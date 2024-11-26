English Premier League leaders Liverpool will host Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday

One of Real Madrid's influential marksmen will miss the cagey encounter at Anfield due to a leg injury

Real Madrid will look to leverage their depth to navigate this challenging period without one of their brightest stars

The injury to Vinicius Junior has dealt a significant blow to Real Madrid ahead of their crucial Champions League clash with Liverpool.

The Brazilian forward sustained a thigh muscle injury during Real Madrid's 3-0 victory over Leganés, with the club confirming he will be sidelined for approximately three weeks.

Real Madrid have confirmed that Vinicius Junior will miss their crucial Champions League clash against Liverpool at Anfield. Photo: Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

The pacy winger attributed his injury to the congested football calendar, a concern that La Liga president Javier Tebas echoed via Goal.

With the 24-year-old sidelined, Carlo Ancelotti faces the challenge of reconfiguring his attack to maintain the team’s offensive potency.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the three potential solutions for the Italian tactician.

1. The Endrick Gamble

One bold option is to give young Brazilian forward Endrick a start alongside Kylian Mbappé. While Endrick’s talent is undeniable, his transition to the first team has been rocky.

His sole Champions League start, against Lille, ended in disappointment as he was substituted in the 57th minute after an underwhelming performance.

Recently, Endrick has seen limited action, featuring as a substitute in low-stakes moments during La Liga matches.

Despite these challenges, a start against Liverpool could offer him a chance to shine on a big stage. However, his inexperience makes this a high-risk, high-reward move that Ancelotti might hesitate to make.

2. Brahim Díaz in a 4-4-2

Brahim Díaz presents the most reliable option, especially with Rodrygo unavailable.

The versatile forward is in excellent form, having recently netted five goals in two matches for Morocco during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Rested during Madrid’s win over Leganés, he is primed to make an impact.

Ancelotti could deploy a 4-4-2 formation with Brahim and Mbappé leading the attack.

The midfield quartet might include Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric, and either Dani Ceballos or Arda Güler, both of whom impressed against Leganés.

This setup would balance defensive solidity with attacking thrust.

3. A 4-3-3 with creativity and dynamism

Another option is a 4-3-3 formation featuring Brahim Díaz on the right, Mbappé on the left, and Jude Bellingham in a false nine role. Bellingham excelled in a similar advanced position last season, making this strategy plausible.

This setup could also include Arda Güler, whose technical abilities and creativity would complement Brahim’s directness.

Together, they could stretch Liverpool’s defence, while Bellingham’s versatility exploits gaps in the backline.

Ancelotti’s Dilemma

Ancelotti’s choice will depend on his tactical priorities—whether to opt for reliability with Brahim, take a gamble on Endrick, or add creativity with Güler and Bellingham. While Vinicius Jr.’s absence is a setback, Real Madrid’s squad depth provides the tools to adapt.

With their European pedigree and Ancelotti’s tactical expertise, Los Blancos will aim to overcome this challenge and maintain their attacking prowess on one of the biggest stages.

