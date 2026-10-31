The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled six-hour power interruptions across parts of Greater Accra and Eastern regions

ECG confirmed the outages will run from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on each of the four affected dates

Dozens of communities across both regions appear on ECG's schedule, including Somanya, Baatsonaa and Ashaiman

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a series of planned power interruptions affecting communities in the Greater Accra and Eastern regions, scheduled to run from Sunday, 1 November to Thursday, 5 November 2026.

The outages, which will last six hours each day, are set to occur between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm. ECG attributed the interruptions to ongoing maintenance works on its distribution network, describing them as necessary for improving service delivery to customers.

Dumsor: ECG Announces 6-Hour Power Outages in Parts of Ghana From November 1 to 5

Source: Facebook

ECG's Dumsor Schedule for November 2026

Four separate dates have been identified for the maintenance exercises, with different communities affected on each occasion.

On Sunday, November 1, areas including Legacy Girls, Akuse, Asutsuare, Volivo, Golden Exotics, Shine Field, Osuwem and Commandos Military Camp will be without power.

Tuesday, November 3, affects a wider stretch of communities, among them Kpong, Nuaso, Bana Hills, Krobo Girls, Somanya, Afienya, Goshen, Gbetsile and Tema International School, alongside several others in the Eastern Region.

Wednesday, November 4, targets areas such as Community 9 and 18, Marina Mall (Spintex), Baatsonaa, Ashaiman China Mall and Market, Valco Flat, Afienya Township and Ablekuma, among others.

The final day of disruption, Thursday, 5 November, covers Ensign College, University of Environmental Studies, Jericho, Roman Down, State School for the Deaf, Adjei Kojo and Kanewu.

Communities urged to prepare ahead of outages

ECG has described the interruptions as temporary and asked residents and businesses in the listed areas to put appropriate arrangements in place before their scheduled outage dates.

The announcement arrives against a backdrop of longstanding public sensitivity around power supply in Ghana.

The country endured severe and prolonged electricity shortages between 2012 and 2016, a crisis widely referred to as dumsor, and any news of planned outages continues to draw concern from households and commercial operators alike.

ECG explains power outage in Accra West

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a technical problem with ECG’s distribution network disrupted electricity supply to several communities in the Accra West Region on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

The power outage affected at least 16 areas, including Pokuase, Pobiman, Doblo Gonnor and Treba, as well as nearby neighbourhoods.

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Source: YEN.com.gh