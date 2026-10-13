Wesley Girls’ High School old students have joined other schools in celebrating alumni called to the Bar in Ghana, and the school is marking something special

A well-known Instagram page shared a graphic of the alumnae together with a caption full of school pride, while another page highlighted the school’s achievement

Some politicians and a minister’s personal assistant were also among the new lawyers called at the same event, which was reportedly the largest ever held

Wesley Girls’ High School has become the latest school to celebrate its old students after 64 alumnae were called to the Bar in Ghana.

Wesley Girls’ High School has broken its own Call to the Bar record for a second year running. Image credit: 233 Legal/Ghana School of Law.

Source: Facebook

Schools across the country have been sharing photos of their alumni after the 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony, which was held in Accra on Friday, October 9, 2026.

Central University celebrated more than 60 Central Law School alumni on Facebook, while Opoku Ware School marked the achievement of 15 of its alumni.

Ghana National College also celebrated 14 old students, and Presbyterian University honoured 17 of its alumni.

The wave of tributes has now reached Wesley Girls’ High School, whose old students have been celebrated in a graphic shared online.

Campus Hype Crew shares Wesley Girls’ graphic

Instagram page Campus Hype Crew posted a graphic showing the faces of the 64 newly enrolled lawyers from Wesley Girls’ High School.

The graphic carried a congratulatory message from the school’s old girls’ association, which said it proudly celebrates the alumnae called to the Bar in 2026.

In the caption, the page also hailed the new lawyers and said the pride of Wesley Girls knows no limits.

The VOK, another Instagram page, reported that the Cape Coast school became the first Ghanaian senior high school to have 50 of its alumnae called to the Bar in a single ceremony in 2025.

Its latest batch of 64 alumnae at the 2026 Call to the Bar is said to have broken that record, according to the page.

The VOK posted the record-breaking Call to the Bar update for Wesley Girls’ High School on Instagram.

Politicians among the 1,568 new lawyers

Sam George, the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, was among the politicians called to the Bar at the 63rd ceremony.

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah was also called, according to Graphic Online. Davis Ansah Opoku, the Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, and Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, were also on the list.

The ceremony took place at the ICGC Christ Temple on Teshie Bush Road in Accra, as reported by YEN.com.gh.

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, who chairs the General Legal Council, described the 1,568 lawyers as the largest number called at a single ceremony, according to Graphic Online.

Okudzeto's personal assistant also called to the Bar

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Kofi Abotsi, personal assistant to Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, was among the new lawyers called to the Bar on October 9, 2026.

The 1957 News shared a video of the moment on Instagram, showing Abotsi receiving his certificate in a barrister’s wig and gown.

He then bowed before his boss and other dignitaries and shared a warm embrace in front of the packed auditorium.

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Source: YEN.com.gh