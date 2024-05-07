The Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has publically apologised for the attack on a Citi FM reporter

A source close to the situation told YEN.com.gh said the MP had not apologised personally to Citi FM or the reporter

Farouk Aliu Mahama assured that such an incident would not happen again

The Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has publicly apologised for the attack on Citi FM's Northern Regional Correspondent, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, during the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s parliamentary primary.

However, a source close to the situation told YEN.com.gh that the MP had yet to apologise to Citi FM or Alabira personally apologised.

Farouk Aliu Mahama. Source: Farouk Aliu Mahama

The source said the MP only engaged the Ghana Journalists Association on the matter.

In a press statement released Tuesday, May 7, Mahama expressed his regret over the incident, describing it as unfortunate.

The MP, who also chairs Parliament's Government Assurances Committee, assured that such an incident would not happen again.

He emphasised his commitment to promoting a peaceful and constructive political environment and condemned all forms of violence, especially against the media.

“I offer my unreserved apology to your staff and management. I am committed to working towards a new chapter in our relationship.”

When did the assault occur?

Alabira was caught up in violence during the counting of the ballots on January 27.

Citi News reported that Mahama slapped him from behind.

Alabira was subsequently beaten by members of the MP’s entourage, who reportedly followed in the stead of their boss.

He received medical attention and formally reported the incident to the Yendi Divisional Police command.

The police have also arrested one suspect and are on a manhunt for others over the violence that marred the NPP’s primary in Yendi, for which Mahama has claimed victory.

Recent attacks on the press

During the vetting process for National Democratic Congress aspirants in Odododiodio on October 13, 2023, chaos broke out because some angry NDC supporters accused the vetting committee of being unfair.

A journalist with Citi FM was also assaulted during the chaos that erupted during the vetting.

The reporter, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, was caught up in violence while counting the ballots.

In general, Ghana's press freedom credentials have taken a significant hit, especially since the killing of Ahmed Suale of the Tiger Eye PI on January 9, 2019.

Investigative journalists like Manasseh Azure and Edward Adeti have also had to seek refuge outside their homes after receiving death threats.

Source: YEN.com.gh