A lady used her parents' throwback photo to show how very beautiful her mother was at a young age

The lady wondered in a funny video how her father, with his looks, could easily convince her mother to date him

TikTokers said that it is good she is beautiful like her mum, as some said her father's persuasion must have been strong

A lady, @thacutegeminmee, has shared a throwback photo of her parents to appreciate her mother's beauty at a young age.

The lady said that she is yet to understand how a man like her dad could get such a beautiful woman.

Reacting to the throwback photo, some said love was different many years ago. Photo source: TikTok/@thacutegeminmee

Source: UGC

Amazing couple's throwback photo

Many people who saw her parents' throwback photo said it is good that the lady took after her mother's looks.

There were social media users who said that they could relate with her "confusion" as they often wonder about the same thing whenever they look at their parents.

Watch the video below:

Netizens share mixed opinions

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 900 comments with more than 61,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

Lunathi said:

"He promised her an aeroplane."

user3575741796713 said:

"The same thing I asked my mum o. God abeg."

regina said:

"I swear una need see my mum see beauty."

mejjah muffler said:

"The power of village elders."

Mathilda_ said:

"Be happy you are ur mom’s look alike."

Everise said:

"Those days marriages na by 'i know this family, his father is a good man'."

Oluwadamilola said:

"I wonder what would have happened if you resemble your Dad."

Mr Douglas said:

"E don tay wey soap Dey work."

official Mary said:

"When I show my Dad this video, he said na big boy dey use that shirt that your Dad wear that time."

Source: Legit.ng