China Removes Transit Visa Requirements for Citizens of 2 Countries

China's National Immigration Administration announced a new transit visa-free policy for citizens of Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan on August 20, 2026

Eligible travellers can now pass through 65 designated Chinese ports for up to 240 hours without applying for a visa

The policy also grants qualifying travellers access to Hainan Province visa-free for up to 30 days under specific conditions

China has scrapped transit visa requirements for Vietnamese and Kyrgyz citizens, allowing nationals of both countries to pass through designated Chinese ports for up to 10 days without prior visa applications.

The National Immigration Administration (NIA) announced the policy on August 20, 2026, covering 65 entry and exit ports across the country, including major transport hubs in Beijing and Shanghai. Travellers who qualify may also enter Hainan Province visa-free for up to 30 days.

China grants Vietnamese and Kyrgyz travellers visa-free transit at 65 ports for 240 hours Image credit: Chip Somodevilla, oleksagrzegorz/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies under China's new transit policy

To be eligible, travellers must hold a valid ordinary passport and present a confirmed connecting ticket that clearly shows a departure date and onward itinerary to a third country or region.

The policy permits transit passengers to move within specified administrative areas and engage in short-term activities including tourism, business, and visits to family or friends.

The NIA said the new arrangements are intended to promote high-level openness and strengthen cooperation with neighbouring countries, making cross-border travel, trade, and investment more accessible.

Vietnam's growing role in Chinese tourism

The announcement builds on a series of visa concessions China has already extended to Vietnamese travellers. Since April 2026, Vietnamese nationals have been able to fly directly to Guilin without a visa, while Xishuangbanna has offered visa-free entry to Vietnamese tour groups.

The timing of the policy reflects Vietnam's rising significance to China's tourism sector. NIA data released on July 13 showed that Vietnam ranked as China's fourth-largest tourist source market in the first half of 2026, overtaking the United States, Japan, and Australia in visitor numbers to China during that period.

The expansion of visa-free access to Kyrgyzstan alongside Vietnam signals a broader effort by Beijing to ease movement for citizens of neighbouring countries as part of its wider diplomatic and economic engagement across the region.

China opens 135,000 job vacancies to foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that China had listed more than 135,000 job vacancies open to both Chinese citizens and foreign nationals.

The China Public Recruitment Website currently shows 135,180 active listings spread across 6,759 pages. The roles on offer cover a broad range of sectors.

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Source: YEN.com.gh