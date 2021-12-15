50+ feel-good quotes that will make you feel better about your day

Your wake-up mood determines your day. Sometimes a smile on the face in the morning is all you need to brighten your day. If you're feeling down, some feel-good quotes can put your mind at ease to start your day on a high note.

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Don't let all the negative energy consume you. Regardless of the situation, remaining positive is the virtue of a successful life. When you get to a moment of defeat, you might think that you aren't meant to be truly happy. In this and any other case, feel-good quotes stand between you and becoming motivated again.

Best feel-good quotes

If you find yourself in a bit of a mid-day slump, you need a few moments to re-energize yourself. Inspiring quotes can boost your spirits and refocus your day. Here are feel-good quotes to re-energize your day.

Feel-good Friday quotes

The best way to make your Friday memorable is to find motivation when you're craving a day off. A good quote can inspire you to face the day with a lot of enthusiasm. The following quotes will provide the motivational nudge you need for a bright Friday.

It's Friday morning, humankind. Don't frown. Let the monster see you smile

Friday sees more smiles. Unlike any other day of the week,

It's Friday! Time to create stories for Monday.

Oh! Friday is here again to share the love that was missing during the week.

Friday is a day to accomplish your goals for the week. Celebrate that which you set out to achieve at the beginning of the week

Friday is here. It's time to hang out with friends, have fun

Let me see your hands up if you're ready to do something you'll regret this weekend. You have my blessing.

Friday is the golden child. It is the superhero of the workweek. It is the welcome wagon to the weekend.

A fantastic way to spend a Friday night is making food.

Life is good, especially on a Friday

I don't care if Monday's blue, Tuesday's grey, and Wednesday too. Thursday, I don't care about you. It's Friday. I'm in love.

Fridays are the hardest since you're so close to freedom

On Friday, any music sounds better.

Finish your work Friday, finish your work, and be done. But then, I look forward to having fun at the weekend.

It's Friday night and time to be a hero. So it's time to rescue some wine trapped in a bottle.

Feel-good about yourself quotes

Self-love is a fundamental skill to generate the strength needed to love others. However, it doesn't portray a selfish act. Here is a collection of love yourself quotes for times when you feel like you're not good enough.

Who looks inside, who looks outside, dreams; awakes

Scarcity of self-value cannot be remedied by money, recognition, affection, attention, or influence

First finding the love within yourself and find the love you seek

Learn to rest in that place within you that is your true home

Since you were born an original work of art, always strive to stay original.

Don't overvalue what you are not and undervalue what you are.

You have to love yourself unconditionally.

Hollow heroes shall never be the reason to distract you from saving yourself.

Provided you know how powerful you are, love yourself, and dream bigger since you are very powerful

Make you feel better quotes

Sometimes you can feel the entire universe beating inside of you, wanting so badly to know about yourself. In that case, a few quotes can make you feel better about life. So here are a few inspirational quotes to help you understand your place in the world.

Every day is a good day, regardless of how bright or dark it is. It is a new opportunity to start a positive beginning in your life.

Peace starts with suffering, and freedom begins with confinement. Similarly, courage begins with fear, and strength begins with surrender. Every single mountain has its origin from beneath the earth so do you.

Even miracles are not immediate. Although it takes a little time, so do you.

Our past is not a mistake. Let's not mistake that for the truth

Self-courage doesn't always roar. Instead, it is the little voice at the end of the day that says I'll try again tomorrow.

Quotes on happiness

Irrespective of the day, the right quote can inspire and boosts your mood. So these happiness quotes might make your day a bit brighter.

The only thing to make you happy is, being happy and proud of who you are is and not who people think you are.

Appreciating and liking what you have is the recipe for a happy life, but not focusing on what you don't have.

The secret power of seeing happiness from common things brings happiness.

You cannot postpone happiness for the future.

Happiness is something you make for the present.

The only happiness in this life is to love and be loved.

Happiness cannot be owned, earned, worn, or consumed but is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love.

Happiness is a choice that you can choose to be happy. There's going to be stress in life, but it's your choice whether you let it affect you or not.

Your happiness behaves like a fragrance from a flower. It draws all good things towards you.

Happiness doesn't depend on any external conditions. Instead, our mental attitude governs it.

the power to choose what to accept is the only key to being happy is knowing you have

Quotes about positivity

Sometimes it takes a few positive quotes to lift someone's spirits. Words of encouragement can immediately turn around someone's day. Taking a moment to deliver a positive message can have a long-lasting effect on an individual. So what are 5 positive quotes? Here are the most common quotes to improve your day.

Inspiration comes from within yourself and no one else. You have to be positive. When you're positive, good things happen.

A simple smile on your face will make you have a spring in your step.

Embracing a positive atmosphere is what nurtures a positive attitude. You must take positive action.

Put your mind to something and maintain a positive attitude.

Nothing is impossible in this world.

A single positive thought can change your entire day.

Believe you can, and you're halfway there.

Success is a combination of a positive action plus positive thinking.

Don't focus on negative things. Instead, try focusing on positivity, and you will flourish.

It's time to turn every life situation into a positive one.

Life is worth living. Your belief will help create the fact.

The most susceptible are the most optimistic men in the world.

Surround yourself with positive people, and be a positive person.

With a positive mind, anything is better than negative nothing.

Feeling good quotes

Sometimes you need a collection of quotes that make you feel good when dealing with negativity. Feeling good quotes can bring joy to you during challenging times. So what are some feel-good quotes? Here are inspirational quotes to keep you pursuing your dreams.

Happiness is conveniences of pleasure that occur daily than in great pieces of good fortune that happen but are rare.

Remember, happiness is not an ideal of reason. It is imagination.

Learning to survive without some of the things you want is part of happiness.

A significant barrier to happiness is to expect too much. Embrace what you have.

Happiness is not all about having pain in the body or trouble in the mind.

Did you know that happiness is always a by-product and a matter of temperament?

You can never demand happiness from life. If you are not happy, better stop worrying about it. Instead, find out what treasures you can pluck from your brand of unhappiness.

What is the secret of happiness? It is to find a pleasant monotony.

There is no happiness in this life than love and being loved.

Happiness or unhappiness depends on the quality of the object to which we are attached by love.

Everyone goes through challenges in their own life's journey. Sometimes a tragic event can leave you feeling so down. However, sometimes it all takes a few encouragement quotes to brighten your day regardless of the reason. The most iconic lessons come from inspiring leaders who have adequate experience. Such feel-good quotes always leave some footprint on our minds.

