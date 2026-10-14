Lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi sparked panic on Wednesday, October 14, after sharing a post about gospel singer Toluwanisings on Instagram

Gospel singer Lanre Alewilese publicly urged people to keep praying and stop sharing the posts as the claims remained unverified

No official statement from Toluwanisings' family had been issued to confirm or deny the reports at the time of filing

Nigerian gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, widely known as Toluwanisings, became the subject of a social media storm on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, after a post by prominent lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi triggered widespread panic and confusion online.

Popular legal practitioner Lanre Alewilese urges the public to pray for Toluwanisings as death rumours remain unverified. Image credit: Toluwanisings/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Olajengbesi, who convenes the Coalition of Public Interests Lawyers and Advocates (COPA) and is currently seeking the Osun Oriade-Obokun Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives, shared a photo of the Toluwanisings on his Instagram page alongside a message that many interpreted as an announcement of her death.

"My God! What a life! No, Lord! We plead for Your mercy upon Toluwanisings. I am deeply troubled by the deaths of young men and women. This is not God's plan for us. We say no to untimely death!" Olajengbesi wrote.

The post surfaced shortly after unverified rumours about the singer had begun making rounds online.

The reaction was swift and deeply divided. Gospel singer Lanre Alewilese was among the first public figures to respond, urging people to exercise caution rather than accept the claims at face value.

"Let's keep praying ejooorrr. We're still trusting God. Kindly stop the posting. Adura ni a need bayiii," he wrote, appealing to followers to focus on intercession rather than speculation.

Many fans expressed anger that such a sensitive claim had been circulated without verified information, arguing the post was sowing unnecessary fear.

At the time of filing this report, no official statement had been released by Toluwanisings' family to either confirm or deny the reports.

Social media users react to Toluwanisings' rumour

Nigerians flooded the comments section with a range of responses, from disbelief to frustration:

@theofficialk.u.s.h wrote:

"Pls take down this post. HE IS NOT DEAD"

@adesinaronke1952 commented:

"Why post this, raising fear and confusion."

@iamferanmi_2705 said:

"Pls take it down; this is fake now"

@boyebest reacted:

"No ooo! No no... it can't be. No baba. Please. 🙏"

@temitayo__oluwadamilola wrote:

"Barrister Pelumi, this isn't nice of you at all! People are trusting God for a miracle, and you post something like this for engagement or what? I thought highly of you, honestly"

@olajiretwins shared:

"Kaiii. Let's intercede; we still trust God!"

@the_portable_temitee stated:

"He's alive; you guys should stop spreading fake news"

An eyewitness account from the hospital sparks concern over Toluwanisings, as Pelumi Olanjengbesi and Woli Agba react. Image credit: Toluwanisings/FB

Source: UGC

Toluwanisings' rumour: Eyewitness shares what he saw

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that concern mounted online over the condition of Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings after a witness described an emotional scene at a hospital that has since become linked to reports about the musician.

A Nigerian man who goes by the X handle @EnnyUtd shared the account while accompanying his wife to a hospital for antenatal care.

He described watching a car pull up hurriedly, carrying what he identified as a well-known gospel figure. The people who arrived with the individual were visibly distressed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh