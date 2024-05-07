Rick Ross has added Ghanaian rapper Medikal to his growing list of African superstar friends

The US-based rapper recently hosted Medikal for a live Instagram interaction, talking about his recent strides in London

Rick Ross also expressed his keenness to join Medikal's Stubborn Academy gang

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal is currently basking in his glory after he successfully filled the O2 Arena's Indigo venue in London.

The rapper recently recounted his success story with US-based record executive and rapper Rick Ross, who raised a glass in his honour.

During the conversation, the rappers talked about a mutual acquaintance, Brett Berish, the CEO of Belaire Champagne, who remains an avid fan of Medikal after hearing his Stubborn Academy hit record with Shatta Wale.

Medikal and Rick Ross talk about future plans

Rick Ross joked about enrolling in Medikal's Stubborn Academy as he shared a few of his initiatives with Medikal.

The MMG boss is currently on a mission to unite various top African stars for his upcoming project. So far, the rapper has included King Promise, Stonebwoy and Black Sherif in his plans as he ramps up preparations for the collaborative project.

Medikal shared his readiness to work with Rick Ross and also promised the American rapper a good time when he finally arrives in Ghana.

When you come, you aren't sleeping. I won't take you to the bougie areas. I will take you to the streets. Sowutuom and Nima," Medikal established.

Netizens react to Medikal's chat with Rick Ross

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they share their thoughts on Medikal and Rick Ross' relationship.

emperor_jaguar said:

Medikal took Ghana to the world for real❤️

thuglord.xzibit wrote:

Everyday Rosey de on project

____dc_glock7220 noted:

Biggest boss + Beyond Kontrol say heat!!!

Rick Ross introduces Stonebwoy to Belaire CEO

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer and reggae dancehall superstar Stonebwoy had had another interaction with American record executive and rapper Rick Ross.

During the interaction, Rick Ross introduced Stonebwoy to Brett Berish, the CEO of Belaire Champagne, who has declared his love for several Ghanaian musicians, including Black Ssherif and Medikal.

