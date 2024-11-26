Global site navigation

Hudson Yang's biography: Everything we know about the young actor's life and career
by  Tatiana Thiga 5 min read

Hudson Yang is rapidly becoming iconic in the entertainment sector, attracting the audience with his exceptional skills and personality. As an up-and-coming actor, he has established himself in Hollywood, demonstrating his abilities in various roles. Dive into Hudson Yang's journey from a rising talent to a celebrated figure in television and film.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Hudson Yang is a film producer, investor, and actor from the United States. He played Eddie Huang, the lead in the ABC television series Fresh Off the Boat, from 2015 until 2020. He is also known for his roles in The Sisterhood of Night (2014) and Run & Gun (2022).

Hudson Yang's profile summary

Full nameHudson David Yang
GenderMale
Date of birth24 October 2003
Age21 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signScorpio
Place of birthBrooklyn, New York City, United States
Current residenceCambridge, Massachusetts, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAsian
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'2"
Height in centimetres188
Weight in pounds188
Weight in kilograms85
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
Relationship statusSingle
FatherJeff Yang
MotherHeather Ying
SiblingsSkyler Yang
EducationHarvard University, New York Performing Arts Academy, NEST+m
ProfessionProducer, actor, entrepreneur
Net worth$1 million–$5 million
Instagram@hudsonyang
Facebook@HudsonDavidYang

Hudson Yang's biography

Hudson Yang was born in Brooklyn, New York City, United States, to Jeff Yang and Heather Ying. His dad, Jeff Yang, is a US-based author, businessman, journalist, and media strategist.

He authored the Tao Jones article for The Wall Street Journal and previously wrote the Asian Pop section for the San Francisco Chronicle. Yang's mother, Heather Ying, is a physician deputy in cardiothoracic surgery. His parents divorced in 2013.

Hudson grew up alongside his brother Skyler Yang. What race is Hudson Yang? He is of Asian-American descent.

Educational background

Yang was educated in New Explorations into Science Technology + Math (NEST+M) and the New York Performing Arts Academy's "FutureStar" Program until 2015. Where does Hudson Yang go to college? In 2021, he was accepted into Harvard University's class of 2025.

Facts about Hudson Yang
Top-5 facts about Hudson Yang. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: UGC

What was Hudson Yang's SAT score?

The American actor did not take the SAT due to the pandemic. Harvard, on the other hand, does not have a strict SAT requirement. However, according to PrepScholar, Harvard expects at least 1500 to be considered.

What is Hudson Yang's Harvard major?

He majors in psychology at Harvard University. Hudson balances his academic pursuits with his participation in the entertainment world.

How old is Hudson Yang?

Hudson Yang's age is 21 years in 2024. He was born on 24 October 2003, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Hudson is an American actor, producer, and entrepreneur. He started his acting career in the 2014 movie The Sisterhood of Night and has subsequently appeared in other films and TV shows, such as Sofia the First (2018) and Honor Student (2022).

Hudson Yang's movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb page, the American producer has 12 acting credits. They include;

YearMovie/TV showRole
2024Extremely Unique DynamicHudson Yang
2023Honor StudentJeremy Chue
2022Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick RulesLarry (voice)
2022Run & GunCal
2015–2020Fresh Off the BoatEddie Huang
2019The Lion GuardBaliyo (voice)
2019Where's Waldo?Liu (voice)
2018Sofia the FirstOctavio (voice)
2017HumCho
2017Disney Channel Stars: DuckTales Theme SongHudson Yang
2016Liv and MaddieFrankie Chang
2014The Sisterhood of NightHenry Huang

In 2018, Hudson and his dad partnered in a Vietnamese eatery in Los Angeles, California. He is also the executive producer for the 2023 film Honour Student.

How much is Hudson Yang worth?

According to Ameba Ownd and RNN, Hudson Yang's net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. He has earned his income through his acting, producing, and business career.

Hudson Yang's weight loss journey

There is no public information available regarding Hudson Yang's weight loss experience. However, there have been assertions that he was under pressure to reduce weight while on the Fresh Off The Boat.

Hudson Yang is at the McDonald's activation at Jacob Javitz Center in New York City
Hudson Yang stops by the McDonald's activation during the 2024 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javitz Center on 18 October 2024 in New York City. Photo: Marleen Moise
Source: Getty Images

How tall is Hudson Yang?

Hudson Yang's height is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall. Yang weighs approximately 188 pounds or 85 kilograms.

FAQs

  1. Who is Hudson Yang? He is a film producer, investor, and actor from the United States. He is known for his roles in Fresh Off the Boat.
  2. How old is Hudson Yang? Hudson is 21 years old as of 2024, having been born on 24 October 2003.
  3. What nationality is Hudson Yang? He holds an American citizenship.
  4. Who is Hudson Yang's father? His dad is Jeff Yang, an American businessman, author, journalist, and media strategist.
  5. What is Hudson Yang doing now? He is a Harvard University student and participates in the entertainment world.
  6. What is Hudson Yang studying at Harvard? He is majoring in psychology.
  7. What is Hudson Yang's height? He is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall.

Hudson Yang is a film producer, investor, and actor from the United States. He is widely recognised for his roles in the ABC's television series Fresh Off the Boat (2015–2020). Hudson is currently studying psychology at Harvard University.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Jack Black's wife. Jack Black is an American singer, songwriter, comedian, and actor famous for his roles in family and comic films and his voice work in animation.

Jack Black's wife, Tanya Haden, is a singer-songwriter, artist, and musician from the United States. She is one of three daughters of Ellen David and jazz bassist Charlie Haden. Read the article to learn more about her.

