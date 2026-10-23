Thailand Lists 3 Countries Whose Citizens Can Obtain Visas on Arrival

Thailand introduced a new visa-on-arrival scheme effective September 15, 2026, updating its entry rules for travellers

The Thai government named three specific countries eligible for the new arrangement, covering stays of up to 15 days

Travellers from the listed countries will be required to pay a fee of 2,000 THB at the point of entry into Thailand

Thailand has officially introduced a new visa-on-arrival arrangement for nationals of three countries, with the policy taking effect from 15 September 2026.

The Thai government confirmed the update through official channels, stating that citizens of Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Serbia are now eligible for the visa-on-arrival option.

Thailand’s visa-on-arrival scheme for Azerbaijan, Belarus and Serbia starts 15 September 2026, allowing stays of up to 15 days. Image credit: EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Under the scheme, qualifying travellers may enter Thailand and remain for up to 15 days, paying a fee of 2,000 THB at the point of entry rather than arranging a visa in advance through an embassy or consulate.

Thailand's visa-on-arrival countries

The inclusion of Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Serbia represents a notable expansion of Thailand's entry options, giving citizens of those three nations a direct route into the country without prior embassy appointments or consular processing.

The visa-on-arrival addition is part of a wider overhaul of Thailand's entry framework being rolled out from the same date. The broader policy update also covers ordinary passport holders under separate bilateral agreements. Under those arrangements, nationals of Cambodia and Myanmar are entitled to 14-day visa-free stays, though access is restricted to international airports.

What travellers need to know

Travellers from Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Serbia who plan to use the visa-on-arrival route should note that the 2,000 THB fee is payable on arrival at designated entry points. The permitted stay under this category is capped at 15 days.

The scheme does not require advance visa registration, making it a more accessible option compared to standard tourist visa applications, which typically require documentation submitted to a Thai consulate before travel.

Thailand remains one of Southeast Asia's most visited destinations, and the policy update reflects its continued effort to simplify entry procedures for travellers from a broader range of countries.

Thailand lists 59 countries eligible for visa-free entry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thailand had published a visa-free entry policy covering 59 countries.

This would allow nationals from those countries to enter Thailand without prior visa arrangements under a proposed 30-day rule.

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Source: YEN.com.gh