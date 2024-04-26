The Ghana Hajj Board has released the flight dates for Muslim devotees attending the pilgrimage in Mecca

The flights will follow the traditional order with flights from Tamale leaving first before those from Accra follow

The Hajj board has put in place teams to handle the pilgrims who will be visiting the Saudi Arabia

The Ghana Hajj Board has unveiled the flight schedules for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage.

Alhaji Farouk Hamza, the Executive Secretary, confirmed that the traditional order of Tamale flights preceding those from Accra will be adhered to.

The first flight from Tamale will leave on Tuesday, May 28.

The pilgrimage kicks off with the first of nine flights departing from the Northern Regional capital on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, bound for Madina, Saudi Arabia.

Subsequent flights from Tamale are scheduled for May 29th and 30th, with the final departure slated for May 31st.

Accra flights commence on June 2nd, followed by additional departures on June 3rd and 4th.

The fourth and fifth flights leave Accra on June 5th and 6th, respectively, all bound for Madina, Saudi Arabia.

Prospective pilgrims are urged to reach out to any of the 42 accredited agents or visit the Ghana Hajj Board at the Hajj Village in Accra for assistance.

Meanwhile, security measures have been intensified to safeguard the well-being of Ghanaian pilgrims in the Holy Land, particularly in light of past challenges posed by individuals misusing non-Hajj visas.

Pilgrims can expect comprehensive amenities including two meals daily, medical care, comfortable accommodation, and transportation in Saudi Arabia.

Spiritual guidance will be provided by a team of Islamic clerics, while orientation programs will educate pilgrims, especially first-time international travelers, on the rituals and health practices during the month-long spiritual journey in Saudi Arabia.

Climate change poses health risk to hajj pilgrims

YEN.com.gh reported on how climate change and global warming had impacted hajj pilgrims in the recent years.

The hajj pilgrimage can be physically draining even in ideal conditions, but worshippers this year face an added challenge: scorching sun and temperatures rising to 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit).

Muslims who have flocked to western Saudi Arabia for the five-day ritual, most of which takes place in the open air, have been confronted with a stark reminder of how warming trends are exacerbating what was already a very hot desert climate.

Islam forbids men from wearing hats once the hajj rites start, and many have been seen trying to shield themselves with umbrellas, prayer mats and even, in one case, a small bucket filled with water. Women are obliged to cover their heads with scarves.

The result is a daunting endurance test, though pilgrims generally shy away from complaining.

