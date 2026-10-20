Malaysia's Residence Pass - Talent programme requires foreign workers to earn a minimum basic monthly salary of RM15,000 to qualify

Applicants must have worked in Malaysia for at least three years without interruption and hold a valid Employment Pass

The 10-year renewable permit gives successful applicants the freedom to change employers without reapplying for a new work visa

Malaysia has outlined the earnings threshold foreign professionals must meet to qualify for its long-term residence permit, bringing fresh attention to a scheme that has been running for over a decade.

Malaysia announces minimum salary for foreign workers to get residence pass.

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Malaysia's residence pass-talent requirements

The Residence Pass-Talent (RP-T), introduced in April 2011 and managed by TalentCorp alongside the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Immigration Department of Malaysia, allows eligible foreign professionals to live and work in the country for up to ten years, with the possibility of renewal once that period expires.

To be considered, applicants must earn a basic monthly salary of at least RM15,000, roughly equivalent to GH₵43,000. This figure covers base pay only and does not account for allowances or bonuses.

Beyond salary, candidates must have been continuously employed in Malaysia for no fewer than three years at the point of application. They must also hold a valid Employment Pass with more than three months remaining on it, possess a Malaysian income tax file number, and have paid income tax for at least two consecutive years.

Educational background is another consideration. A diploma from a recognised institution is the minimum academic requirement, though a Bachelor's, Master's, or doctoral degree in any field is equally acceptable. A professional or competency certificate from a recognised body also meets this criterion. In addition, applicants must have accumulated at least five years of work experience in total.

Why the residence pass was created

The RP-T was designed with a specific goal in mind: to give highly skilled expatriates a more secure foothold in Malaysia's economy. Shorter work permits can create uncertainty for professionals who have built careers and lives in the country, and the residence pass addresses this by offering a longer, more stable arrangement.

The scheme deliberately targets professionals who are already active contributors to the formal economy, using salary levels, tax records, and sustained employment as its filters rather than opening eligibility to entry-level workers.

One of the most practical advantages of the RP-T for those who qualify is the ability to switch employers without going through a new Employment Pass application, a flexibility that standard work visas in Malaysia do not typically offer. For skilled foreign workers already based in the country who meet all the stated requirements, this represents a meaningful step towards greater professional and personal stability.

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Source: YEN.com.gh