A guard protecting the Queen's coffin on a podium in Westminster Hall was captured suddenly fainting

The Royal guard could be seen collapsing to the ground before two police officers went to his rescue

The guard collapsed as the Queen's coffin was carried out of St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh

A Royal guard fainted and fell off the podium where he was protecting Queen Elizabeth II's coffin.

According to Mirror, police officers rushed to help him after he dropped to the ground.

Massive queues of mourners have been winding through the streets of London to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall ahead of the funeral on Monday, September 19.

Soldiers marched with the coffin from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, September 14.

However, for one of the guards at Westminster Hall, the strain appeared to be too much as he suddenly fainted.

There were gasps from mourners as he fell to the ground which was captured in a video.

It happened as a set of guards were beginning to swap duties and one appeared to be trembling before seconds later falling.

Two police officers could be seen racing over to pick him up before the video cut out and then went to images of the Houses of Parliament.

The video ignited massive reactions on social media with some netizens saying he was overwhelmed with the tragedy of Queen's death.

Watch the video:

Video Captures Ghanaian Chiefs Giving Away Massive Gold To Queen During Her Visit In 1961

Meanwhile, following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, an old video has emerged showing some Ghanaian chiefs giving away massive gold to the monarch during her historic first visit in 1961.

The video captures the chiefs at Cape Coast (where Fante is spoken) lining up in turns to give away the gold gifts to the Queen of England, her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip and their children back in Britain when they visited Cape Coast in 1961.

The British Pathe film, posted on YouTube on April 13, 2014, shows a durbar of chiefs and people held for the Queen and her husband at the former capital of the Gold Coast.

