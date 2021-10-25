51-year-old woman wows social media with her age-defying beauty; say she is 31

Nolwazi is a stunning local woman who has the country in awe at her ageless beauty as she's expected to turn 51 years old soon

Nolwazi shared a selfie online with a simple caption revealing her age but Saffas could not believe it

Her post has since gone viral and Mzansians are trying their best to prove that she's far younger than she claims to be

"Age is just a number" came in full force through @UnaMbo1's recent Twitter post. The stunning lady is going to be 51 years old but looks as if she's still in her early 30s. Black really does not crack!

Nolwazi shared a selfie online and Saffas are in absolute disbelief at her ageless beauty. Her simple caption that 51 years old is "loading" caught many off-guard but she was soon in her replies section proving that she is in fact that age.

Some social media users believed that her hands would give away her age but Nolwazi played along and shared images of her perfectly manicured fingers to prove them wrong.

Nolwazi's post was shared towards the end of the weekend and has already gone viral, gaining over 2 800 likes on the bird app.

Mzansi cannot believe that she's the age she claims to be

@SthembiD asked:

"Ma'am can I have your diet."

@Peter49092328 shared:

"31, not 51 wena."

@MashB123 tweeted:

"Don't play with us wena, hao. 34 years loading hao."

@NombuleloNkosi2 wrote:

"Do you mean 30? Beautiful."

@Salamin04369358 said:

"Looking good... Whatever you are doing is working for you, keep up the good work."

@JonahCrawford9 responded with:

"Impossible. Even 41 I will not believe it."

@tswakiMakhetha wrote:

"I want to be like you when I grow up.Whatever you're doing keep doing it."

@phililekhoza355 added in response:

"You do not even look 40."

@KwenaLess shared:

"Beauty at its best. Yoooh ausi Lwazi give our peers your recipe."

