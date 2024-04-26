The Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, is commemorating 25 years on the throne as the King of the Asante Kingdom

While April 26, 2024, marks the 25th anniversary, the formal silver jubilee celebration is scheduled for Akwasidaekese on June 12, 2024

Voice of KNUST posted the images of the king to amplify this momentous occasion on X, where peeps celebrated Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II

A youthful photo of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, has been shared alongside his most recent image as he marks 25 years as King of the Asante Kingdom.

Friday, April 26, 2024, marks 25 years since the enthronement of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. However, the silver jubilee anniversary will be celebrated on Akwasidaekese on June 12, 2024, at Dwabrem, Manhyia Palace.

Spectacular fireworks were launched in Kumasi on Thursday, April 25, to ring out the occasion ahead of Friday.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, born Nana Barima Kwaku Duah, is the 16th Asantehene (King of the Asante). The scion of the Asante Kingdom founder, Osei Tutu l, ascended the Golden Stool on April 26, 1999.

Voice of KNUST celebrates Otumfuo

posted images of the throwback and recent pictures to amplify the revered king's significant milestone.

''CELEBRATING GREATNESS Today marks exactly 25 years since the Great Chancellor of the prestigious KNUST, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu, legally ascended to become the Monarch of the Ashanti Kingdom of Ghana. Congratulations, Nana Chancellor,'' the caption read on X.

Netizens reacted to the admirable images of the renowned King on X.

Reactions follow the pictures of the Asantehene

The throwback and recent pictures of Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II drew praise for the revered king.

@mb_ricchest wrote:

Nana wo nkwa so ooooo. Piaaaaaaaaaw!

@EOA_Braintech wrote:

Ɔtekɔkɔɔsoɔ.

