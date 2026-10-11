US Names Foreigners Eligible to Join its Military Without American Citizenship

The US government published official requirements for non-citizens wishing to enlist in its military forces

Green Card holders must also meet a specific English language requirement before they can be considered for service

The US government addressed a widespread misconception about using military enlistment as an immigration route

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The United States government has published official guidance outlining which non-citizens are legally permitted to serve in its military, clarifying the conditions that must be met before an application can be considered.

US guidance sets Green Card and English fluency requirements for non-citizens seeking military enlistment Image credit: Aaron Schwartz, MoMo Productions/Getty Images

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The requirements appear on USA.gov, the US government's official information portal, and confirm that while American citizenship remains the standard basis for enlistment, a defined category of non-citizens is also eligible under certain conditions.

Requirements for non-citizen enlistment

According to the published guidance, applicants who are not US citizens must satisfy two conditions simultaneously.

First, they must hold a valid US Permanent Resident Card, commonly referred to as a Green Card. Second, they must be able to speak, read and write English fluently.

The government made clear that neither condition alone is sufficient. A Green Card holder who cannot demonstrate full English proficiency does not qualify, and English fluency without permanent resident status is equally disqualifying. Both requirements must be met before an application can proceed.

Military service is not an immigration route

Alongside the enlistment criteria, the US government used the guidance to directly address a common misconception: that joining the military can serve as a means of entering the United States or securing immigration benefits.

The official position is that individuals cannot use military enlistment as a pathway to gain entry into the country or obtain a visa. The clarification is particularly significant given the sustained global interest in legal routes to US residency, including among African nationals exploring migration options.

The guidance does not outline any exceptions to this rule, and no alternative visa or entry categories linked to military service were referenced in the published material.

Spain announces military recruitment for foreign citizens

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain had opened military enlistment to foreigners from 18 eligible countries.

The Ministry of Defence has, however, set out a detailed list of conditions that candidates must satisfy before they can join the Spanish armed forces.

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Source: YEN.com.gh