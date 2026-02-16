Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Car Dealer Warns Ghanaians Against Buying These Four Cars Over Reliability Concerns
Ghana

Car Dealer Warns Ghanaians Against Buying These Four Cars Over Reliability Concerns

by  Blessed Antwi reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
3 min read
  • Ghanaian car influencer, Premario Edition, shared that the Nissan Juke may come with engine and electrical problems despite its affordability
  • He warned that the Kia Sportage and Mercedes-Benz C-Class can develop serious gearbox, engine, and fuel system issues
  • The influencer advised Ghanaians to carefully research and consider other brands to avoid costly mechanical troubles

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

Ghanaian car influencer Premario Edition has sparked debate after sharing his honest thoughts about some cars he believes Ghanaians should think twice about before buying.

KIA, Benz, Nissan, Ghana, Accra, cars
Avoid these 4 cars in 2026 - Ghanaian dealer cautions buyers. Image credit: The car expert, Autoguide.com, Premario Edition
Source: UGC

In a recent video, he did not hold back as he broke down models he considers unreliable based on common faults owners often complain about.

Premario Edition listed 4 unreliable cars

He started with the Nissan Juke. Premario said that aside from the long-standing jokes about its appearance, the car also comes with reliability concerns.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to him, engine faults and electrical issues are among the problems buyers are most likely to face.

Read also

Inaki Williams shares concerning health update on his younger brother

He explained that while the Juke may look like a good deal on the market, maintenance can quickly become frustrating.

Next on his list was the Kia Sportage.

He admitted that it is a very nice and comfortable car, which is why many people love it.

However, he warned that it can be unreliable.

He mentioned engine faults and gearbox issues as common challenges owners may experience, adding that buyers should not be swayed by the design alone.

He also spoke about the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Premario said the car comes with several issues, including gearbox problems, electrical faults, and fuel system concerns.

Watch the TikTok video below:

He advised anyone considering it to be prepared and very cautious before committing.

Finally, he mentioned the Jaguar XE. While praising its smooth suspension and classy look, he pointed out that suspension problems and fuel system issues can arise over time.

In the end, Premario advised car buyers to carefully research and possibly consider other brands if they want to avoid repeated mechanical headaches.

Read also

Yaytseslav: UK based Ghanaian raises awareness about smart glasses linked to Russian recording scandal

Reactions to 'unreliable cars' list by Premario

Some social media users agreed with Premario Edition, sharing personal experiences of engine and gearbox problems with the cars he mentioned.

Others defended the brands, arguing that proper maintenance and careful usage can make the vehicles reliable in Ghana.

A section of viewers also praised him for being bold and honest, saying his warning could save potential buyers from costly mistakes.

Check out some comments below:

Newton commented:

"Don’t point out only the car; blame the mechanics. Many are used to Toyota cars, so repairing other cars becomes a problem for them, but they’ll not tell you. Many mechanics will tell you older Toyota cars are more reliable than the newer ones, all because they don’t learn."

Kamil_motor commented:

"KIA SPORTAGE from 2017 upwards is reliable. It’s the same with the Tucson."

Jayden_brooks commented:

"If you like, don’t listen to him and go ahead with your C-class purchase. I rest my case, and before you spew words, I drive a C-Class 2020 model to be precise 😂. Anyway, bless you for your car content champ, love it 💯,"

Read also

Hotel receptionist seen in Yaytseslav’s videos could lose her job over policy violation

Chris Boakye commented:

"First time you're exposing weaknesses of certain cars... you've been positive saaa... at some point I thought it's your marketing strategy."

Ghana first commented:

"The only car worth every penny is Toyota and Lexus... period."
Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana, ADUG, Vehicle prices, Car prices, Prices of car in Ghana, Reduction in car prices.
Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana reduces vehicle prices by 15%. Photo credit: Car dealers Ghana
Source: Getty Images

ADUG announces deduction in vehicle prices

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana announced a downward adjustment of vehicle prices.

A statement signed by ADUG's National President, Eric Kwaku Boateng, gave reasons for the price reduction.

Eric Kwaku Boateng indicated that the price reduction affects brand new, hybrid, electric, and home-used vehicles nationwide.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Blessed Antwi avatar

Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Editorial Assistant at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5-years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him on blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
David bromstad Peter doocy Sheena melwani Kevin okyere Mtn data transfer