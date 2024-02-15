Meet Diane Plese: All about Robert Herjavec's ex-wife and why they split up

Robert Herjavec is a prominent investor who is a regular on the television show Shark Tank. Before marrying his current wife, Kym Johnson, he married Diane Plese. Robert and Diane's 24 years of marriage ended in a highly publicised divorce in 2015. Despite her obvious connection to Herjavec, Plese's story goes beyond her marriage and subsequent divorce.

Diane Plese, whose name is frequently associated with Croacian-Canadian entrepreneur and television personality Robert Herjavec, is a fascinating woman in her own right. She is an optometrist and a mother of three children.

Full name Diane Plese Gender Female Year of birth 1959 Age 65 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Parkdale, Toronto, Canada Current residence Toronto, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet and inches 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Robert Herjavec Children 3 Profession Optometrist Net worth $100 million Famous for Being Robert Herjavec's ex-wife

Who is Diane Plese?

Diane Please is famously known as Robert Herjavec's ex-wife. She was born in 1959 in Parkdale, Toronto, Canada. She is 65 years old as of 2024. She prefers to live a private life, and information about her childhood, siblings, and early education is not public. However, it is known that her parents were Croatian immigrants.

What is Diane Plese's nationality and ethnicity?

The former celebrity wife was born and raised in Canada. Therefore, she is a Canadian citizen of the white ethnicity.

Career

Diane Plese earned a college degree in the late 1970s before pursuing an optometry programme. She completed the programme in the early 1980s and became an eye doctor. She subsequently began her career as an optometrist in the mid-1980s, practising for several years.

What is Diane Plese's net worth?

According to ABTC and Popular Networth, Diana Plese has an alleged net worth of about $100 million. Besides accumulating wealth through her career as an optometrist, she received a staggering $25 million from the court as a settlement after her divorce from her ex-husband, Robert.

How long was Robert Herjavec married to his first wife?

Robert Herjavec first met Diane Plese in 1988 when he went for an eye check-up at the eye clinic where she worked. The pair dated for two years before getting married in 1990 at a Croatian church in Mississauga, Ontario. Following the wedding, they settled down and began building their lives together.

The eye doctor stood by Herjavec's side when he started his company, BRAK Systems, a Canadian integrator of internet security software, in their basement. The couple became super-wealthy in 2000 after Robert successfully sold his company to AT&T Canada (now Allstream Inc.) for $30.2 million.

Diane and Robert were married for 24 years before calling it quits in March 2015. They disclosed that they had separated on 24 July 2014, and they did so in a cordial manner.

Robert Herjavec and Diane Plese's divorce

Diane filed for divorce in March 2015 following their legal separation. What was the cause of their divorce? Robert was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair with an actress named Danielle Vasinova in 2014. According to People, Herjavec has the following to say regarding the divorce;

Human relationships are so difficult. I wish nothing but love and peace for our family as we move forward from this. It’s been a terribly difficult year, and I’m looking forward to a new chapter

Their divorce was finalised in 2016, with Robert ordered to pay his ex-wife $125,000 per month as spousal and child support and an additional $25 million from his extensive wealth.

Robert's $25 million divorce settlement to Diane allegedly included several of the couple's lavish homes. Diane got the family's Caledon ski chalet and their .

Is Robert Herjavec still married?

After divorcing his ex-wife, Robert started dating Kym Johnson, a Dancing With The Stars alum and professional dancer from Sydney, Australia. The couple exchanged their vows in 2016.

Does Kym Johnson have a child? Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson welcomed twins (Haven and Hudson) in April 2018.

Who are Diane Plese's children?

Diane Plese had three children with her ex-husband. Her eldest son, Brendan, was born in 1993. He is a business strategy and development professional. Her second-born child, Skye, was born in 1996. Skye is also a business executive and entrepreneur.

Plese's youngest child, Caprice, was born in 1998. She was a successful athlete in college and now works as a consultant at an executive compensation consulting firm.

Diane Plese is an optometrist from Canada, popularly known as the ex-wife of Robert Herjavec, a Canadian-Croatian entrepreneur, investor, and TV personality. The two were married for 24 years before calling it quits in 2014. Together, they shared three children.

