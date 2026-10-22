Thailand announced a visa-free policy covering 59 countries, opening its borders to millions of potential travellers

The new scheme includes a 30-day stay limit, with specific conditions attached to each eligible nationality

Officials outlined the full list of qualifying countries as part of a broader push to boost tourism numbers

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Thailand has announced a visa-free entry policy covering 59 countries, allowing nationals from those nations to enter the country without prior visa arrangements under a proposed 30-day rule.

The policy, which forms part of Thailand's wider effort to revitalise its tourism sector, sets out clear conditions for eligible travellers, including a maximum 30-day stay per visit.

Thailand lists 59 countries eligible for visa-free entry with 30-day stay rules. Photo credit: Drazen_ & BeeBright/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Authorities have confirmed that the listed countries were selected based on diplomatic and economic considerations.

Countries eligible for Thailand visa-free travel

The 59 nations on Thailand's approved list span multiple continents, covering countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa, and Oceania.

Among those listed are key tourism source markets, reflecting Thailand's intention to attract high-volume visitor flows from established and emerging travel corridors.

Travellers from eligible countries will be permitted to enter Thailand without a visa for stays of up to 30 days.

Officials noted that the arrangement is intended to reduce bureaucratic barriers and encourage short-term visits, particularly for leisure and business purposes.

Thailand's tourism ambitions

Thailand's move follows a broader regional trend of countries easing entry requirements to compete for international visitors.

The Thai government has positioned the visa-free scheme as a cornerstone of its post-pandemic recovery strategy, aiming to restore and surpass pre-2020 tourist arrival figures.

Authorities indicated that travellers making use of the visa-free arrangement must still comply with standard entry requirements, including holding a valid return ticket, proof of onward travel, and sufficient funds for the duration of their stay.

The scheme reflects Thailand's confidence in its appeal as a destination, from its beaches and cultural heritage sites to its food and hospitality industry, which collectively draw tens of millions of visitors annually.

Travellers from countries not included on the 59-nation list will continue to follow existing visa application procedures when planning a visit to Thailand.

UAE opens Golden Visa eligibility checking website

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE has launched an online portal allowing foreigners anywhere in the world to check whether they qualify for its Golden Visa.

With this, applicants receive a renewable residence visa valid for either five or ten years. Holders are not required to have a national sponsor.

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Source: YEN.com.gh