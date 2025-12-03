Social media has been sent into a frenzy after the KNUST cut-off points for the 2025/2026 admissions resurfaced

This comes in the wake of the release of the provisional WASSCE results, with over 50 per cent of candidates failing Core Mathematics

Netizens who reacted to the cut-off points have shared various views on the admission process

The cut-off points for the 2025/2026 admissions at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have surfaced online

This comes in the wake of the release of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), which has stirred massive reactions.

KNUST cut-off points for 2025/2026 admissions disclosed. Photo credit: @KNUSTGH/X, @Getty Images

Source: UGC

Following the uproar over poor performance by candidates in this year’s exam, the Voice of KNUST, in a post on December 3, 2025, shared the cut-off points to help applicants know which grades will be considered for entry into programmes in the various Colleges.

KNUST cut-off points for various colleges

For the College of Science, the cut-off point for certain sought-after programmes, such as BSc Computer Science, is aggregate 07, BSc Actuarial Science is aggregate 10 and BSc Biological Science is aggregate 09.

For the College of Health Sciences, applicants require an aggregate of six to be offered admission to BSc Human Biology. For BSc Dental Surgery (Fee Paying only), eligible applicants must also obtain an aggregate of 06, whereas for BSc Nursing, applicants must obtain an aggregate of 07.

Also, for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, students seeking admission to read Law must obtain an aggregate 06, whereas applicants desirous of being offered Business Administration (Accounting, Banking and Finance option) must obtain an aggregate 07.

The new information has sparked concern, considering that 50.04 per cent of candidates who sat for this year’s WASSCE failed Core Mathematics.

Ghanaians react to the poor performances of the 2025 WASSCE candidates, despite some individual successes. Photo credit: @Ministry of Education/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Below are the cut-off points for KNUST:

Reactions to the KNUST cut-off points

Netizens who took to the comments section of the post shared varied opinions on KNUST's cut-off points

Ed Diee reacted:

“They are just scaring people so they'll think they're working hard. Students select programmes, and they pick them all the time, even when they fall outside the cut-off point.”

Bernard Akudugu added:

“A – C6 can study all these programmes, but meeting the indexing criteria is not the same as getting admission.”

Yaw Ronny indicated:

“Then the UCC cut-off point diɛ, it’s like that for the College of Education ooo. Aggregate 36 all dey inside.”

Seidu Gorden opined:

“Those that don’t know anything yet always call nurses and midwives ‘zokos’ that failed their WASSCE. They should come and see the cut-off.”

Al Pha wrote:

“Looking at this year’s WASSCE results, it looks like only 50 people will gain admission to KNUST ooo.”

UG advises prospective applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana has provided application guidelines to prospective students after the WASSCE results were released.

The Academic Affairs Directorate, in a statement, advised prospective undergraduate students to log in to the University of Ghana Applications Portal and check their details in line with their newly released results.

It also encouraged applicants to complete this process promptly to ensure the smooth progression of the admission procedures.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh