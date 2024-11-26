Hudson Yang's biography: Everything we know about the young actor's life and career
Hudson Yang is rapidly becoming iconic in the entertainment sector, attracting the audience with his exceptional skills and personality. As an up-and-coming actor, he has established himself in Hollywood, demonstrating his abilities in various roles. Dive into Hudson Yang's journey from a rising talent to a celebrated figure in television and film.
Hudson Yang is a film producer, investor, and actor from the United States. He played Eddie Huang, the lead in the ABC television series Fresh Off the Boat, from 2015 until 2020. He is also known for his roles in The Sisterhood of Night (2014) and Run & Gun (2022).
Hudson Yang's biography
Hudson Yang was born in Brooklyn, New York City, United States, to Jeff Yang and Heather Ying. His dad, Jeff Yang, is a US-based author, businessman, journalist, and media strategist.
He authored the Tao Jones article for The Wall Street Journal and previously wrote the Asian Pop section for the San Francisco Chronicle. Yang's mother, Heather Ying, is a physician deputy in cardiothoracic surgery. His parents divorced in 2013.
Hudson grew up alongside his brother Skyler Yang. What race is Hudson Yang? He is of Asian-American descent.
Educational background
Yang was educated in New Explorations into Science Technology + Math (NEST+M) and the New York Performing Arts Academy's "FutureStar" Program until 2015. Where does Hudson Yang go to college? In 2021, he was accepted into Harvard University's class of 2025.
What was Hudson Yang's SAT score?
The American actor did not take the SAT due to the pandemic. Harvard, on the other hand, does not have a strict SAT requirement. However, according to PrepScholar, Harvard expects at least 1500 to be considered.
What is Hudson Yang's Harvard major?
He majors in psychology at Harvard University. Hudson balances his academic pursuits with his participation in the entertainment world.
How old is Hudson Yang?
Hudson Yang's age is 21 years in 2024. He was born on 24 October 2003, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.
Career
Hudson is an American actor, producer, and entrepreneur. He started his acting career in the 2014 movie The Sisterhood of Night and has subsequently appeared in other films and TV shows, such as Sofia the First (2018) and Honor Student (2022).
Hudson Yang's movies and TV shows
According to his IMDb page, the American producer has 12 acting credits. They include;
|Year
|Movie/TV show
|Role
|2024
|Extremely Unique Dynamic
|Hudson Yang
|2023
|Honor Student
|Jeremy Chue
|2022
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
|Larry (voice)
|2022
|Run & Gun
|Cal
|2015–2020
|Fresh Off the Boat
|Eddie Huang
|2019
|The Lion Guard
|Baliyo (voice)
|2019
|Where's Waldo?
|Liu (voice)
|2018
|Sofia the First
|Octavio (voice)
|2017
|Hum
|Cho
|2017
|Disney Channel Stars: DuckTales Theme Song
|Hudson Yang
|2016
|Liv and Maddie
|Frankie Chang
|2014
|The Sisterhood of Night
|Henry Huang
In 2018, Hudson and his dad partnered in a Vietnamese eatery in Los Angeles, California. He is also the executive producer for the 2023 film Honour Student.
How much is Hudson Yang worth?
According to Ameba Ownd and RNN, Hudson Yang's net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. He has earned his income through his acting, producing, and business career.
Hudson Yang's weight loss journey
There is no public information available regarding Hudson Yang's weight loss experience. However, there have been assertions that he was under pressure to reduce weight while on the Fresh Off The Boat.
How tall is Hudson Yang?
Hudson Yang's height is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall. Yang weighs approximately 188 pounds or 85 kilograms.
Hudson Yang is a film producer, investor, and actor from the United States. He is widely recognised for his roles in the ABC's television series Fresh Off the Boat (2015–2020). Hudson is currently studying psychology at Harvard University.
