Ghanaian reggae star and presenter Black Rasta has criticised the RTP Awards for overlooking talent in favour of fandom and sponsored votes.

In a recent interview, the reggae star recounted an experience from a past RTP edition in which he was snubbed because of low votes.

Blakk Rasta established that the award scheme's criteria for selecting winners was one of the factors hampering the scheme's growth.

Blakk Rasta accuses Delay Photo source: X/Joyfm, X/Delay

Blakk Rasta accuses Delay of vote-buying

In the interview, Blakk Rasta said, "I remember when we were doing RTP. Why RTP Awards almost came to an abrupt end was because it came to time. Delay was part of it. She had sponsors who were paying. She was the only female."

Delay emerged as the ultimate female personality of the year in the previous edition of the RTP Awards.

According to Blakk Rasta, Delay used to ship people into the studio to cheer her up when her name was mentioned.

YEN.com.gh reached out to Delay for a comment on the accusations, but the seasoned media personality declined.

It's crucial to note that the RTP Awards scheme lists the following as its criteria for selecting prospective winners: consistent on air, articulate, informative/Educative, inspiring, and impactful.

Netizens react to Blakk Rasta's accusations

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts about Blakk Rasta's review of the RTP Awards.

Lemuel Ansah Acquah said:

big man there is something called marketing, talent plays a significant role but marketing matters.

Lickzstar wrote:

Deley will sue Blakk Rasta n Kingdom FM p33333

Ikeys music noted:

Many Ghanaians can hype u but won’t vote for you …especially the once complaining that you are suppose to win

Blakk Rasta bashes Nana Kwame Bediako

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian presenter Blakk Rasta had heavily criticised presidential aspirant Nana Kwame Bediako, better known as Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar.

In a video, the radio show host labelled The New Force leader as a fool after he shared details of their harsh exchanges on WhatsApp.

