Serwaa Amihere has issued a public apology for the scandalous video of her that surfaced online weeks ago

The media personality said the video was from five years ago, and she had no idea how far-reaching her brand would be in the near future, stating that she was sorry

Many Ghanaians appreciated the apology and applauded her for being strong, sharing their admiration for her

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has issued a public apology for a video from her past that unexpectedly surfaced online. The video, which sparked a lot of controversies, dates back five years, according to Serwaa.

Serwaa Amihere expressed her remorse over the incident. She emphasised that the video was not reflective of who she is today nor does it align with the values she now upholds.

The apology was delivered with a level of sincerity that made many Ghanaians happy. The media personality delivered the statement on her social media pages.

The response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive. Ghanaians have taken to social media to voice their support, commending Amihere for her courage.

Ghanaians praise Serwaa

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

shegelabobor said:

Best way to Go. This should’ve come earlier like the matter die off already kraa.

justnotforyou7 commented:

cool but i personally think you owe no one an apology

chocolate_shot_it reacted:

Which video is that? What are you talking about?? We are lost oo.. we dont remember any video oo cos all what we remember is WE LOVE YOU

brahadams reacted:

I dey for you Dearest…. God knows the best … and all shall pass Serwaa. You will get back on your fit again.

sista.afia commented:

We love you Regardless ❤️

Throwback video of Serwaa

In another story, Serwaa Amihere shared a throwback video of her younger days reading news on live television for the first time.

In the video, the media personality looked skinny and a lot younger than she looks now, sparking reactions from Ghanaians.

In the comments section of the video, many people expressed surprise at the amazing transformation, physically and career-wise, Serwaa has undergone since then

