom
- Notre Dame Girls Senior High School - Sunyani
- Notre Dame Seminary Senior High School - Navrongo
- Nsawam Senior High School - Nsawam
- Nungua Secondary School - Nungua
- Obuasi Secondary School - Obuasi
- Ofori Panin Senior High School - Kukurantumi
- Okomfo Anokye Secondary School - Ashanti
- Okuapeman Senior High School - Akropong
- Opoku Ware Senior High School - Kenyasi
- Osei Tutu Senior High School - Akropong, Kumasi
- Osu Presbyterian Secondary School - Kuku Hill, Osu
- Oti Senior High Technical - Dambai
- Our Lady Of Providence Senior High School - Kwasi Buokrom
- O’Reilly Secondary School - Accra
- Pope John Secondary School - Koforidua
- Potsin T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School - Potsin
- Prempeh College - Sofoline, Kumasi
- Rev. John Teye Memorial Institute - Ofankor
- Sankore Senior High School - Sankore
- Saviour Senior High School - Oseim
- Sekondi College - Takoradi
- Serwaa Kesse Girls Senior High School - Duayaw Nkwanta
- Sogakope Secondary School - Sogakofe
- St. Andrew's Senior High School - Assin Foso
- St. Ann’s Girls Senior High School - Sampa
- St. Augustine's College - Cape Coast
- St. Charles' Senior High School - Tamale
- St. Francis Seminary Senior High - Buoyem
- St. Hubert's Sem Snr. High School - Santasi
- St. James Seminary Snr. High School - Sunyani
- St. John’s Senior High School - Sekondi
- St. Louis Senior High School - Kumasi
- St. Martin’s Secondary School - Adoagyiri
- St. Mary’s Secondary School - Korle Gonno
- St. Paul’s Secondary School - Denu
- St. Peter's Mission School - Accra
- St. Rose Senior High School - Akwatia
- St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School - Osu, Accra
- Sunyani Senior High School - Sunyani
- Tamale Senior High School - Tamale
- Tema Methodist Day Secondary School - Kwahu Asakraka
- Tema Senior High School - Accra
- Tepa Senior High - Tepa
- Wesley Girls Senior High School - Cape Coast
- Wesley Grammar Senior High School - Dansoman
- Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High School - Kumasi
- Yilo Krobo Secondary Commercial School - Somanya
What is the biggest SHS in Ghana?
Presbyterian Boys’ Senior School is one of the biggest senior high schools in the country. The school is popularly referred to as PRESEC. It was founded in 1938 and has about 3,000 students.
Which region has the most senior high schools in Ghana?
Ghana has 16 regions. The Ashanti Region has the most senior high schools, followed by the Eastern Region. The Upper West Region has the lowest number of senior high schools.
What are the best business secondary high colleges?
Business education prepares students to manage their money, make wise investment decisions, and live on a budget. Below are the top 10 best business SHS in Ghana:
- University of Education Winneba Faculty Of Business
- University for Development Studies School Of Business And Law
- PwC Ghana Business School
- Nobel International Business School
- Islamic University College, Ghana School Of Business
- Concord Business College
- Valley View University School Of Business
- Ghana School Of Business at Catholic University College
Now that you have the best Senior High Schools in Ghana, the knowledge can help you decide what top-performing school you should enroll your kid in.
