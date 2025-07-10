Korina Harrison retreated from the public eye after her 2018 divorce from Corey Harrison, a Pawn Stars star. She chose a private life dedicated to raising their son, Richard Benjamin Harrison.

Korina Harrison's profile summary

What happened to Korina Harrison after her divorce?

After the 2018 divorce from Corey Harrison, Korina Harrison has avoided media attention and public appearances. She no longer maintains an active social media presence, and her current profession remains undisclosed. However, Korina has maintained a close friendship with her ex, despite their romantic split.

In November 2019, Corey posted a photo on Instagram, tagging his ex-wife @kikinejo and writing:

Sometimes you need that girl that will ride for you and a year and a half after you leave to make you realise it's time to come home, I love you @kikinejo #harrison

While the post sparked speculation among fans, Corey Harrison's ex-wife, Korina, did not publicly respond. After a month, Corey again shared more photos of himself and Korina with the caption "#kikidoyouloveme @kikinejo #boston". However, there has been no information about their relationship since.

A look at Korina Harrison and Corey Harrison's marriage

Korina Kiki Harrison and Corey Harrison tied the knot on 26 May 2017, in a private ceremony held in Korina's hometown of San Diego, California. At the time, she worked as an executive assistant in Las Vegas, while Corey was among the most prominent figures on Pawn Stars.

Their marriage lasted just over a year, ending in August 2018 due to conflicting work schedules. Despite the short duration, they remained close friends and handled their divorce amicably, including custody arrangements for their son, Richard Benjamin Harrison.

Corey told The Blast at the time:

Karina and I love each other very much. With our competing work schedules, we just weren't able to make the marriage work, but we remain good friends and want only the best for each other.

Who is Korina Harrison's baby?

Korina Harrison's son is Richard Benjamin Harrison, born in October 2018. They named him after Corey Harrison's grandfather, Richard "Old Man" Harrison, a beloved figure on Pawn Stars. Corey announced Korina's pregnancy in March 2018 via Instagram, where he expressed both excitement and nervousness about becoming a father.

Korina shared her hope that their son would inherit Corey's eyes. Despite announcing the pregnancy publicly, no birth photos or further updates are available.

FAQs

Who is Korina Harrison? Korina is the ex-wife of Pawn Stars personality Corey Harrison. What is Korina Harrison's age? Korina Harrison's birthdate is unknown publicly (as of this writing). What is Korina Harrison's net worth? As of this writing, her net worth is publicly unknown. Is Corey Harrison still married? Corey Harrison is reportedly single as of 2025. Who are Corey Harrison's ex-wives? Corey has been previously married twice, first to Charlene Steele (2009–2015) and then to Korina "Kiki" Harrison (2017–2018). Does Corey Harrison have a kid? Corey Harrison has one son named Richard Benjamin Harrison, born in October 2018. He shares custody with Korina Harrison. Why is Corey not on Pawn Stars anymore? Corey Harrison left Pawn Stars after Season 23 in 2025. He relocated to Tulum, Mexico, and stated he no longer wanted to play a character on the show, citing personal struggles and a desire for change. Did Corey Harrison have weight loss surgery? Corey underwent lap band surgery in 2010 after being diagnosed as pre-diabetic. He lost nearly 200 pounds through dieting, surgery, and exercise.

Korina Harrison stepped away from public life following her 2018 divorce from Corey Harrison. She gave birth to their son, Richard Benjamin Harrison, shortly after the split. While Corey remained in the spotlight, she chose a private life, raising her child quietly. Her low-profile lifestyle contrasts sharply with the celebrity attention surrounding her former husband.

