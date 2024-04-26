Ypee, in a post on his Facebook page, stated that rap was dying in Ghana because most rappers were switching to singing

He mentioned that rap music was no longer profitable in Ghana, accounting for the switch by most rappers in the music scene

In recent times, rappers like Amerado, Kofi Kinaata, Fameye and King Paluta, among others, have incorporated singing into their music

Ghanaian rapper Ypee has expressed his concerns about the future of rap music in Ghana. He suggested that the genre was losing its grip on the music industry as more and more rappers were transitioning to singing.

The rapper pointed out that the profitability of rap music has declined, leading to a significant shift in the style of most rappers. The lack of profitability, he believes, is the primary reason why many rappers are now incorporating singing into their music.

Several well-known rappers, including Amerado, Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, and King Paluta, have in recent times adapted their style, switching from hardcore rap to a more commercial form of music. Fameye, for instance, started his career as a rapper but later switched to singing.

Ypee sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Náñâ Bã Álóló Gh said:

Buh rappers hold the most prestigious awards in Gh. They put Gh on the map more than any genre of music

ulz Boss commented:

I’ve been saying this everyday and I’m happy a hardcore rapper like Ypee is also saying the same

Yaw Websyte wrote:

It's real talk, but it's so sad, Chale!!!! I’m still a rapper, and rap will sell me and I will make a lot of money from it bruh

Tony Yaayo King said:

In Ghana, here Rap doesn’t go far compared to singing, my point of view

Ypee's mansion

In another story, Ypee, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, showed off his mansion as he stood in the middle of the compound.

The entire compound of the edifice was completely tiled, with a large swimming pool at the corner.

The rapper, who seemed very happy to be home, danced in the middle of his home and captioned the video "Back home."

