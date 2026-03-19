A Ghanaian car dealer, Copeland Boison, based in China, warned that many cheap cars, some as low as $1,000, cannot be exported due to documentation issues

He showed multiple vehicles rejected at Nansha Port, explaining they are stuck in bonded zones without proper export clearance

Buyers were urged to verify export eligibility and work with trusted professionals to avoid losing money on such deals

A Ghanaian car dealer based in China has sparked conversation online after sharing a strong warning about the hidden risks involved in importing vehicles from the Asian country.

Ghanaian dealer in China exposes tricks behind Gh₵10,000 car deals buyers should avoid. Image credit: Getty Images & Copeland Boison

Source: Getty Images

In a viral TikTok video, the dealer, known as Copeland Boison, addressed a common temptation many buyers face: extremely cheap cars advertised for as low as $1,000, which is roughly GH₵10,920.

Copeland Boison warned of cheap car deals

Speaking directly to his audience, largely Africans looking to import vehicles, he cautioned that such deals often come with serious complications that are not immediately obvious.

Filming at what appears to be a holding area near Nansha Port in Guangzhou, he pointed to several cars parked and left idle.

According to him, these vehicles had all been rejected for export due to documentation issues, not mechanical faults.

He explained that many of these cars are located in bonded or tax-free zones, meaning they are not cleared for export under Chinese regulations.

He stressed that this is where many buyers lose their money.

On the surface, transactions may look smooth. Some sellers even provide documents that seem legitimate.

However, without proper export approval, the cars cannot leave China under any circumstances.

Once flagged at the port, the vehicles are blocked from shipment, leaving buyers stranded after making full payment.

Copeland Boison advised first-time car buyers

For many, especially first-time importers, this becomes a costly mistake that could have been avoided.

The Ghanaian dealer urged potential buyers to be more cautious and avoid rushing into deals simply because they appear cheap.

Watch the TikTok video below:

He advised working with trusted professionals who understand the system and can verify whether a vehicle is export-eligible before any money is transferred.

The warning has resonated with many viewers who are familiar with the challenges of importing cars.

As more Ghanaians turn to international markets in search of affordable vehicles, the risks are becoming more evident.

This latest caution highlights the importance of proper checks, trusted agents, and understanding the export process before making any financial commitment.

In the end, what looks like a bargain could easily turn into a financial loss if the right steps are not followed.

Ghanaian auto expert Smiles Garrix highlights one Chinese-made car with the same performance as the Bugatti Chiron. Image credit: Despite_one, Noticias - Autocosmos

Source: Instagram

Smiles Garrix compares SU7 Ultra to Bugatti

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian auto expert, Smiles Garrix, said Chinese cars are dominating Ghanaian roads because they offer high performance and advanced technology at far lower prices than European luxury brands.

He used the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra as an example, claiming it can compete with hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron while costing under $80,000.

According to him, Chinese manufacturers include premium tech features as standard, unlike many European brands that charge up to $40,000 extra for optional upgrades.

Source: YEN.com.gh