Jumia Ghana: Contact, location, branches, return policy

Since its establishment in 2014, Jumia has become Ghana's leading online shopping mall. You can shop for literally anything here. They have everything from electronics to men's and women's fashion to home and office furniture. In addition, Jumia Ghana offers great discounts for almost all the products they sell.

Online shopping has been made fun and affordable by Jumia Ghana. You can order anything from the comfort of your home or office and have it delivered anywhere around the country at your convenience. It has become so popular that it expanded its boundaries to other countries like Nigeria, Kenya, and Senegal. Below is all you need to know about Jumia online shopping in Ghana.

How to order on Jumia Ghana

Are you an online shopper in Ghana? Here are the simple steps on how to buy from Jumia Ghana.

Directly enter the item you are looking for in the search bar or browse the various categories on the homepage.

Click "buy now" on the product page to add an item to your cart,

View cart to see items in your cart and proceed to checkout.

Enter your email address and password if you are a current customer. Create an account with your email and password if you are a new customer.

Choose your delivery address, shipping, and payment method throughout the checkout process. Enter the voucher code if you have one, and click "add voucher."

Click "confirm order" to complete your order. Jumia express products from your order will be delivered in Accra within 24 hours.

Cancel an order on Jumia online shopping Ghana

You can decide to cancel an order probably because you had second thoughts or the order took too long. If you need to know how to cancel an order on Jumia Ghana, you can contact the customer care office to inform them of the cancellation.

You will talk to an agent who will assist you. It is important that before you call, you have all the necessary details regarding your package because the agent will need them. These details include your invoice number, the destination of the package and your details for verification. Whether the package has left the warehouse or not, the agent will help you and give you the required action.

You can also cancel your order via email or their Facebook page, although this might not be as fast. The other option would be to fill out a cancellation form on the website and wait for their response.

Jumia Ghana return policy

Jumia offers a return policy that enables you to return your product. You can do this through the contact centre, where you can either fill out a contact form or call the hotline for assistance. Once the return is approved, you schedule a pickup or drop off the product at the pickup stations with its original packaging.

You are then given a return slip as evidence once the product is inspected, followed by an initiation of the refund process. Your refund may be done either through a bank transfer or a voucher.

How to sell on Jumia Ghana

Selling online can help you as a vendor to connect with millions of buyers and therefore sell more products. If you are wondering how to sell on Jumia Ghana, you need to create an account with them.

The best thing is that registering and creating an account is free. You will only be charged a commission and a shipping fee contribution for each delivery. This information is readily available in the Jumia Vendor Hub.

After registering, you can manage your sales, add products, and update information on your products through the seller centre. It will enable you to keep track of orders and inventory to monitor your seller performance and join promotional campaigns. The centre is also where you list your products, so they appear live on the Jumia platform.

When a client orders your product, you need to get your order ready for shipment and delivery within 24 hours. Then, you deliver the products at either the VDO stations or their express service. After a sale, payments are made to you either through MTN Momo or deposited into your bank account.

Tracking your order after a purchase

If you are wondering how to track your order on Jumia Ghana, this is how you do it. Once your order is confirmed, you receive an order confirmation email. The email contains a "track your order" link that you can use to get information about the delivery time expected.

You can also use the product order number to track your order. The order number is written on the package tracking site enabling you to get your delivery information.

Jumia food Ghana

Jumia food Ghana has you covered if you are in a rush to prepare some meals. You can use a mobile device to browse the menus of the greatest vendors and place an order for home delivery thanks to the Jumia food app. All that is required is:

Select the location where you want us to deliver.

Browse shops that deliver near you.

Make an order, and it will be delivered to you in no time.

Where is Jumia located in Ghana?

Jumia Ghana's head office in Accra is situated along Boundary road in Accra, Ghana, in the Evita building. Evita building is opposite the American house. The head office opens from Monday to Friday with official working hours being 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Because it is an online store, the store's location is found all over the country through the various pickup points that are distributed in all the states.

Jumia Ghana branches

Because it is an online store, Jumia Ghana branches comprise pickup locations in every state for easy delivery to the buyer. Some of these locations include pickup locations in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, Cape Coast, Sunyani and, Sekodi-Takoradi. The following list of pickup locations across the country allows you to pick up your shipment.

Accra

Below are the pickup centres located in Accra.

Spintex center

Roman Ridge station

Makola center

Tema station

Legon center

Zenith College station

OLI-GEPAC Limited centre

FQ Logistics station

Engcando Logistics station

Prudence Decare centre

Lewaa Company Limited station

Prinfan Consult station

AA On-Point Logistics and Services station

Delary Beauty Saloon centre

Asomdwoe Ba Ventures station

Kumasi

Below are the pickup centers located in Kumasi.

Kumasi station

Bomso station

Stasia enterprise station - Patasi

Bernice Enterprise station

Migilord Unisex Boutique station

Mecus Fashion Design station

Favourite Phone Shop station

Stasia enterprise station

Charles Agape Trading Enterprise station - Adum

J-Let Owusu Enterprise station

Blessing Ventures station

Tamale

Below are the pickup areas in Tamale.

UDS Tamale area

Sweet Del Enterprise station

Sekondi-Takoradi

Below are the pickup area in Sekondi-Takoradi.

Takoradi Main station

Demenz Sevices centre

Jo'Cee Enterprise station

Benedict Hospital centre

RES Power Tools station

Cape Coast

Below are the pickup centres in Cape Coast.

UCC station

OKK Car Solutions station

Demenz Delivery Sevices station

Touchlife Global Foundation station

Golden Gate Barbering Saloon station

Simplex Ventures station

Catering and Cake Palace station

Ernest Consults station

Sunyani

Below is a pickup area in Sunyani.

Sunyani Main station

Jumia Ghana contact

Any inquiries are handled through their call centre for customer support. Call centres are available to help if you need assistance with delivery, order changes or cancellations, or even tracing a previously purchased item. Jumia Ghana's phone services are a way for you to seek help.

Hotline: 030 274 0630

030 274 0630 Email address: customer-service@jumia.com.gh and affiliateprogram@jumia.com.gh

When is Jumia black Friday 2022 in Ghana?

Promotions for Black Friday are still active. Some will continue through October 31, 2022. To find out about current discounts and offers on specific things, visit their website.

Online shopping has become the most popular and effective way of shopping because it offers a diverse choice of products from all over the world at just the click of a button. Jumia Ghana has made shopping so much easier since it is a one-stop shop for everything with deliveries all over Ghana.

