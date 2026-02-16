Car Dealer Warns Ghanaians Against Buying These Four Cars Over Reliability Concerns
Ghanaian car influencer Premario Edition has sparked debate after sharing his honest thoughts about some cars he believes Ghanaians should think twice about before buying.
In a recent video, he did not hold back as he broke down models he considers unreliable based on common faults owners often complain about.
Premario Edition listed 4 unreliable cars
He started with the Nissan Juke. Premario said that aside from the long-standing jokes about its appearance, the car also comes with reliability concerns.
According to him, engine faults and electrical issues are among the problems buyers are most likely to face.
He explained that while the Juke may look like a good deal on the market, maintenance can quickly become frustrating.
Next on his list was the Kia Sportage.
He admitted that it is a very nice and comfortable car, which is why many people love it.
However, he warned that it can be unreliable.
He mentioned engine faults and gearbox issues as common challenges owners may experience, adding that buyers should not be swayed by the design alone.
He also spoke about the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Premario said the car comes with several issues, including gearbox problems, electrical faults, and fuel system concerns.
Watch the TikTok video below:
He advised anyone considering it to be prepared and very cautious before committing.
Finally, he mentioned the Jaguar XE. While praising its smooth suspension and classy look, he pointed out that suspension problems and fuel system issues can arise over time.
In the end, Premario advised car buyers to carefully research and possibly consider other brands if they want to avoid repeated mechanical headaches.
Reactions to 'unreliable cars' list by Premario
Some social media users agreed with Premario Edition, sharing personal experiences of engine and gearbox problems with the cars he mentioned.
Others defended the brands, arguing that proper maintenance and careful usage can make the vehicles reliable in Ghana.
A section of viewers also praised him for being bold and honest, saying his warning could save potential buyers from costly mistakes.
Check out some comments below:
Newton commented:
"Don’t point out only the car; blame the mechanics. Many are used to Toyota cars, so repairing other cars becomes a problem for them, but they’ll not tell you. Many mechanics will tell you older Toyota cars are more reliable than the newer ones, all because they don’t learn."
Kamil_motor commented:
"KIA SPORTAGE from 2017 upwards is reliable. It’s the same with the Tucson."
Jayden_brooks commented:
"If you like, don’t listen to him and go ahead with your C-class purchase. I rest my case, and before you spew words, I drive a C-Class 2020 model to be precise 😂. Anyway, bless you for your car content champ, love it 💯,"
Chris Boakye commented:
"First time you're exposing weaknesses of certain cars... you've been positive saaa... at some point I thought it's your marketing strategy."
Ghana first commented:
"The only car worth every penny is Toyota and Lexus... period."
ADUG announces deduction in vehicle prices
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana announced a downward adjustment of vehicle prices.
A statement signed by ADUG's National President, Eric Kwaku Boateng, gave reasons for the price reduction.
Eric Kwaku Boateng indicated that the price reduction affects brand new, hybrid, electric, and home-used vehicles nationwide.
