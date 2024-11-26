Edem was asked for money for rent by a fan who claimed he could not pay his rent during an Instagram Live session, and he was not pleased

The fan said he needed GH¢2000 to pay for accommodation, and Edem replied by telling him to go back to his village

Another fan also lamented that he had drawn a portrait of Edem, but the musician did not give him money, which angered him even further

Ghanaian musician Edem had a tense exchange with fans during a recent Instagram Live session when they made unexpected financial demands.

During the live stream, a fan asked Edem for GH¢2000 to pay his rent, claiming he was struggling with accommodation costs. Edem did not respond to the request kindly. He dismissed the plea, suggesting that the fan take personal responsibility and even advised him to consider returning to his hometown.

Shortly after, another fan expressed frustration that Edem had not paid him for drawing a portrait of the musician. The fan expected compensation for the artwork, but Edem refused, explaining that he had never asked for the portrait and owed nothing. A video of the live session has circulated on social media, and some folks were not too happy with Edem's responses.

Edem's spat with fan sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Proverb said:

"Volta artist all them be stingy oo my brother 😂 Edem wey Dey diss his own family because of money wey say what."

Cephas K.K Copeland wrote:

"How can you ask someone for help like you really know him personally, without saying please hmmm."

Kayboi commented:

"This is not necessary Edem, this is how u lose majority of your fanbase."

