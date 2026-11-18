Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. met Sharaf Mahama and businessman Cheddar at The Vynyard in Cantonments, Accra

Mayweather expressed interest in staging a major boxing event in Ghana, though no date, venue or opponent has been confirmed

Mahama, who leads Legacy Rise Sports, is expected to play a central role if the proposed event moves forward

Floyd Mayweather Jr. touched down in Accra on November 18 and wasted little time connecting with key figures who could help bring a major fight night to Ghana.

The retired boxing icon met Sharaf Mahama, head of Legacy Rise Sports, at The Vynyard in Cantonments, Accra. Businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar, was also present alongside members of Mayweather's entourage.

Video from the gathering showed the group in a relaxed mood, exchanging pleasantries in what appeared to be a promising early-stage discussion.

Floyd Mayweather Links Up With Sharaf Mahama Ahead of Potential Boxing Event

Source: Getty Images

Mayweather eyes big fight in Ghana

The Accra meeting followed an earlier conversation between Mayweather and Cheddar during which the 49-year-old floated the idea of organising a high-profile bout on Ghanaian soil.

"We're thinking about doing a huge match out here in Ghana. You know, my brother right here, he's going to put the stamp on it, and we're going to make it happen," Mayweather said.

Watch the moment Sharaf linked up with Mayweather and Cheddar, as shared on X:

No opponent, confirmed date or venue has been announced, but the remarks alone have stirred considerable excitement among Ghanaian fight fans.

Mahama's Legacy Rise Sports is expected to be instrumental in driving the proposal forward should it gain momentum.

Ghana's boxing legacy sets the stage

Mayweather's interest arrives in a country with deep roots in the sport. Ghana has produced some of Africa's most celebrated fighters, among them Azumah Nelson, the three-weight world champion widely regarded as the continent's greatest-ever boxer.

Mayweather himself needs little introduction. He retired from professional boxing with a flawless 50-0 record, including 27 knockouts, having defeated Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo Alvarez across a career that made him one of the most commercially successful athletes in the history of the sport.

For Ghanaian boxing enthusiasts, the prospect of Mayweather headlining an event on home soil represents a potentially historic occasion, particularly if the conversations between him, Mahama and Cheddar lead to something concrete in the months ahead.

Cheddar explains Mayweather's visit to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, had explained the cultural reason for bringing boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to Ghana.

He told the former world champion that his love for gold and diamonds made him an Asante.

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Source: YEN.com.gh