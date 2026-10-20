Ireland's Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy announced the removal of appeal rights for all short-stay (type C) visa refusals from 1 June 2026

The policy change affects most short-stay applicants, though third-country nationals covered by the EU Free Movement Directive retain their appeal rights

Instead of appealing a refusal, unsuccessful applicants are now directed to submit a fresh visa application based on the reasons given for their rejection

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Ireland has removed the right to appeal for applicants refused a short-stay visa, with the new policy taking effect on 1 June 2026.

Ireland announces the refusal to grant visa appeal rights for some foreigners

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Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy announced the shift, which eliminates the appeals route for all type C (short-stay) visa refusals. One group is exempt from the change: third-country nationals who fall within the scope of the EU Free Movement Directive will continue to access the appeals process as before.

What the Change Means for Refused Applicants

Under the previous arrangement, anyone turned down for a short-stay visa could formally contest that decision through a structured appeals process. That route has now closed for short-stay refusals issued on or after 1 June 2026. Decisions made before that date remain eligible for appeal under the old rules.

In place of an appeal, the Irish government is now directing unsuccessful applicants to lodge a new application, using the reasons stated in their refusal notice as a guide for strengthening their case.

Minister Brophy defended the decision on practical grounds, noting that short-stay visas are often tied to a specific occasion.

"In many cases, short-stay visas are for a specific trip, a holiday, a family visit, or an event, and by the time the appeal is decided, that opportunity has often passed," he said.

He added:

"This change is about being practical and making better use of our resources. Instead of a lengthy appeals process, applicants will have the option to submit a new application and get a decision much more quickly."

Long-Stay Visa Appeals Remain Unaffected

The policy shift does not extend to long-stay (type D) visa categories. Family applications (excluding visit family visas), employment visas, and long-term study visas all retain their existing appeal rights without any change.

The government also expects the reform to benefit long-stay applicants indirectly. With dedicated appeals officers no longer assigned to short-stay cases, more capacity becomes available for the more complex long-stay decisions, which Irish authorities say should reduce waiting times across the board.

Notably, the change required no amendments to existing legislation and took effect immediately upon announcement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh