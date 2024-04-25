TikTok star Asantewaa has shared a video with her newborn baby on Instagram

The video showed the mother happily cuddling the baby and singing

Many of Asantewaa's were happy seeing her son and shared heartwarming reactions

Ghanaian actress and TikTok sensation Asantewaa has delighted her fans by revealing her newborn son weeks after announcing her pregnancy and subsequent delivery.

Asantewaa made headlines a few weeks ago when she shared a heartwarming video of herself welcoming her first child after years of waiting.

Since then, she has kept her followers engaged with pictures and videos of her baby bump and even her private baby shower, during which she revealed the gender of her bundle of joy.

After spending a few months in the United States following the birth, Asantewaa recently returned to Ghana.

Although she was not initially seen holding her baby, it became evident that she had brought the newborn with her.

Asantewaa shows off her baby in latest video

In the latest video shared on her Instagram page, the beloved actress can tenderly cuddle her adorable baby boy, offering fans a long-awaited glimpse of the newest addition to her family.

The video showed Asantewaa cuddling and kissing the boy while smiling and singing. Sharing the video, the proud mother said:

"Time with my little captain ."

Ghanaians react to video of Asantewaa's son

The unveiling of Asantewaa's son has been met with an outpouring of joy and well-wishes from her fans, who have eagerly anticipated this moment.

prosberry3 said:

I pray every woman experiences such joy once or twice in a lifetime u might cry when ur baby kicks for the first time, knowing u have a full human within

iam_adwoasweetsweet said:

Motherhood is so priceless and beautiful ❤️

fiifi_annang said:

Herh God ehh … he be some guy man ehh ❤

Asantewaa hands over baby to Koo Fori

Earlier, Asantewaa shared a video of herself with veteran actor Koo Fori, in which he held on to a baby while she danced excitedly in the background.

The socialite recently announced that she was pregnant, with recent videos showing she had already given birth since the baby bump was no longer there.

In the comments section of the video shared on her TikTok page, many of her fans and followers were curious if the baby was hers.

