“Halala Doc”: Mzansi Truly Inspired by Man Who's Celebrating His PhD at 29

- South Africans are truly inspired by Dr Tiyiselani Ndukwana who has just bagged his PhD at the tender age of 29

- The Tshwane University of Technology graduate, Ndukwani, says he was referred to as a "Dr" by his friends before even registering for his degree

- Ndukwana’s influential story has attracted good reactions from his peers and many have congratulated him on such a fine achievement

Dr Tiyiselani Ndukwani is an inspiring man as he just clinched his PhD at the age of 29 and the Tshwane University of Technology graduate has shared his story. Ndukwani says he is now a role model to his students and friends.

The proud man is a lecturer at Rosebank College, according to his bio, and says he was referred to as "Dr" even before bagging his first degree.

He says that motivated him to go and register because he didn’t want to disappoint his peers. His story has been documented by Varsity World via Facebook.

Said Ndukwani as per the post:

"I am a role model to many people, my students and my friends. My students started calling Dr before I even registered for this degree. This motivated me to register for PhD because I didn't want to disappoint them.

“I had financial problems during my studies, the salary I receiving was not enough to pay for my fees and also sustain my family. I then received funding from NRF during my second year and the situation become better. I want to thank NRF for financial assistance.

“Another challenge was that it was not easy to do my studies while working. I had to do my school work at night after work and as a result, I do not get enough time to rest. I was not always there for my family because much of my time was spent on work and my studies.

“I want to thank my family for the support and understanding my absence when they needed me.I obtained PhD in Linguistics from TUT at the age of 29. I am also working for TUT Pretoria Campus.- Dr Tiyiselani Ndukwani”

Mzansi has reacted to Ndukwani’s story

@Clinton Chiruta said:

“Congratulations and indeed you are such a role model. Halala!”

@Mohau Luvhengo said:

“Finally Doc got his qualification! Congratulations sir! Rosebank College campus students were really lucky to have you! I remember being in your class for ITSA and I must say you mastered the lecturing! Finally proud to call you Dr Ndukwani.”

@Lebo Lepheana said:

“I'm motivated. I'm 28 doing my second year in honours. Congratulations for obtaining such at an early age.”

@Destiny Pule said:

“I have no words, you're such an inspiration.”

@Miyi Chauke said:

“Congratulations doctor waka hino mahi tlakusa wee.”

Stunning lady bags distinctions

Briefly News recently reported that a young lady, Dr Ola Sandra Ndukwe, has reaped the fruits of hard work as she graduated with distinctions in internal medicine.

Taking to her Twitter page to celebrate her win, Dr Ndukwe said she bagged seven awards, including best in paediatrics, biochemistry and physiology. Expressing gratitude on the social media platform, she said it was impossible for her to contain her joy.

In her words: "I'm super grateful. I can't contain my Joy. CONGRATULATIONS to me."

@LordJaggy said:

