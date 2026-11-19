President John Dramani Mahama met American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather during the latter's visit to Ghana

Boxing great Azumah Nelson was present at the meeting, which was captured in a video that circulated widely on social media

Mayweather revealed plans to help develop young sporting talent in Ghana, with both boxing and football on his agenda

President John Dramani Mahama has drawn warm praise online after a video of his encounter with American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather circulated on social media, with viewers highlighting the Ghanaian leader's relaxed and unpretentious conduct during the meeting.

The footage, reshared on X by SIKAOFFICIAL on 20 November, showed Mahama, Mayweather and Ghanaian billionaire Cheddar gathered for a group photograph.

Mahama meets Floyd Mayweather in Ghana as Azumah Nelson joins them and the champion reveals plans to develop young talent in boxing and football. Image credit: CDR Afrca

Source: Getty Images

Also present was Ghanaian boxing icon Azumah Nelson, whose participation added another layer of significance to the occasion.

Mahama's moment with Mayweather

In the video, Mahama could be seen asking if everyone was in position before the photograph was taken, showing his concern for proper framing to ensure the picture turned out well.

Standing between Mayweather and Cheddar and wearing a broad smile, the president's relaxed composure struck viewers as a genuine display of warmth rather than the stiff formality often associated with official engagements.

The nature of the interaction drew attention online, with many praising Mahama for appearing at ease and personable in the company of one of the most recognisable athletes in the world.

Mayweather's plans for Ghana

Beyond the social occasion, Mayweather used his Ghana visit to outline ambitions that extend well past the boxing ring. Speaking in the video, the undefeated former world champion said he wanted to contribute to the development of young athletes in the country, with plans to build training facilities where talent can be nurtured.

"I'm here to help," Mayweather told Cheddar, adding that his interest was not confined to boxing alone, with football also forming part of his discussions during the visit.

The Ghana trip follows a stop in Nigeria, where Mayweather launched a youth boxing initiative in Abuja before continuing across to Accra. The dual-country engagement suggests a broader commitment to sport development across West Africa rather than a one-off promotional appearance.

Cheddar explains boxing legend's visit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cheddar had disclosed a surprising cultural reason behind his decision to bring undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to Ghana.

On meeting Mayweather, Cheddar explained that the boxer's flamboyant jewellery immediately reminded him of the Asante Kingdom's deep-rooted connection to gold.

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Source: YEN.com.gh