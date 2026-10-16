The Irish government updated its immigration rules, removing visa-free entry for nationals of three countries from 2026

Citizens of Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia must now obtain travel authorisation before entering Ireland

The new rules apply to all passport types, including diplomatic passports, as well as transit passengers at Irish airports

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Ireland has withdrawn visa-free travel privileges for citizens of Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia, introducing mandatory pre-travel authorisation for nationals of these three countries.

The Irish government confirmed the policy change as part of a broader revision of its immigration framework, with the updated rules taking effect in 2026.

Ireland government ends visa-free access for citizens of 3 countries from 2026. Photo credit: RALF HIRSCHBERGER/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Under the new requirements, affected nationals must obtain formal travel documentation before leaving their home countries, a step that was not previously necessary.

Who the new Irish visa rules affect

The regulations cast a wide net, covering not only ordinary passport holders but also individuals travelling on diplomatic or service passports.

Crucially, the rules extend to transit passengers who pass through Irish airports while en route to other destinations, meaning that even a brief stopover now triggers the visa requirement.

Grace period for early bookings

Irish authorities put in place a transitional arrangement for travellers who had already made flight reservations before the enforcement date.

Those who could present valid carrier documentation confirming their booking were permitted to enter Ireland without prior authorisation, provided their plans were in place before the policy came into force.

Anyone who booked travel after the official rollout date, however, must secure the necessary clearance before departure, regardless of when they intend to arrive in the country.

The changes reflect a tightening of border controls that mirrors similar adjustments seen across European countries in recent years, as governments reassess which nationalities qualify for exemption-based entry into their territories.

UK lists foreigners eligible for military

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the UK Ministry of Defence announced the Armed Forces Foundation Scheme, a paid gap year programme that was set to launch in March 2026.

The first cohort of around 150 participants trained across the Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force with no obligation to pursue a full military career.

The scheme was modelled after Australia's ADF Gap Year programme, which the UK's Strategic Defence Review had flagged as an exciting example to follow.

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Source: YEN.com.gh