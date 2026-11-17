An old interview video of Baby Boy actor Jamaica Ja'Toi has resurfaced on social media after news broke of his death on November 15, 2026

In the footage, the Jamaican actor spoke candidly about his exhaustion and made a striking statement about his feelings on death

His close friend Cer Collins confirmed Ja'Toi's passing and disclosed the final voice message the actor sent just weeks before he died

Jamaica Ja'Toi, the Jamaican actor best known for his role in the 2001 film *Baby Boy*, died in November 2026 at the age of 58, and an old interview video in which he discussed his health struggles has since gone viral across social media.

Jamaica Ja'Toi's old video speaking about his health struggles resurfaces after his death at 58. Image credit: Jamaica Ja'Toi

Source: Facebook

In the footage shared on social media, Ja'Toi spoke openly about his condition and made an emotional statement about his thoughts on death.

"And I want you to hear this. I want you to hear this clearly. I'm never going to do anything to my life. But I don't care if I go to sleep and not wake up again. I'm tired," he said.

During the conversation, the interviewer asked him whether his exhaustion was connected to his health problems.

"Is this also from health issues as well?" the person asked.

The actor responded,

"All of it."

His remarks have drawn renewed attention following reports of his death, with some social media users revisiting the footage to understand what he had been going through before his passing.

However, the resurfaced video does not establish the cause of his death, and there has been no official confirmation that his health struggles contributed to his passing.

The X video of Jamaica Ja'Toi speaking about his health condition is below.

Cer Collins confirms Ja'Toi's death

His close friend Cer Collins confirmed the news in a Facebook tribute on Monday, 16 November 2026.

Collins also disclosed that his last contact with the actor came on 1 November 2026, when he received a voice message from Ja'Toi containing the words,

"I Love You."

Jamaica Ja'Toi's legacy in 'Baby Boy'

Jamaica Ja'Toi earned lasting recognition for his portrayal of Já Toú in John Singleton's 'Baby Boy', playing a hairstylist caught up in a memorable $40 exchange with Tyrese Gibson's character, Jody.

The scene eventually took on a life of its own online, becoming a widely shared meme years after the film's release.

Beyond his on-screen work, Ja'Toi served as an executive assistant to the late director John Singleton and contributed to various other entertainment projects throughout his career.

The resurfaced interview has deepened the outpouring of emotion surrounding his death, offering fans a glimpse into the personal battles the actor faced in his final years.

Co-founder of Pizza Hut dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Pizza Hut co-founder Dan Carney, who died at 95 in Wichita, Kansas, after helping build the restaurant chain with his brother Frank.

The brothers started with a $600 loan from their mother in 1958, while Carney also spent five decades supporting the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh