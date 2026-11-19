Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has shared major plans for Ghanaian sports, tourism and entertainment during a meeting with businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, known as Cheddar

In a video from Accra International Airport, the undefeated champion spoke about bringing concerts, shows and plenty of boxing events to the West African country

Mayweather also said he wants to help build facilities for young Ghanaian athletes, including footballers and boxers, sparking excitement among many social media users online

American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has shared major plans for Ghanaian sports, tourism and entertainment during his meeting with businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar.

Floyd Mayweather shares major plans for Ghanaian sports, tourism and entertainment during a meeting with businessman Cheddar in Accra. Photo source: @billisdifferent/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Mayweather arrived in Accra on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, after an earlier stop in Nigeria. Upon landing, he declared Ghana his home, with Cheddar among those who welcomed him.

Legacy Rise Sports, led by CEO Sharaf Mahama, facilitated the visit. His conversation with Cheddar has now offered a first look at what he hopes to achieve in the country.

Mayweather on tourism and events in Ghana

In a video shared by @billisdifferent on Instagram, Mayweather spoke about his vision for Ghana while chatting with Cheddar at the airport.

He said he wanted to bring more tourism to the country through big events. According to the boxer, concerts, shows and plenty of boxing could all be part of the plan.

Cheddar listened keenly as the American sports star laid out his ideas. No dates, venues or figures were mentioned in the video, but the conversation has already raised hopes among fans of the sport.

Watch Floyd Mayweather’s conversation with Cheddar below on Instagram:

Mayweather’s plans for young Ghanaian athletes

Beyond events, Mayweather said he wants to help develop young talent in Ghana. He spoke about building facilities where young athletes can train and grow.

The boxer noted that his plans are not limited to boxing, as football was also part of the conversation. “I’m here to help,” Mayweather told Cheddar in the video.

Before arriving in Ghana, he launched a youth boxing initiative in Abuja, Nigeria.

Mayweather’s Ghana plans spark reactions

Social media users largely welcomed Mayweather’s plans for Ghana, while a few insisted that proper funding would be key. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

@moses_adoyi_omachi said:

“Funding is everything.”

@miss_james_soul said:

“🔥🔥🔥🔥 Great and brilliant project.”

@secondsoutboxing said:

“Welcome 🙏🏾 🔥🔥 brilliant news 🗞️”

@okayshanell said:

“Love this innovation for Africa.”

@dansoberchie8 said:

“Thank you money 💰 Mayweather 👏👏👏👏 🇬🇭 welcome home brother 🙏👍✅”

Mayweather meets Sharaf Mahama over boxing event

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mayweather met Legacy Rise Sports head Sharaf Mahama at The Vynyard in Cantonments, Accra.

Cheddar and members of the boxer’s entourage were also present at the meeting. During the chat, Mayweather said, “We’re thinking about doing a huge match out here in Ghana.”

He added that Mahama would put the stamp on it. No date, venue or opponent has been confirmed for the proposed event.

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Source: YEN.com.gh