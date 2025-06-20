Jamie Lissow's wife, Dr. Erika, is a certified family medical doctor and lecturer on women's health at Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine. The couple met when Jamie travelled to her hometown of Boise, Idaho, for a performance, and they connected soon after.

Profile summary

Full name Jamie Lissow Gender Male Date of birth 1 October 1974 Age 50 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Rochester, New York, United States Current residence Rochester, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Wife Dr. Erika V. Aragona Children Three Profession Comedian, actor Net worth $3 million Instagram @iamjamielissow Twitter @jamie_lissow

Who is Jamie Lissow's wife?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Jamie Lissow's wife, Dr. Erika V. Aragona, is a well-known lecturer on women's health at Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine. The celebrity wife acquired her certification from the American Board of Family Medicine in March 2025.

Dr. Erika Aragona and Jamie tied the knot on 7 June 2025 after dating for a while. The two met in February 2022 when the American comedian went to Erika's home city of Boise, Idaho to perform. They dated for a while before Jamie proposed to her in May 2024.

Shortly after, the American doctor took to her Instagram to share her excitement about the engagement,

To the Love of my life and truly the BEST man I have ever met, I would pick your personality first, intelligence second, muscles third, and forever enjoy late night Newlywed game shows with carbless dinners until the end of time.

Erika added,

Now that our engagement is official, I guess it is until the end of time…and I’d have it no other way than to be by your side for everything. I love you, my forever.

In November 2024, Jamie announced on his X (Twitter) account their plan to exchange vows on 7 June 2025. Shortly afterwards, Jamie shared a post on his Instagram page celebrating their wedding.

We had a busy weekend. I’ll miss calling you my girlfriend but I love calling you my wife. I love you more.

Erika replied to his post,

I love you, tied, My Husband. How much fun is that to say!

Erika and Jamie co-host a medical humour podcast called Afraid to Ask. They use the platform to discuss the lighter side of medicine while bringing humour and relatability to health and wellness.

Jamie Lissow's dating history: past relationship with Jessica Lissow

Jamie was previously married to Jessica Lissow. Jessica and Jamie first met in Fairbanks, Alaska, in 2004 while Jamie was performing at Kodiak Jacks.

They married in 2009 and divorced over eleven years later in 2021. In November 2024, Jamie took to his X (Twitter) to express appreciation following his divorce from Jessica. He tweeted,

Happy Thanksgiving I’m thankful to be divorced.

Jamie shares three children, Miles, Charles, and Briar Lissow, with his ex-wife Jessica Lissow. Charles is an athlete who competes in State Championships at the university level. Jamie and Jessica currently share custody of their children.

In June 2024, Jamie shared an Instagram post appreciating Erika for being good to his children.

Thank you, my fiancé Erika, for your unwavering love & support, for making me laugh more than I make you laugh & for accompanying me on my travels & being so welcoming to my kids, showing them why I love you so much.

FAQs

Who is Jamie Lisow? Jamie is a well-known comedian and regular panellist on Gutfeld! Is Jamie Lissow Greek? Jamie is not Greek. He is an American of white ethnicity. Is Jamie Lissow sober? Jamie is sober and has been going on with his career. How many kids do Jessica Lissow and Jamie Lisssow have? They share custody of their three children—Miles, Charles, and Briar Lissow. Who is Jessica Lissow? She is Jamie's ex-wife. The ex-couple met in 2004 in Fairbanks and wedded in 2009. They divorced in 2021 after 12 years of marriage. Is Jamie Lissow currently married? The popular comedian is married to Dr. Erika Aragona. What is the wedding date of Dr. Erika Aragona and Jamie Lissow? The couple married on 7 June 2025. Who is Dr. Erika Aragona? She is a certified family medicine physician and lecturer. Which college did Dr. Erika Aragona attend? She attended the University of Idaho, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Literature in 2006.

Jamie Lissow's wife, Dr. Erika, is an American family medical doctor and lecturer at Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine. They married in June 2025 after Jamie's divorce from his former wife Jessica Lissow.

